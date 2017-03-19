Refactored out of event-stream
##map (asyncFunction[, options])
Create a through stream from an asyncronous function.
var map = require('map-stream')
map(function (data, callback) {
//transform data
// ...
callback(null, data)
})
Each map MUST call the callback. It may callback with data, with an error or with no arguments,
callback() drop this data.
this makes the map work like
filter,
note:
callback(null,null) is not the same, and will emit
null
callback(null, newData) turn data into newData
callback(error) emit an error for this item.
Note: if a callback is not called,
mapwill think that it is still being processed,
every call must be answered or the stream will not know when to end.
Also, if the callback is called more than once, every call but the first will be ignored.
##Options
failures -
boolean continue mapping even if error occured. On error
map-stream will emit
failure event. (default:
false)