Swipe and sync between two maps
Map movements are synced with mapbox-gl-sync-move.
var before = new mapboxgl.Map({
container: 'before', // Container ID
style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v9'
});
var after = new mapboxgl.Map({
container: 'after', // Container ID
style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/dark-v9'
});
// A selector or reference to HTML element
var container = '#comparison-container';
new mapboxgl.Compare(before, after, container, {
mousemove: true, // Optional. Set to true to enable swiping during cursor movement.
orientation: 'vertical' // Optional. Sets the orientation of swiper to horizontal or vertical, defaults to vertical
});
compare = new mapboxgl.Compare(before, after, container, {
mousemove: true, // Optional. Set to true to enable swiping during cursor movement.
orientation: 'vertical' // Optional. Sets the orientation of swiper to horizontal or vertical, defaults to vertical
});
//Get Current position - this will return the slider's current position, in pixels
compare.currentPosition;
//Set Position - this will set the slider at the specified (x) number of pixels from the left-edge or top-edge of viewport based on swiper orientation
compare.setSlider(x);
//Listen to slider movement - and return current position on each slideend
compare.on('slideend', (e) => {
console.log(e.currentPosition);
});
//Remove - this will remove the compare control from the DOM and stop synchronizing the two maps.
compare.remove();
Demo: https://www.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/example/mapbox-gl-compare/
See API.md for complete reference.
npm install & npm start & open http://localhost:9966
You'll need a Mapbox access token stored in localstorage. Set it via
localStorage.setItem('MapboxAccessToken', '<TOKEN HERE>');
Tests require an MapboxAccessToken env variable to be set.
export MapboxAccessToken="YOUR ACCESS TOKEN"
Lastly, run the test command from the console:
npm test
npm run build
git tag -a vX.X.X -m 'vX.X.X'
git push --tags
npm publish
aws s3 cp --acl public-read ./dist/mapbox-gl-compare.js s3://mapbox-gl-js/plugins/mapbox-gl-compare/v$(node --print --eval "require('./package.json').version")/mapbox-gl-compare.js
aws s3 cp --acl public-read ./dist/mapbox-gl-compare.css s3://mapbox-gl-js/plugins/mapbox-gl-compare/v$(node --print --eval "require('./package.json').version")/mapbox-gl-compare.css