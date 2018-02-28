This project uses Turf.js to create a
google.maps.Circle replacement, as a Mapbox GL JS compatible GeoJSON object.
Allowing the developer to define a circle using center coordinates and radius (in meters). And, optionally, enabling
interactive editing via draggable center/radius handles. Just like the Google original!
Include mapbox-gl-circle.min.js in
the
<head> of your HTML file to add the MapboxCircle object to global scope:
<script src='https://npmcdn.com/mapbox-gl-circle/dist/mapbox-gl-circle.min.js'></script>
Or even better, fashionably importing it using a module bundler:
npm install --save mapbox-gl-circle
const MapboxCircle = require('mapbox-gl-circle');
// or "import MapboxCircle from 'mapbox-gl-circle';"
A
google.maps.Circle replacement for Mapbox GL JS, rendering a "spherical cap" on top of the world.
Parameters
center
radius
options
Examples
var myCircle = new MapboxCircle({lat: 39.984, lng: -75.343}, 25000, {
editable: true,
minRadius: 1500,
fillColor: '#29AB87'
}).addTo(myMapboxGlMap);
myCircle.on('centerchanged', function (circleObj) {
console.log('New center:', circleObj.getCenter());
});
myCircle.once('radiuschanged', function (circleObj) {
console.log('New radius (once!):', circleObj.getRadius());
});
myCircle.on('click', function (mapMouseEvent) {
console.log('Click:', mapMouseEvent.point);
});
myCircle.on('contextmenu', function (mapMouseEvent) {
console.log('Right-click:', mapMouseEvent.lngLat);
});
Parameters
center ({lat: number, lng: number} | [number, number]) Circle center as an object or
[lng, lat] coordinates
radius number Meter radius
options Object?
options.editable boolean? Enable handles for changing center and radius (optional, default
false)
options.minRadius number? Minimum radius on user interaction (optional, default
10)
options.maxRadius number? Maximum radius on user interaction (optional, default
1100000)
options.strokeColor string? Stroke color (optional, default
'#000000')
options.strokeWeight number? Stroke weight (optional, default
0.5)
options.strokeOpacity number? Stroke opacity (optional, default
0.75)
options.fillColor string? Fill color (optional, default
'#FB6A4A')
options.fillOpacity number? Fill opacity (optional, default
0.25)
options.refineStroke boolean? Adjust circle polygon precision based on radius and zoom
(i.e. prettier circles at the expense of performance) (optional, default
false)
options.properties Object? Property metadata for Mapbox GL JS circle object (optional, default
{})
Subscribe to circle event.
Parameters
event string Event name;
click,
contextmenu,
centerchanged or
radiuschanged
fn Function Event handler, invoked with the target circle as first argument on
'centerchanged' and 'radiuschanged', or a MapMouseEvent on 'click' and 'contextmenu' events
onlyOnce boolean? Remove handler after first call (optional, default
false)
Returns MapboxCircle
Alias for registering event listener with onlyOnce=true, see #on.
Parameters
Returns MapboxCircle
Unsubscribe to circle event.
Parameters
Returns MapboxCircle
Parameters
map mapboxgl.Map Target map for adding and initializing circle Mapbox GL layers/data/listeners.
before string? Layer ID to insert the circle layers before; explicitly pass
null to
get the circle assets appended at the end of map-layers array (optional, default
'waterway-label')
Returns MapboxCircle
Remove source data, layers and listeners from map.
Returns MapboxCircle
Returns {lat: number, lng: number} Circle center position
Parameters
Returns MapboxCircle
Returns number Current radius, in meters
Parameters
newRadius number Meter radius
Returns MapboxCircle
Returns {sw: {lat: number, lng: number}, ne: {lat: number, lng: number}} Southwestern/northeastern bounds
npm install
npm start
npm run browserify
npm pack
npm run docs
mapbox-gl>0.40.1 (#73)
waterway-label layer
mblomdahl/mapbox-gl-circle -> smithmicro/mapbox-gl-circle
before argument to MapboxCircle.addTo
(#50)
minRadius and
maxRadius options to MapboxCircle constructor
index.html
click and
contextmenu (right-click) events
centerchanged/
radiuschanged on user modification
editable: false when creating a circle is now respected, along with any styling options
Publishing releases as
@latest and pre-releases as
@next to https://www.npmjs.com/package/mapbox-gl-circle
CI update for Docker image, now publishes releases and pre-releases to SMSI internal Docker registry, http://docker.smithmicro.io/repository/mapbox-gl-circle
package-lock.json
package.json scripts
circle.js -> lib/main.js and
index.js -> example/index.js
example/index.js into MapboxCircle class, obsoleted index.html with
DOM updates in example/index.js
Updated circle from Mapbox bl.ocks.org sample.
Now provides handles for modifying position/radius. Seems to also do better performance wise.
The initial 1.0.0 release is a modified version of the Draw-Circle.zip archive we got from Mapbox.
Live demo of the original can be found here: https://www.mapbox.com/labs/draw-circle/