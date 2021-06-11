Mapbox Free Draw Mode

This is a custom mode for @mapbox/mapbox-gl-draw that adds draw functionality to the draw polygon mode.

Demo

https://bemky.github.io/mapbox-gl-draw-freehand-mode/

Dependencies

@mapbox/mapbox-gl-draw

@turf/simplify

Usage

To Install:

npm i mapbox-gl-draw-freehand-mode

To Use:

import FreehandMode from 'mapbox-gl-draw-freehand-mode' const Draw = new MapboxDraw({ modes : Object .assign(MapboxDraw.modes, { draw_polygon : FreehandMode }) }); var map = new mapboxgl.Map({ container : 'map' , style : 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v8' , center : [ 40 , -74.50 ], zoom : 9 }); map.addControl(Draw)

Configuration

Simplification

By default FreehandMode will simplify. Turf's simlify method takes a polygon and simplifies it based on a tolerance . The tolerance is corelated to meters, so tolerance must change based on the zoom, if not simplification will vary wildly based on zoom level. Thus, FreehandMode's simplify calculates a tolerance based on zoom.

You can configure you're own simplify method by redefing it on the object

Example removing simplification

import FreehandMode from 'mapbox-gl-draw-freehand-mode' ; FreehandMode.simplify = function ( polygon, zoom ) {}

Example with your own tolerance calculation

import FreehandMode from 'mapbox-gl-draw-freehand' ; FreehandMode.simplify = function ( polygon, zoom ) { simplify(polygon, { mutate : true , tolerance : 1 / Math .pow( 2 , zoom), highQuality : true }); }

Development

Build or serve the example via Webpack

Build

npm run build

Serve