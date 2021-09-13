Adds support for drawing and editing features on mapbox-gl.js maps. See a live example here
Requires mapbox-gl-js.
npm install @mapbox/mapbox-gl-draw
Draw ships with CSS, make sure you include it in your build.
When using modules
import mapboxgl from 'mapbox-gl';
import MapboxDraw from "@mapbox/mapbox-gl-draw";
When using a CDN
<script src='https://api.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/plugins/mapbox-gl-draw/v1.3.0/mapbox-gl-draw.js'></script>
When using modules
import '@mapbox/mapbox-gl-draw/dist/mapbox-gl-draw.css'
When using CDN
<link rel='stylesheet' href='https://api.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/plugins/mapbox-gl-draw/v1.3.0/mapbox-gl-draw.css' type='text/css' />
Typescript definition files are available as part of the DefinitelyTyped package.
npm install @types/mapbox__mapbox-gl-draw
mapboxgl.accessToken = 'YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN';
var map = new mapboxgl.Map({
container: 'map',
style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v11',
center: [40, -74.50],
zoom: 9
});
var Draw = new MapboxDraw();
// Map#addControl takes an optional second argument to set the position of the control.
// If no position is specified the control defaults to `top-right`. See the docs
// for more details: https://docs.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/api/#map#addcontrol
map.addControl(Draw, 'top-left');
map.on('load', function() {
// ALL YOUR APPLICATION CODE
});
https://www.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/example/mapbox-gl-draw/
For additional functionality check out our list of custom modes.
Mapbox Draw accepts functionality changes after the functionality has been proven out via a custom mode. This lets users experiment and validate their mode before entering a review process, hopefully promoting innovation. When you write a custom mode, please open a PR adding it to our list of custom modes.
Install dependencies, build the source files and crank up a server via:
git clone git@github.com:mapbox/mapbox-gl-draw.git
yarn install
yarn start & open "http://localhost:9967/debug/?access_token=<token>"
npm run test
To GitHub and NPM:
npm version (major|minor|patch)
git push --tags
git push
npm publish
To CDN:
# make sure you are authenticated for AWS
git checkout v{x.y.z}
yarn install
yarn run prepublish
aws s3 cp --recursive --acl public-read dist s3://mapbox-gl-js/plugins/mapbox-gl-draw/v{x.y.z}
Update the version number in the GL JS example.
We're trying to follow standards when naming things. Here is a collection of links where we look for inspiration.