A simple lightweight (9kb/3kb gzipped) Mapbox GL JS Vue component.
yarn add mapbox-gl-vue
npm install mapbox-gl-vue --save
Download latest
vue-mapbox-gl.min.js from https://github.com/phegman/vue-mapbox-gl/releases
Include using a
<script> tag
<script src="vue-mapbox-gl.min.js"></script>
This package does not include the Mapbox GL JS and CSS files. See Mapbox GL JS installation guide here: https://www.mapbox.com/install/js/
If you decide to include Mapbox GL JS by installing it with Yarn/NPM you should use Shimming for it to work correctly.
webpack.config.js
const webpack = require('webpack')
plugins: [
new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
mapboxgl: 'mapbox-gl',
}),
]
Projects setup with Vue CLI 3:
vue.config.js
const webpack = require('webpack')
module.exports = {
configureWebpack: {
plugins: [
new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
mapboxgl: 'mapbox-gl',
}),
],
},
}
In the file you will be including the component:
<script>
import Mapbox from 'mapbox-gl-vue'
export default {
components: { Mapbox },
}
</script>
In your template block:
<template>
<div id="app">
<mapbox
access-token="your access token"
:map-options="{
style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v9',
center: [-96, 37.8],
zoom: 3,
}"
/>
</div>
</template>
CSS needs to be added for the map to show up. The
#map container needs a height and a width. Example:
<style>
#map {
width: 100%;
height: 500px;
}
</style>
Vue.js Documentation https://vuejs.org/v2/guide/components.html#Props
access-token
Type:
string
Required:
true
Your access token is required for Mapbox to work. It can be obtained in the Mapbox Studio dashboard
map-options
Type: MapboxOptions
Required:
true
Overview of available Mapbox options can be found here: https://www.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/api/#map
container will default to
map (giving the container an id of
map). If you want to change this or use multiple map components on the same page simply set the
container property.
nav-control
Type: NavigationControlOptions
Required:
false
Default:
{ show: true, position: 'top-right' }
More information about navigation control here: https://docs.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/api/#navigationcontrol
geolocate-control
Type: GeolocateControlOptions
Required:
false
Default:
{ show: false, position: 'top-left', options: {} }
More information about geolocate control here: https://docs.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/api/#geolocatecontrol
scale-control
Type: ScaleControlOptions
Required:
false
Default:
{ show: false, position: 'top-left', options: {} }
More information about scale control here: https://docs.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/api/#scalecontrol
fullscreen-control
Type: FullscreenControlOptions
Required:
false
Default:
{ show: false, position: 'top-right' }
More information about full screen control here: https://docs.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/api/#fullscreencontrol
attribution-control
Type: AttributionControlOptions
Required:
false
Default:
{ show: false, position: 'top-right' }
More information about full screen control here: https://docs.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/api/#attributioncontrol
<template>
<div id="app">
<mapbox
access-token="your access token"
:map-options="{
style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v9',
center: [-96, 37.8],
zoom: 3,
}"
:geolocate-control="{
show: true,
position: 'top-left',
}"
:scale-control="{
show: true,
position: 'top-left',
}"
:fullscreen-control="{
show: true,
position: 'top-left',
}"
/>
</div>
</template>
@map-init : This event is fired when the map is initialized. It can be used to integrate plugins.
All Mapbox GL JS events are available for use. List of events here: https://docs.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/api/#map.event:resize
Map events can be used by adding the
@map- prefix to the beginning of the Mapbox event name. For example for the
click event
@map-click can be used. All events are passed the mapboxgl Map instance as the first parameter and, if the event has one, the MapboxEvent as the second parameter.
For events that support specifying a
layerId as documented here https://docs.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/api/#map#on the
layerId can be specified by using a colon to separate the event from the
layerId. For example if you have a layer with an id of
points the
click event can be registered like so:
@map-click:points
Geolocation events are available for use by adding the
@geolocate- prefix to the beginning of the Mapbox event name. A list of Geolocation events can be found here: https://docs.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/api/#geolocatecontrol.event:geolocate
App.vue
<template>
<div id="app">
<mapbox
access-token="your access token"
:map-options="{
style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v9',
center: [-96, 37.8],
zoom: 3,
}"
:geolocate-control="{
show: true,
position: 'top-left',
}"
@map-load="loaded"
@map-zoomend="zoomend"
@map-click:points="clicked"
@geolocate-error="geolocateError"
@geolocate-geolocate="geolocate"
/>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Mapbox from 'mapbox-gl-vue'
export default {
components: { Mapbox },
methods: {
loaded(map) {
map.addLayer({
id: 'points',
type: 'symbol',
source: {
type: 'geojson',
data: {
type: 'FeatureCollection',
features: [
{
type: 'Feature',
geometry: {
type: 'Point',
coordinates: [-77.03238901390978, 38.913188059745586],
},
properties: {
title: 'Mapbox DC',
icon: 'monument',
},
},
{
type: 'Feature',
geometry: {
type: 'Point',
coordinates: [-122.414, 37.776],
},
properties: {
title: 'Mapbox SF',
icon: 'harbor',
},
},
],
},
},
layout: {
'icon-image': '{icon}-15',
'text-field': '{title}',
'text-font': ['Open Sans Semibold', 'Arial Unicode MS Bold'],
'text-offset': [0, 0.6],
'text-anchor': 'top',
},
})
},
zoomend(map, e) {
console.log('Map zoomed')
},
clicked(map, e) {
const title = e.features[0].properties.title
console.log(title)
},
geolocateError(control, positionError) {
console.log(positionError)
},
geolocate(control, position) {
console.log(
`User position: ${position.coords.latitude}, ${position.coords.longitude}`
)
},
},
}
</script>
<style>
#map {
width: 100%;
height: 500px;
}
</style>
Plugins (https://www.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/plugins/) can be integrated using the
map-init event that is fired when Mapbox is initialized. Below is an example:
<template>
<div id="app">
<mapbox
access-token="your access token"
:map-options="{
style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v9',
center: [-96, 37.8],
zoom: 3,
}"
:geolocate-control="{
show: true,
position: 'top-left',
}"
:scale-control="{
show: true,
position: 'top-left',
}"
:fullscreen-control="{
show: true,
position: 'top-left',
}"
@map-init="mapInitialized"
/>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Mapbox from 'mapbox-gl-vue'
export default {
components: { Mapbox },
methods: {
initialized(map) {
const Draw = new MapboxDraw()
map.addControl(Draw)
},
},
}
</script>
<style>
#map {
width: 100%;
height: 500px;
}
</style>
Popups can be a bit tricky if you are trying to use Vue directives inside the popup content. This is because the popups are added to the DOM by Mapbox and not compiled by Vue. See below for one approach to solving this problem.
App.vue
<template>
<div id="app">
<mapbox
access-token="your access token"
:map-options="{
style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v9',
center: [-96, 37.8],
zoom: 3,
}"
@map-load="loaded"
@map-click:points="clicked"
@map-mouseenter:points="mouseEntered"
@map-mouseleave:points="mouseLeft"
/>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Mapbox from 'mapbox-gl-vue'
import PopupContent from './PopupContent.vue'
export default {
components: { Mapbox },
methods: {
loaded(map) {
map.addLayer({
id: 'points',
type: 'symbol',
source: {
type: 'geojson',
data: {
type: 'FeatureCollection',
features: [
{
type: 'Feature',
geometry: {
type: 'Point',
coordinates: [-77.03238901390978, 38.913188059745586],
},
properties: {
title: 'Mapbox DC',
icon: 'monument',
},
},
{
type: 'Feature',
geometry: {
type: 'Point',
coordinates: [-122.414, 37.776],
},
properties: {
title: 'Mapbox SF',
icon: 'harbor',
},
},
],
},
},
layout: {
'icon-image': '{icon}-15',
'text-field': '{title}',
'text-font': ['Open Sans Semibold', 'Arial Unicode MS Bold'],
'text-offset': [0, 0.6],
'text-anchor': 'top',
},
})
},
clicked(map, e) {
if (e.features) {
const coordinates = e.features[0].geometry.coordinates.slice()
// Ensure that if the map is zoomed out such that multiple
// copies of the feature are visible, the popup appears
// over the copy being pointed to.
while (Math.abs(e.lngLat.lng - coordinates[0]) > 180) {
coordinates[0] += e.lngLat.lng > coordinates[0] ? 360 : -360
}
new mapboxgl.Popup()
.setLngLat({ lng: coordinates[0], lat: coordinates[1] })
.setHTML('<div id="vue-popup-content"></div>')
.addTo(map)
new PopupContent({
propsData: { feature: e.features[0] },
}).$mount('#vue-popup-content')
}
},
mouseEntered(map) {
map.getCanvas().style.cursor = 'pointer'
},
mouseLeft(map) {
map.getCanvas().style.cursor = ''
},
},
}
</script>
<style>
#map {
width: 100%;
height: 500px;
}
</style>
PopupContent.vue
<template>
<div>
<h3>{{ feature.properties.title }}</h3>
<button @click="popupClicked">Learn more</button>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Vue from 'vue'
export default Vue.extend({
props: {
feature: {
required: true,
type: Object,
},
},
methods: {
popupClicked() {
alert('Learn more clicked')
},
},
})
</script>
yarn install
This will start a dev server with HMR at
localhost:8080.
ACCESS_TOKEN=yourAccessToken yarn dev
Please make sure all your code passes linting before opening a PR.
yarn lint