Normalize an object by running normalizers and validators that are mapped to a schema.

You might also be interested in normalize-pkg.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Table of Contents

Details Install

Usage

API

About

Install

Install with npm (requires Node.js >=10):

$ npm install --save map-schema

Usage

var schema = require ( 'map-schema' );

Example

This is a basic example schema for normalizing and validating fields on package.json (a full version of this will be available on normalize-pkg when complete):

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var isObject = require ( 'isobject' ); var Schema = require ( 'map-schema' ); var schema = new Schema() .field( 'name' , 'string' ) .field( 'description' , 'string' ) .field( 'repository' , [ 'object' , 'string' ], { normalize : function ( val ) { return isObject(val) ? val.url : val; } }) .field( 'main' , 'string' , { validate : function ( filepath ) { return fs.existsSync(filepath); } }) .field( 'version' , 'string' , { default : '0.1.0' }) .field( 'license' , 'string' , { default : 'MIT' }) var pkg = require ( './package' ); console .log(schema.normalize(pkg)); console .log(schema.errors);

Errors

Validation errors are exposed on schema.errors . Error reporting is pretty basic right now but I plan to implement something better soon.

API

Params

options {Object}

Example

var schema = new Schema() .field( 'name' , 'string' ) .field( 'version' , 'string' ) .field( 'license' , 'string' ) .field( 'licenses' , 'array' , { normalize : function ( val, key, config ) { config.license = val[ 0 ].type; delete config[key]; } }) .normalize( require ( './package' ))

Set key on the instance with the given value .

Params

key {String}

value {Object}

Push a warning onto the schema.warnings array. Placeholder for better message handling and a reporter (planned).

Params

method {String} : The name of the method where the warning is recorded.

: The name of the method where the warning is recorded. prop {String} : The name of the field for which the warning is being created.

: The name of the field for which the warning is being created. message {String} : The warning message.

: The warning message. value {String} : The value associated with the warning.

: The value associated with the warning. returns {any}

Params

name {String}

type {String|Array}

options {Object}

returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.

Example

var semver = require ( 'semver' ); schema .field( 'keywords' , 'array' ) .field( 'version' , 'string' , { validate : function ( val, key, config, schema ) { return semver.valid(val) !== null ; } })

Params

name {Strign}

prop {String}

returns {Object|any}: Returns the field instance or the value of prop if specified.

Example

schema.field( 'bugs' , [ 'object' , 'string' ]); var field = schema.get( 'bugs' , 'types' );

Omit a property from the returned object. This method can be used in normalize functions as a way of removing undesired properties.

Params

key {String} : The property to remove

: The property to remove returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.

Update a property on the returned object. This method will trigger validation and normalization of the updated property.

Params

key {String} : The property to update.

: The property to update. val {any} : Value of the property to update.

: Value of the property to update. returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.

Returns true if field name is an optional field.

Params

name {String}

returns {Boolean}

Returns true if field name was defined as a required field.

Params

name {String}

returns {Boolean}

Checks the config object for missing fields and. If found, a warning message is pushed onto the schema.warnings array, which can be used for reporting.

Params

config {Object}

returns {Array}

Params

config {Object}

returns {Object}: Returns the config object with keys sorted to match the given array of keys.

Example

schema.sortObject({ z : '' , a : '' }, [ 'a' , 'z' ]);

When options.sortArrays is not false, sorts all arrays in the given config object using JavaScript's native .localeCompare method.

Params

config {Object}

returns {Object}: returns the config object with sorted arrays

Returns true if the given value is valid for field key .

Params

key {String}

val {any}

config {Object}

returns {Boolean}

Normalize the given config object.

Params

{String} : key

: key {any} : value

: value {Object} : config

: config returns {Object}

Normalize a field on the schema.

Params

{String} : key

: key {any} : value

: value {Object} : config

: config returns {Object}

Visit method over the given object or array.

Params

method {String}

value {Object|Array}

returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.

Create a new Field of the given type to validate against, and optional config object.

Params

type {String|Array} : One more JavaScript native types to use for validation.

: One more JavaScript native types to use for validation. config {Object}

Example

const field = new Field( 'string' , { normalize : function ( val ) { return val; } });

Returns true if the given type is a valid type.

Params

type {String}

returns {Boolean}

Called in schema.validate , returns true if the given value is valid. This default validate method returns true unless overridden with a custom validate method.

returns {Boolean}

Example

var field = new Field({ types : [ 'string' ] }); field.validate( 'name' , {});

Normalize the field's value.

Example

var field = new Field({ types : [ 'string' ], normalize : function ( val, key, config, schema ) { return val; } });

About

Contributing Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command: $ npm install && npm test

Building docs (This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.) To generate the readme, run the following command: $ npm install -g verbose/verb

Related projects

You might also be interested in these projects:

get-value: Use property paths like 'a.b.c' to get a nested value from an object. Even works… more | homepage

normalize-pkg: Normalize values in package.json using the map-schema library. | homepage

object.omit: Return a copy of an object excluding the given key, or array of keys. Also… more | homepage

object.pick: Returns a filtered copy of an object with only the specified keys, similar to _.pick… [more](https://github.com/jonschlinkert/object.pick) | [homepage](https://github.com/jonschlinkert/object.pick "Returns a filtered copy of an object with only the specified keys, similar to _.pick` from lodash / underscore.")

_.pick` from lodash / underscore.") set-value: Create nested values and any intermediaries using dot notation ( 'a.b.c' ) paths. | homepage

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2020, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on March 01, 2020.