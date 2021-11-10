Map-GL-Utils (formerly Mapbox-GL-Utils) adds a number of utility functions and syntactic sugar to a Mapbox GL JS or Maplibre GL JS map instance. If you write a lot of interactive map code, you may appreciate the more concise form, and simpler API.

Full documentation: https://stevage.github.io/map-gl-utils

Major features:

No need to distinguish between paint, layout and other properties.

All properties can be expressed as camelCase rather than kebab-case.

Layer operations can act on multiple layers (given by array, regex or filter function), not just one.

Source types, layer types and property names are incorporated into function names: addGeoJSON() , addCircleLayer() , setCircleRadius() , getTextFont() ...

, , , ... Adding layers and sources is idempotent: call addLineLayer() multiple times to create, then update the layer.

multiple times to create, then update the layer. Some other convenience functions: show() , hide() , onLoad() , setData() , fontsInUse()

, , , , Better click and hover functions: hoverPointer() , hoverFeatureState() , hoverPopup() , clickLayer()

, , , Some functions behave better: removeLayer() (not an error if layer doesn't exist), removeSource() (removes attached layers automatically), setFilter() (works on multiple layers at once), setData() clears data if no GeoJSON provided.

Usage

To use without any build process:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/map-gl-utils" > </ script >

then

U . init ( map )

With Webpack etc:

const mapgl = require ( 'maplibre-gl' ); const map = new mapgl.Map({ ... }); import U from 'map-gl-utils' ; U.init(map); require ( 'map-gl-utils' ).init(map, mapgl);

The default distribution is an ES2015 module with no transpiling. If you experience any syntax issues (such as using older JavaScript versions), use the UMD bundle instead:

require ( 'map-gl-utils/umd' ) .init (map);

If you want to use Flow types:

import type MapGlUtils from 'map-gl-utils/src/index'

Guide

Working with layers

The props object passed when adding a layer can freely mix paint, layout and other properties. Property keys can be specified in camelCase or kebab-case:

map .U .addCircleLayer ( 'trees-circle' , 'trees' , { circleColor : 'green' , circleRadius : [ 'interpolate' , [ 'zoom' ], 12 , 3 , 15 , 5 ], circleSortKey : [ 'get' , 'tree-sort-key' ], filter : [ '!=' , 'type' , 'stump' ], });

Almost every method that works with existing layers (eg, show() ) can work with multiple layers. There are four ways to specify the layer(s) you want to modify:

string: map.U.show('trees-label'); map.U.show('trees-circle');

array of strings: map.U.show(['trees-label', 'trees-circle']) ;

; regular expression: map.U.show(/^trees-/) ;

; function that takes a layer, and returns truthy: map.U.show(layer => layer.source === 'trees');

Adding sources

Methods that add sources return an object ("SourceBoundUtils" in this documentation) that can be chained to allow layers to be added to it:

map .U .addGeoJSONSource ( 'properties' ) .addCircleLayer ( 'properties-line' , { lineWidth : 3 }) .addSymbolLayer ( 'properties-fill' , { fillColor : 'hsla(30,30%,60%,0.5)' })

Adding and removing layers

map.U.addLineLayer( 'mylines' , 'mysource' , { lineWidth: 3 , lineCap: 'round' , minzoom: 11 }); map.U.addCircleLayer( 'mycircles' , 'mysource' , { circleStrokeColor: 'red' }); map.U.addCircleLayer( 'mycircles' , 'mysource' , { circleStrokeColor: 'red' , circleRadius: 4 , filter: [ '==' , 'type' , 'active' }); map.U.addLineLayer( 'mylayer' , 'mysource' , { lineColor: 'red' }, 'toplayer' ); map.U.removeLayer([ 'towns' , 'town-labels' ]);

Adding and removing sources

map .U .addGeoJSON ( 'mysource' , geojson); map .U .addGeoJSON ( 'mysource' ); map .U .addVector ( 'mysource' , 'mapbox://foo.blah' ); map .U .addVector ( 'mysource' , 'https://example.com/tiles/{z}/{x}/{y}.pbf' ); map .U .addVector ( 'mysource' , 'https://example.com/tiles/{z}/{x}/{y}.pbf' , { maxzoom : 13 }); map .U .removeSource ([ 'buildings' , 'roads' ]); map .U .addGeoJSON ( 'buildings' , 'data/buildings.geojson' ) .addFillExtrusion ( 'buildings-3d' , { fillExtrusionHeight : 100 , fillExtrusionColor : 'grey' }) .addLineLayer ( 'buildings-footprint' , { lineColor : 'lightblue' }); map .U .setLayerSource ( 'buildings' , 'newsource' ); map .U .setLayerSource ([ 'buildings-3d' , 'buildings-outline]' , 'newsource' , 'newsourcelayer' ); map .U .setLayerSource ( 'buildings' , 'mylocalbuildings' , null);

Setting properties and updating data

map .U .setTextSize ( 'mylayer' , 12 ); map .U .setLineWidth ([ 'mylayer' , 'mylayer-highlight' ], 4 ); map .U .setLineOpacity (/^border-/, 0 ); map .U .setFillColor (layer => layer.source === 'farms' , 'green' ); map .U .setProperty ( 'mylayer' , 'line-width' , 3 ); map .U .setProperty ( 'mylayer' , { textSize : 12 , textColor : 'red' }); map .U .getFillColor ( 'water' ) map .U .setData ( 'mysource' , data); map .U .setData ( 'mysource' ); map .U .show ( 'mylayer' ); map .U .hide ( 'mylayer' ); map .U .toggle ([ 'mylayer' , 'myotherlayer' ], isVisible); map .U .addRasterSource ( 'myrastersource' , { type : 'raster' , url : 'mapbox://mapbox.satellite' , tileSize : 256 }); map .U .addRasterLayer ( 'myrasterlayer' , 'myrastersource' , { rasterSaturation : 0.5 });

Hovering and clicking

map.U.hoverPointer( 'mylayer' ); map.U.hoverPointer([ 'regions-border' , 'regions-fill' ]); map.U.hoverFeatureState( 'mylayer' ); map.U.hoverFeatureState( 'town-labels' , 'boundaries' , 'town-boundaries' ); map.U.hoverFeatureState( 'mylayer' , 'mysource' , 'mysourcelayer' , e => console .log( `Entered ${e.features[ 0 ].id} ` ), e => console .log( `Left ${e.oldFeatureid} ` ); map.U.hoverPopup( 'mylayer' , f => `<h3> ${f.properties.Name} </h3> ${f.properties.Description} ` , { anchor: 'left' }); map.U.clickPopup( 'mylayer' , f => `<h3> ${f.properties.Name} </h3> ${f.properties.Description} ` , { maxWidth: 500 }); map.U.clickLayer([ 'towns' , 'town-labels' ], e => panel.selectedId = e.features[ 0 ].id); map.U.clickOneLayer([ 'town-labels' , 'state-boundaries' ], e => { if (e.layer === 'town-labels' ) { setView( 'town' ); panel.selectedId = e.features[ 0 ].id; } else if (e.layer === 'state-boundaries' ) { setView( 'state' ); panel.selectedId = e.features[ 0 ].id; } }); map.U.clickOneLayer([ 'town-labels' , 'state-boundaries' ], e => {...}, e => { console .log( 'Missed everything' ); }); const remove = map.U.hoverPopup( 'mylayer' , showPopupFunc); remove();

Other functions

map.U.onLoad(callback); await map.U.onLoad(); const layer = map.U.getLayerStyle( 'mylayer' ); map.setLayerStyle( 'mylayer' , { lineWidth: 3 }); map.addLayer(map.U.properties({ id: 'mylayer' , source: 'mysource' , type : 'line' , lineWidth: 3 , lineCap: 'round' , minzoom: 11 , filter: [ '==' , 'status' , 'confirmed' ] })); map.U.layerStyle( 'mylayer' , 'mysource' , 'line' , { ... }) map.U.layerStyle( 'mylayer' , 'mysource' , { ... }) map.U.layerStyle( 'mylayer' , { ... }) map.U.layerStyle({ ... }) map.U.hideSource( 'buildings' ); map.U.showSource( 'buildings' ); map.U.toggleSource( 'buildings' , true ); map.U.setFilter([ 'buildings-fill' , 'buildings-outline' , 'buildings-label' ], [...]); map.U.loadImage( 'marker' , '/assets/marker-pin.png' ); map.U.loadImage( 'marker' , '/assets/marker-pin@2x.png' , { pixelRatio: 2 }).then( ; map.U.setTransition({ delay: 1000 , delay: 0 }); const fonts = map.U.fontsInUse(); map.U.addSymbolLayer( 'labels' , 'mysource' , { textFont: fonts[ 0 ], textField: '{label}' });

Contrived example

map .U .onload (() => { map .U .addGeoJSON ( 'towns' ); map .U .addCircleLayer ( 'small-towns' , 'towns' , { circleColor : 'green' , filter : [ '==' , 'size' , 'small' ]}); map .U .addCircleLayer ( 'large-towns' , 'towns' , { circleColor : 'red' , filter : [ '==' , 'size' , [ 'large' ]], circleStrokeWidth : [ 'case' , [ 'to-boolean' , [ 'feature-state' , 'hover' ]], 5 , 1 ] ); map .U .setCircleRadius ([ 'small-towns' , 'large-towns' ], 12 ); map .U .hoverPointer ([ 'small-towns' , 'large-towns' ]); map .U .hoverFeatureState ( 'large-towns' ); d3 .json ( 'http://example.com/towns.json' , data => map.U.setData( 'towns' , data)); });

Credits

Map-GL-Utils was written by, and maintained, by Steve Bennett, a freelance map developer.

Documentation built with documentation.js.

Packaging uses rollup.js and Babel.

Flow is used internally, including types from Mapbox GL JS.

Tests are run using Jest.