Mapbox GL Draw Rectangle Mode

This is a custom mode for Mapbox GL Draw that adds the functionality to draw rectangles

Install

yarn add mapbox-gl-draw-rectangle-mode

Demo

https://bl.ocks.org/erick-otenyo/e22cefb2c69fb4d4db4c19d7778ed574

Usage

import DrawRectangle from 'mapbox-gl-draw-rectangle-mode' ; const modes = MapboxDraw.modes; modes.draw_rectangle = DrawRectangle; const draw = new MapboxDraw({ modes : modes }); draw.changeMode( 'draw_rectangle' );

Once a rectangle is created, 1 event is fired:

draw.create with the created rectangle

Build

yarn build will do it.

License

MIT