Map versions of Chromium-based browsers to their equivalent Chrome versions.

About this project

This package was created for Browserslist-GA, a package that lets you use your own analytics with Browserslist. Browserslist uses data from caniuse.com and so only supports the same browsers.

There are some other popular browsers however in some regions that are Chromium-based. This package maps versions of those browsers to their equivalent Chrome/Chromium versions so they can be tracked when used with tools such as Browserslist-GA.

How does it work

Let's take the Yandex Browser (or YaBrowser), a popular browser in russian-speaking countries, as an example. The Yandex Browser UA strings look like this:

Mozilla/5.0 ( < platform > ) AppleWebKit/ < webkit-rev > (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/ < chrome-version > YaBrowser/ < yabrowser-version > Safari/ < webkit-rev >

Platform can be Windows, Linux, macOS or Android (on iOS is different since all browsers use Safari's WebKit as the underlying engine). This repository contains a file named yabrowser.json that maps YaBrowser major and minor versions to the equivalent Chrome versions. The format is as follows:

[<yabrowser-major>, <yabrowser-minor>, <chrome-major>, <chrome-minor>]

Supported browsers

Yandex Browser (or YaBrowser), a popular browser in russian-speaking countries

Cốc Cốc Browser, the 2nd most popular browser in Vietnam

QQ Browser for Windows, the 2nd most popular desktop browser in China

Electron, a framework to develop cross-platform desktop applications

Contributing

If you know more about any of these browsers or have a better way to achieve this, please let us know by opening an issue or contacting the email in my GitHub profile.

If you have data for another Chromium-based browser, please open a pull request. Help us keep the data updated by contributing with new versions, also by opening a pull request. Thank you in advance!

Credits

The data for YaBrowser was initially extracted from Browserslist-GA and is based on this pull request by @Vasfed.

Electron data was completed and confirmed thanks to the electron-to-chromium project.