Mapbox GL JS Vue.js

A simple lightweight (9kb/3kb gzipped) Mapbox GL JS Vue component.

Installation

Yarn

yarn add mapbox-gl-vue

NPM

npm install mapbox-gl-vue --save

Download latest vue-mapbox-gl.min.js from https://github.com/phegman/vue-mapbox-gl/releases

Include using a <script> tag

< script src = "vue-mapbox-gl.min.js" > </ script >

Including Mapbox GL JS

This package does not include the Mapbox GL JS and CSS files. See Mapbox GL JS installation guide here: https://www.mapbox.com/install/js/

Importing Mapbox GL JS with Webpack

If you decide to include Mapbox GL JS by installing it with Yarn/NPM you should use Shimming for it to work correctly.

webpack.config.js

const webpack = require ( 'webpack' ) plugins : [ new webpack.ProvidePlugin({ mapboxgl : 'mapbox-gl' , }), ]

Projects setup with Vue CLI 3:

vue.config.js

const webpack = require ( 'webpack' ) module .exports = { configureWebpack : { plugins : [ new webpack.ProvidePlugin({ mapboxgl : 'mapbox-gl' , }), ], }, }

Setup

In the file you will be including the component:

<script> import Mapbox from 'mapbox-gl-vue' export default { components: { Mapbox }, } </script>

In your template block:

<template> <div id="app"> <mapbox access-token="your access token" :map-options="{ style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v9', center: [-96, 37.8], zoom: 3, }" /> </div> </template>

CSS

CSS needs to be added for the map to show up. The #map container needs a height and a width. Example:

<style> #map { width: 100%; height: 500px; } </style>

Props

Vue.js Documentation https://vuejs.org/v2/guide/components.html#Props

access-token

Type: string

Required: true

Your access token is required for Mapbox to work. It can be obtained in the Mapbox Studio dashboard

map-options

Type: MapboxOptions

Required: true

Overview of available Mapbox options can be found here: https://www.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/api/#map

container will default to map (giving the container an id of map ). If you want to change this or use multiple map components on the same page simply set the container property.

nav-control

Type: NavigationControlOptions

Required: false

Default: { show: true, position: 'top-right' }

More information about navigation control here: https://docs.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/api/#navigationcontrol

geolocate-control

Type: GeolocateControlOptions

Required: false

Default: { show: false, position: 'top-left', options: {} }

More information about geolocate control here: https://docs.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/api/#geolocatecontrol

scale-control

Type: ScaleControlOptions

Required: false

Default: { show: false, position: 'top-left', options: {} }

More information about scale control here: https://docs.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/api/#scalecontrol

fullscreen-control

Type: FullscreenControlOptions

Required: false

Default: { show: false, position: 'top-right' }

More information about full screen control here: https://docs.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/api/#fullscreencontrol

attribution-control

Type: AttributionControlOptions

Required: false

Default: { show: false, position: 'top-right' }

More information about full screen control here: https://docs.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/api/#attributioncontrol

Example

<template> <div id="app"> <mapbox access-token="your access token" :map-options="{ style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v9', center: [-96, 37.8], zoom: 3, }" :geolocate-control="{ show: true, position: 'top-left', }" :scale-control="{ show: true, position: 'top-left', }" :fullscreen-control="{ show: true, position: 'top-left', }" /> </div> </template>

Map Events

@map-init : This event is fired when the map is initialized. It can be used to integrate plugins.

All Mapbox GL JS events are available for use. List of events here: https://docs.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/api/#map.event:resize

Map events can be used by adding the @map- prefix to the beginning of the Mapbox event name. For example for the click event @map-click can be used. All events are passed the mapboxgl Map instance as the first parameter and, if the event has one, the MapboxEvent as the second parameter.

For events that support specifying a layerId as documented here https://docs.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/api/#map#on the layerId can be specified by using a colon to separate the event from the layerId . For example if you have a layer with an id of points the click event can be registered like so: @map-click:points

Geolocation Events

Geolocation events are available for use by adding the @geolocate- prefix to the beginning of the Mapbox event name. A list of Geolocation events can be found here: https://docs.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/api/#geolocatecontrol.event:geolocate

Example

App.vue

<template> <div id="app"> <mapbox access-token="your access token" :map-options="{ style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v9', center: [-96, 37.8], zoom: 3, }" :geolocate-control="{ show: true, position: 'top-left', }" @map-load="loaded" @map-zoomend="zoomend" @map-click:points="clicked" @geolocate-error="geolocateError" @geolocate-geolocate="geolocate" /> </div> </template> <script> import Mapbox from 'mapbox-gl-vue' export default { components: { Mapbox }, methods: { loaded(map) { map.addLayer({ id: 'points', type: 'symbol', source: { type: 'geojson', data: { type: 'FeatureCollection', features: [ { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [-77.03238901390978, 38.913188059745586], }, properties: { title: 'Mapbox DC', icon: 'monument', }, }, { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [-122.414, 37.776], }, properties: { title: 'Mapbox SF', icon: 'harbor', }, }, ], }, }, layout: { 'icon-image': '{icon}-15', 'text-field': '{title}', 'text-font': ['Open Sans Semibold', 'Arial Unicode MS Bold'], 'text-offset': [0, 0.6], 'text-anchor': 'top', }, }) }, zoomend(map, e) { console.log('Map zoomed') }, clicked(map, e) { const title = e.features[0].properties.title console.log(title) }, geolocateError(control, positionError) { console.log(positionError) }, geolocate(control, position) { console.log( `User position: ${position.coords.latitude}, ${position.coords.longitude}` ) }, }, } </script> <style> #map { width: 100%; height: 500px; } </style>

Plugins

Plugins (https://www.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/plugins/) can be integrated using the map-init event that is fired when Mapbox is initialized. Below is an example:

<template> <div id="app"> <mapbox access-token="your access token" :map-options="{ style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v9', center: [-96, 37.8], zoom: 3, }" :geolocate-control="{ show: true, position: 'top-left', }" :scale-control="{ show: true, position: 'top-left', }" :fullscreen-control="{ show: true, position: 'top-left', }" @map-init="mapInitialized" /> </div> </template> <script> import Mapbox from 'mapbox-gl-vue' export default { components: { Mapbox }, methods: { initialized(map) { const Draw = new MapboxDraw() map.addControl(Draw) }, }, } </script> <style> #map { width: 100%; height: 500px; } </style>

Popups can be a bit tricky if you are trying to use Vue directives inside the popup content. This is because the popups are added to the DOM by Mapbox and not compiled by Vue. See below for one approach to solving this problem.

App.vue

<template> <div id="app"> <mapbox access-token="your access token" :map-options="{ style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v9', center: [-96, 37.8], zoom: 3, }" @map-load="loaded" @map-click:points="clicked" @map-mouseenter:points="mouseEntered" @map-mouseleave:points="mouseLeft" /> </div> </template> <script> import Mapbox from 'mapbox-gl-vue' import PopupContent from './PopupContent.vue' export default { components: { Mapbox }, methods: { loaded(map) { map.addLayer({ id: 'points', type: 'symbol', source: { type: 'geojson', data: { type: 'FeatureCollection', features: [ { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [-77.03238901390978, 38.913188059745586], }, properties: { title: 'Mapbox DC', icon: 'monument', }, }, { type: 'Feature', geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [-122.414, 37.776], }, properties: { title: 'Mapbox SF', icon: 'harbor', }, }, ], }, }, layout: { 'icon-image': '{icon}-15', 'text-field': '{title}', 'text-font': ['Open Sans Semibold', 'Arial Unicode MS Bold'], 'text-offset': [0, 0.6], 'text-anchor': 'top', }, }) }, clicked(map, e) { if (e.features) { const coordinates = e.features[0].geometry.coordinates.slice() // Ensure that if the map is zoomed out such that multiple // copies of the feature are visible, the popup appears // over the copy being pointed to. while (Math.abs(e.lngLat.lng - coordinates[0]) > 180) { coordinates[0] += e.lngLat.lng > coordinates[0] ? 360 : -360 } new mapboxgl.Popup() .setLngLat({ lng: coordinates[0], lat: coordinates[1] }) .setHTML('<div id="vue-popup-content"></div>') .addTo(map) new PopupContent({ propsData: { feature: e.features[0] }, }).$mount('#vue-popup-content') } }, mouseEntered(map) { map.getCanvas().style.cursor = 'pointer' }, mouseLeft(map) { map.getCanvas().style.cursor = '' }, }, } </script> <style> #map { width: 100%; height: 500px; } </style>

PopupContent.vue

<template> <div> <h3>{{ feature.properties.title }}</h3> <button @click="popupClicked">Learn more</button> </div> </template> <script> import Vue from 'vue' export default Vue.extend({ props: { feature: { required: true, type: Object, }, }, methods: { popupClicked() { alert('Learn more clicked') }, }, }) </script>

Development

Install dependencies

yarn install

Start development server

This will start a dev server with HMR at localhost:8080 .

ACCESS_TOKEN=yourAccessToken yarn dev

Linting

Please make sure all your code passes linting before opening a PR.