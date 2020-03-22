Mapbox GL Inspect

Add an inspect control to Mapbox GL JS to view all features of the vector sources and allows hovering over features to see their properties.

Requires mapbox-gl-js (version 0.29.0 – 0.31.x).

Usage

mapbox-gl-inspect is a Mapbox GL JS plugin that you can easily add on top of your map. Check index.html for a complete example.

Make sure to include the CSS and JS files.

When using a CDN

< script src = 'https://github.com/lukasmartinelli/mapbox-gl-inspect/releases/download/v1.3.1/mapbox-gl-inspect.js' > </ script > < link href = 'https://github.com/lukasmartinelli/mapbox-gl-inspect/releases/download/v1.3.1/mapbox-gl-inspect.css' rel = 'stylesheet' />

When using modules

require ( 'mapbox-gl-inspect/dist/mapbox-gl-inspect.css' ); var mapboxgl = require ( 'mapbox-gl' ); var MapboxInspect = require ( 'mapbox-gl-inspect' ); map.addControl( new MapboxInspect({ popup : new mapboxgl.Popup({ closeButton : false , closeOnClick : false }) }));

Add Inspect Control

Add the inspect control to your map.

map.addControl( new MapboxInspect());

Show Inspection Map

Switch to the inspection map by default.

map.addControl( new MapboxInspect({ showInspectMap : true }));

Show only Inspection Mode

Switch to the inspection map by default and hide the inspect button to switch back to the normal map. Check examples/inspect-only.html .

map.addControl( new MapboxInspect({ showInspectMap : true , showInspectButton : false }));

Disable the feature Popup in inspection mode and in map mode. Check examples/no-popup.html .

map.addControl( new MapboxInspect({ showInspectMapPopup : false , showMapPopup : false }));

You can also control the Popup output. Check examples/custom-popup.html .

map.addControl( new MapboxInspect({ renderPopup : function ( features ) { return '<h1>' + features.length + '</h1>' ; } }));

Custom Color Function

You are able to control the generated colors and background of the inspection style. Check examples/custom-color-1.html and examples/custom-color-2.html .

var colors = [ '#FC49A3' , '#CC66FF' , '#66CCFF' , '#66FFCC' ]; map.addControl( new MapboxInspect({ backgroundColor : '#000' , assignLayerColor : function ( layerId, alpha ) { var randomNumber = parseInt ( Math .random() * colors.length); return colors[randomNumber]; } }));

You can also hide the inspect button and enable the popup on the map if just want the popup hovering feature in your normal map but no inspect style. Check examples/no-inspect-style.html .

map.addControl( new MapboxInspect({ showInspectButton : false , showMapPopup : true }));

You can pass a queryParameters object structured like the parameters object documented for map.queryRenderedFeatures . This let's you show the inspect popup for only certain layers. Check examples/query-params.html .

map.addControl( new MapboxInspect({ queryParameters : { layers : [ 'composite_road_line' ] } }));

You can also use this feature to do custom layer filtering.

map.addControl( new MapboxInspect({ queryParameters : { filter : [ '>' , 'height' , 10 ] } }));

If inspecting features is too fiddly for thin lines you can optionally set a custom pixel buffer around the pointer when querying for features to make inspection a bit more forgiving. Check examples/less-fidly.html .

map.addControl( new MapboxInspect({ selectThreshold : 50 });

Do not show the inspect popup when hovering over the map but only when clicking on the map. Check examples/popup-on-click.html .

map.addControl( new MapboxInspect({ showMapPopup : true , showMapPopupOnHover : false , showInspectMapPopupOnHover : false });

Develop

Run the linter and watch for changes to rebuild with browserify.

npm install npm run test npm run watch

Create a minified standalone build.