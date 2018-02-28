Spherical-Cap "Native Circle" for Mapbox GL JS

This project uses Turf.js to create a google.maps.Circle replacement, as a Mapbox GL JS compatible GeoJSON object. Allowing the developer to define a circle using center coordinates and radius (in meters). And, optionally, enabling interactive editing via draggable center/radius handles. Just like the Google original!

Getting Started

Include mapbox-gl-circle.min.js in the <head> of your HTML file to add the MapboxCircle object to global scope:

< script src = 'https://npmcdn.com/mapbox-gl-circle/dist/mapbox-gl-circle.min.js' > </ script >

Or even better, fashionably importing it using a module bundler:

npm install --save mapbox-gl-circle

const MapboxCircle = require ( 'mapbox-gl-circle' );

Usage

MapboxCircle

A google.maps.Circle replacement for Mapbox GL JS, rendering a "spherical cap" on top of the world.

Parameters

center

radius

options

Examples

var myCircle = new MapboxCircle({ lat : 39.984 , lng : -75.343 }, 25000 , { editable : true , minRadius : 1500 , fillColor : '#29AB87' }).addTo(myMapboxGlMap); myCircle.on( 'centerchanged' , function ( circleObj ) { console .log( 'New center:' , circleObj.getCenter()); }); myCircle.once( 'radiuschanged' , function ( circleObj ) { console .log( 'New radius (once!):' , circleObj.getRadius()); }); myCircle.on( 'click' , function ( mapMouseEvent ) { console .log( 'Click:' , mapMouseEvent.point); }); myCircle.on( 'contextmenu' , function ( mapMouseEvent ) { console .log( 'Right-click:' , mapMouseEvent.lngLat); });

constructor

Parameters

center ({lat: number, lng: number} | [number, number]) Circle center as an object or [lng, lat] coordinates

Circle center as an object or coordinates radius number Meter radius

Meter radius options Object? options.editable boolean? Enable handles for changing center and radius (optional, default false ) options.minRadius number? Minimum radius on user interaction (optional, default 10 ) options.maxRadius number? Maximum radius on user interaction (optional, default 1100000 ) options.strokeColor string? Stroke color (optional, default '#000000' ) options.strokeWeight number? Stroke weight (optional, default 0.5 ) options.strokeOpacity number? Stroke opacity (optional, default 0.75 ) options.fillColor string? Fill color (optional, default '#FB6A4A' ) options.fillOpacity number? Fill opacity (optional, default 0.25 ) options.refineStroke boolean? Adjust circle polygon precision based on radius and zoom (i.e. prettier circles at the expense of performance) (optional, default false ) options.properties Object? Property metadata for Mapbox GL JS circle object (optional, default {} )



on

Subscribe to circle event.

Parameters

event string Event name; click , contextmenu , centerchanged or radiuschanged

Event name; , , or fn Function Event handler, invoked with the target circle as first argument on 'centerchanged' and 'radiuschanged', or a MapMouseEvent on 'click' and 'contextmenu' events

Event handler, invoked with the target circle as first argument on 'centerchanged' and 'radiuschanged', or a MapMouseEvent on 'click' and 'contextmenu' events onlyOnce boolean? Remove handler after first call (optional, default false )

Returns MapboxCircle

once

Alias for registering event listener with onlyOnce=true, see #on.

Parameters

event string Event name

Event name fn Function Event handler

Returns MapboxCircle

off

Unsubscribe to circle event.

Parameters

event string Event name

Event name fn Function Handler to be removed

Returns MapboxCircle

addTo

Parameters

map mapboxgl.Map Target map for adding and initializing circle Mapbox GL layers/data/listeners.

Target map for adding and initializing circle Mapbox GL layers/data/listeners. before string? Layer ID to insert the circle layers before; explicitly pass null to get the circle assets appended at the end of map-layers array (optional, default 'waterway-label' )

Returns MapboxCircle

remove

Remove source data, layers and listeners from map.

Returns MapboxCircle

getCenter

Returns {lat: number, lng: number} Circle center position

setCenter

Parameters

position {lat: number, lng: number}

Returns MapboxCircle

getRadius

Returns number Current radius, in meters

setRadius

Parameters

newRadius number Meter radius

Returns MapboxCircle

getBounds

Returns {sw: {lat: number, lng: number}, ne: {lat: number, lng: number}} Southwestern/northeastern bounds

Development

Install Dependencies

npm install

Run Locally

npm start

Build Development Bundle

npm run browserify

Build Distributable Package

npm pack

npm run docs

Changelog

Bug fix for layer switching in mapbox-gl>0.40.1 (#73)

(#73) Half-fixed bug causing errors when adding circle to map style without the waterway-label layer

Performance improvements for Firefox and Edge on slow computers (#64, #59)

Deprecated Docker build step

Transferring core project into SmithMicro organization, mblomdahl/mapbox-gl-circle -> smithmicro/mapbox-gl-circle

Handle center/radius drag interactions over Mapbox GL markers

Watch for removal of map container and handle removal

Improved move animation (#55)

Add optional before argument to MapboxCircle.addTo (#50)

argument to MapboxCircle.addTo (#50) Updated center/radius handle interactions to make performance issues more subtle

Fix bug where the circle would always show a horizontal resize cursor on radius handles, irrespective of position (top/bottom/right/left)

Bug fixes with respect to cursor style when hovering over editable-and-clickable circles SPFAM-1293

Added support for passing minRadius and maxRadius options to MapboxCircle constructor

Bug fix for handling map.setStyle updates

Added package version property to circle class

README updated with Getting Started section

Improved usage examples

Bug fixes: Creating circle instances with bundler import failed Docker build serving the wrong index.html



Performance and stability fixes

MapboxCircle now supports subscribing to click and contextmenu (right-click) events

Added setters and getters for center/radius

MapboxCircle now allows subscribing to events and fires centerchanged / radiuschanged on user modification

/ on user modification Improved API documentation + moved it into README / Usage

More bug fixes: The circle can now successfully remove itself from the map Multiple circles may be added to the map and edited without causing too much conflict Initial center/radius drag interaction no longer fails



Bug fixes; passing editable: false when creating a circle is now respected, along with any styling options

Publishing releases as @latest and pre-releases as @next to https://www.npmjs.com/package/mapbox-gl-circle

CI update for Docker image, now publishes releases and pre-releases to SMSI internal Docker registry, http://docker.smithmicro.io/repository/mapbox-gl-circle

CI updates, now integrates with GitHub and builds reliably (with unique version names) under http://jenkins.smithmicro.io:8080/job/mapbox-gl-circle-multibranch/

Added first-draft Jenkinsfile and started including package-lock.json

Revised package.json scripts

Removed dead code and unused methods

Restructured library, moving circle.js -> lib/main.js and index.js -> example/index.js

and Refactored helper functions from example/index.js into MapboxCircle class, obsoleted index.html with DOM updates in example/index.js

into MapboxCircle class, obsoleted index.html with DOM updates in example/index.js Refactor into MapboxCircle into new-style ES6 class

Made MapboxCircle.animate() and a bunch of properties private, added overridable defaults for fillColor/fillOpacity

Updated ESLint config to respect browser/commonjs built-ins and added docs to MapboxCircle in order to align with ESLint JSDoc requirements

Updated project details in package.json and committed first-draft API documentation

Updated circle from Mapbox bl.ocks.org sample.

Now provides handles for modifying position/radius. Seems to also do better performance wise.

The initial 1.0.0 release is a modified version of the Draw-Circle.zip archive we got from Mapbox.

Live demo of the original can be found here: https://www.mapbox.com/labs/draw-circle/