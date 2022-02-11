openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

mapbox-gl

by mapbox
2.6.1 (see all)

Interactive, thoroughly customizable maps in the browser, powered by vector tiles and WebGL

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

587K

GitHub Stars

8.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

401

Package

Dependencies

23

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Map, Vanilla JavaScript WebGL

Reviews

Average Rating

4.4/510
Read All Reviews
kwing25
parimalyeole1
Aldres98

Top Feedback

2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

Mapbox logo

Mapbox GL JS is a JavaScript library for interactive, customizable vector maps on the web. It takes map styles that conform to the Mapbox Style Specification, applies them to vector tiles that conform to the Mapbox Vector Tile Specification, and renders them using WebGL.

Mapbox GL JS is part of the cross-platform Mapbox GL ecosystem, which also includes compatible native SDKs for applications on Android, iOS, macOS, Qt, and React Native. Mapbox provides building blocks to add location features like maps, search, and navigation into any experience you create. To get started with GL JS or any of our other building blocks, sign up for a Mapbox account.

In addition to GL JS, this repository contains code, issues, and test fixtures that are common to both GL JS and the native SDKs. For code and issues specific to the native SDKs, see the mapbox/mapbox-gl-native repository.

Mapbox GL JS gallery of map images

Caption: (Mapbox GL JS maps, left-to-right, top-to-bottom): Custom styled point clusters, custom style with points, hexbin visualization on a Dark style map with Popups, data-driven circles over a raster layer with satellite imagery, 3D terrain with custom Markers, Mapbox Movement data visualization.

License

Copyright © 2021 Mapbox

All rights reserved.

Mapbox GL JS version 2.0 or higher (“Mapbox Web SDK”) must be used according to the Mapbox Terms of Service. This license allows developers with a current active Mapbox account to use and modify the Mapbox Web SDK. Developers may modify the Mapbox Web SDK code so long as the modifications do not change or interfere with marked portions of the code related to billing, accounting, and anonymized data collection. The Mapbox Web SDK sends only anonymized usage data, which Mapbox uses for fixing bugs and errors, accounting, and generating aggregated anonymized statistics. This license terminates automatically if a user no longer has an active Mapbox account.

For the full license terms, please see the Mapbox Terms of Service.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Kendra WingColorado, US48 Ratings21 Reviews
👩🏻‍💻Jr. Full Stack Web Developer & Dev Advocate. ❤️Creative UI & Collaboration🤝 Seeking work 💼 ‣kendrawingpro@icloud.com ‣linkedin.com/in/kendrawing
21 days ago
Highly Customizable

I found this library when doing a project. I wanted a basic map in my application and Mapbox was easy to use. Mapbox has a nice editor to help customize the look of the map and set data points. I really like being able to design the look of the map and still have all functions. Mapbox gives multiple export options and is very easy to add to existing code. This is a nice alternative to the google maps API.

0
Parimal YeolePune73 Ratings81 Reviews
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I was working on a project where I had to use the mapbox API in react app and I found this library. This library is an official library from mapbox and helps you to integrate mapbox app in your Web Application. very useful library with best in performance and fully responsive. well documentation and easy to use and implement library

0
Aldres9835 Ratings70 Reviews
October 16, 2020

As a GIS developer with 3 years of experience, Mapbox-gl is my all time favorite for geospatial data visualisation. It's easy-to-use in simple cases, though powerful enough to customize everything you need. I'm not sure about the performance though, but it's for sure not worse than ol or leaflet.

0
Owen Silva12 Ratings2 Reviews
Volunteer at PSR Digital, and a full-stack web engineer in my free time.
22 days ago
Yash VaghelaSurat,Gujarat,India47 Ratings0 Reviews
Mobile App Developer
1 month ago

Alternatives

openlayersOpenLayers
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
leaflet :leaves: JavaScript library for mobile-friendly interactive maps
GitHub Stars
33K
Weekly Downloads
552K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
126
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
9Performant
maptalksA light and plugable JavaScript library for integrated 2D/3D maps.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
mapboxA JavaScript client to Mapbox services, supporting Node, browsers, and React Native
GitHub Stars
533
Weekly Downloads
15K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
fusionchartsFusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial