A shortcut from local geodata files to tiles on S3

Installation

$ npm install -g mapbox-tile-copy

Configuration

You'll be writing to S3, and so you'll need to make sure that your shell environment is configured with appropriate credentials.

Usage

$ mapbox-tile-copy <file> <s3 url template>

Your s3 url template must include a {z}/{x}/{y} scheme for writing and distributing tiles. File extensions are not required.

Copy tiles from an mbtiles file to a folder in my-bucket :

$ mapbox-tile-copy ~/data/my-tiles.mbtiles s3://my-bucket/folder/mbtiles/{z}/{x}/{y}

Convert a GeoJSON file into vector tiles:

$ mapbox-tile-copy ~/data/my-data.geojson s3://my-bucket/folder/geojson/{z}/{x}/{y}

Copy tiles from one S3 location to another via tilejson describing the source:

$ mapbox-tile-copy ~/data/online-data.tilejson s3://my-bucket/folder/tilejson/{z}/{x}/{y}

Render image tiles from vector tiles, using custom fonts from a location on your computer:

$ MapboxTileCopyFonts=/path/to/font/dir mapbox-tile-copy ~/style.tm2z s3://my-bucket/pngs/{z}/{x}/{y}

Perform a part of a copy operation. Useful for parallel processing a large file:

$ mapbox-tile-copy ~/data/my-tiles.mbtiles s3://my-bucket/parallel/{z}/{x}/{y} --part 2 --parts 12

The --part operation is explicitly zero-indexed because this gives tilelive's stream processors a predictable way to segment tiles per part. For example, the following will distribute all tiles among a single part. So all tiles will be rendered by this single part:

$ mapbox-tile-copy ~/data/my-tiles.mbtiles s3://my-bucket/parallel/{z}/{x}/{y} --part 0 --parts 1

The following example will distribute tiles to the second part out of 5 total parts:

$ mapbox-tile-copy ~/data/my-tiles.mbtiles s3://my-bucket/parallel/{z}/{x}/{y} --part 1 --parts 4

Supported file types

.mbtiles

.tilejson

.tm2z

.kml

.geojson

.gpx

.csv

.shp

.tif

.vrt

serialtiles

Running tests

Tests involve copying files to S3. You can bring your own bucket by specifying a TestBucket environment variable.

$ TestBucket=my-bucket npm test

If you don't specify a bucket, it will attempt to write to a private Mapbox bucket, and will fail if your environment is not configured with appropriate credentials.