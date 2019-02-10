openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

map-to-chrome

by browserslist
0.0.3 (see all)

Map versions of Chromium-based browsers to their equivalent Chrome versions.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Map-to-Chrome logo

Map versions of Chromium-based browsers to their equivalent Chrome versions.

About this project

This package was created for Browserslist-GA, a package that lets you use your own analytics with Browserslist. Browserslist uses data from caniuse.com and so only supports the same browsers.

There are some other popular browsers however in some regions that are Chromium-based. This package maps versions of those browsers to their equivalent Chrome/Chromium versions so they can be tracked when used with tools such as Browserslist-GA.

How does it work

Let's take the Yandex Browser (or YaBrowser), a popular browser in russian-speaking countries, as an example. The Yandex Browser UA strings look like this:

Mozilla/5.0 (<platform>) AppleWebKit/<webkit-rev> (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/<chrome-version> YaBrowser/<yabrowser-version> Safari/<webkit-rev>

Platform can be Windows, Linux, macOS or Android (on iOS is different since all browsers use Safari's WebKit as the underlying engine). This repository contains a file named yabrowser.json that maps YaBrowser major and minor versions to the equivalent Chrome versions. The format is as follows:

[<yabrowser-major>, <yabrowser-minor>, <chrome-major>, <chrome-minor>]

Supported browsers

Supported browsers table

Contributing

If you know more about any of these browsers or have a better way to achieve this, please let us know by opening an issue or contacting the email in my GitHub profile.

If you have data for another Chromium-based browser, please open a pull request. Help us keep the data updated by contributing with new versions, also by opening a pull request. Thank you in advance!

Credits

The data for YaBrowser was initially extracted from Browserslist-GA and is based on this pull request by @Vasfed.
Electron data was completed and confirmed thanks to the electron-to-chromium project.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial