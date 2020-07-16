Adds support for drawing and editing a circle feature using mapbox-gl-draw library.

Demo

Circle mode

Drag Circle mode

Usage

Installation

npm install mapbox-gl-draw-circle

import { CircleMode, DragCircleMode, DirectMode, SimpleSelectMode } from 'mapbox-gl-draw-circle' ; const draw = new MapboxDraw({ defaultMode : "draw_circle" , userProperties : true , modes : { ...MapboxDraw.modes, draw_circle : CircleMode, drag_circle : DragCircleMode, direct_select : DirectMode, simple_select : SimpleSelectMode } }); map.addControl(draw);

The default radius units are in kilometers and initial radius is 2km.

draw .changeMode ( 'draw_circle' , { initialRadiusInKm : 0.5 });

It fires the same events as the mapbox-gl-draw library. For more information follow this link.

Sample feature object returned in draw.create event

{ "id" : "e184898e58feaa5c2c56f20a178ffe2c" , "type" : "Feature" , "properties" : { "isCircle" : true , "center" : [ -0.2472604947478203 , 51.53200220026099 ], "radiusInKm" : 2 }, "geometry" : { "coordinates" : [], "type" : "Polygon" } }

Changelog