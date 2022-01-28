A geocoder control for mapbox-gl-js using the Mapbox Geocoding API. For a JavaScript geocoder without a graphical user interface see the Mapbox SDK for JS.
If you are supporting older browsers, you will need to use a polyfill. We recommend working with @babel/polyfill.
npm install --save @mapbox/mapbox-gl-geocoder
import MapboxGeocoder from '@mapbox/mapbox-gl-geocoder';
import '@mapbox/mapbox-gl-geocoder/dist/mapbox-gl-geocoder.css';
const geocoder = new MapboxGeocoder({
accessToken: mapboxgl.accessToken,
mapboxgl: mapboxgl
});
It is possible to use the plugin without it being placed as a control on a mapbox-gl map. Keep in mind that the Mapbox Terms of Service require that POI search results be shown on a Mapbox map. If you don't need POIs, you can exclude them from your search results with the
options.types parameter when constructing a new Geocoder.
See API.md for complete reference.
See https://docs.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/examples/#geocoder.
See CONTRIBUTING.md.