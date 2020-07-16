Adds support for drawing and editing a circle feature using mapbox-gl-draw library.
npm install mapbox-gl-draw-circle
import {
CircleMode,
DragCircleMode,
DirectMode,
SimpleSelectMode
} from 'mapbox-gl-draw-circle';
// userProperties has to be enabled
const draw = new MapboxDraw({
defaultMode: "draw_circle",
userProperties: true,
modes: {
...MapboxDraw.modes,
draw_circle : CircleMode,
drag_circle : DragCircleMode,
direct_select: DirectMode,
simple_select: SimpleSelectMode
}
});
// Add this draw object to the map when map loads
map.addControl(draw);
The default radius units are in kilometers and initial radius is 2km.
// Provide the default radius as an option to CircleMode
draw.changeMode('draw_circle', { initialRadiusInKm: 0.5 });
It fires the same events as the mapbox-gl-draw library. For more information follow this link.
Sample feature object returned in
draw.create event
{
"id": "e184898e58feaa5c2c56f20a178ffe2c",
"type": "Feature",
"properties": {
"isCircle": true,
"center": [
-0.2472604947478203,
51.53200220026099
],
"radiusInKm": 2
},
"geometry": {
"coordinates": [], // populated with 64 vertices used to render the circle
"type": "Polygon"
}
}