Swipe and sync between two maps

Map movements are synced with mapbox-gl-sync-move.

Usage

var before = new mapboxgl.Map({ container : 'before' , style : 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v9' }); var after = new mapboxgl.Map({ container : 'after' , style : 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/dark-v9' }); var container = '#comparison-container' ; new mapboxgl.Compare(before, after, container, { mousemove : true , orientation : 'vertical' });

Methods

compare = new mapboxgl.Compare(before, after, container, { mousemove : true , orientation : 'vertical' }); compare.currentPosition; compare.setSlider(x); compare.on( 'slideend' , (e) => { console .log(e.currentPosition); }); compare.remove();

Demo: https://www.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/example/mapbox-gl-compare/

See API.md for complete reference.

Developing

npm install & npm start & open http://localhost:9966

You'll need a Mapbox access token stored in localstorage. Set it via

localStorage .setItem ( 'MapboxAccessToken' , '<TOKEN HERE>' );

Testing

Tests require an MapboxAccessToken env variable to be set.

export MapboxAccessToken= "YOUR ACCESS TOKEN"

Lastly, run the test command from the console:

npm test

Deploying

npm registry

npm run build

Update the version key in package.json

Update CHANGELOG.md

Commit and push

git tag -a vX.X.X -m 'vX.X.X'

git push --tags

npm publish

Update version number in GL JS example

mapbox cdn