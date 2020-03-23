⚠️ As of mid-2016, the project is unlikely to have any significant developments. At Unity we are moving to a different shader compilation pipeline, with glsl-optimizer is not used. So from my side there won't be significant work done on it. ⚠️
A C++ library that takes GLSL shaders, does some GPU-independent optimizations on them and outputs GLSL or Metal source back. Optimizations are function inlining, dead code removal, copy propagation, constant folding, constant propagation, arithmetic optimizations and so on.
Apparently quite a few mobile platforms are pretty bad at optimizing shaders; and unfortunately they also lack offline shader compilers. So using a GLSL optimizer offline before can make the shader run much faster on a platform like that. See performance numbers in this blog post.
Even for drivers that have decent shader optimization, GLSL optimizer could be useful to just strip away dead code, make shaders smaller and do uniform/input reflection offline.
Almost all actual code is Mesa 3D's GLSL compiler; all this library does is spits out optimized GLSL or Metal back, and adds GLES type precision handling to the optimizer.
This GLSL optimizer is made for Unity's purposes and is built-in starting with Unity 3.0.
GLSL Optimizer is licensed according to the terms of the MIT license.
See change log here.
Visual Studio 2010 (Windows, x86/x64) and Xcode 5+ (Mac, i386) project files for a static
library are provided in
projects/vs2010/glsl_optimizer.sln and
projects/xcode5/glsl_optimizer_lib
respectively.
Note: only the VS and Xcode project files are maintained and should work at any time. There's also a cmake and gyp build system for Linux et al., and some stuff in contrib folder - all that may or might not work.
For Linux you can use cmake. Just type "cmake . && make" in the root directory. This will build the optimizer library and some executable binaries.
Interface for the library is
src/glsl/glsl_optimizer.h. General usage is:
ctx = glslopt_initialize(targetVersion);
for (lots of shaders) {
shader = glslopt_optimize (ctx, shaderType, shaderSource, options);
if (glslopt_get_status (shader)) {
newSource = glslopt_get_output (shader);
} else {
errorLog = glslopt_get_log (shader);
}
glslopt_shader_delete (shader);
}
glslopt_cleanup (ctx);
There's a testing suite for catching regressions, see
tests folder. In VS, build
and run
glsl_optimizer_tests project; in Xcode use
projects/xcode5/glsl_optimizer_tests
project. The test executable requires path to the
tests folder as an argument.
Each test comes as three text files; input, expected IR dump and expected optimized GLSL dump. GLES3 tests are also converted into Metal.
If you're making changes to the project and want pull requests accepted easier, I'd appreciate if there would be no test suite regressions. If you are implementing a feature, it would be cool to add tests to cover it as well!
Pulling Mesa upstream:
git fetch upstream
git merge upstream/master
sh removeDeletedByUs.sh
# inspect files, git rm unneeded ones, fix conflicts etc.
# git commit
Rebuilding flex/bison parsers: