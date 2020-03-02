Normalize an object by running normalizers and validators that are mapped to a schema.
Install with npm (requires Node.js >=10):
$ npm install --save map-schema
var schema = require('map-schema');
Example
This is a basic example schema for normalizing and validating fields on
package.json (a full version of this will be available on normalize-pkg when complete):
var fs = require('fs');
var isObject = require('isobject');
var Schema = require('map-schema');
// create a schema
var schema = new Schema()
.field('name', 'string')
.field('description', 'string')
.field('repository', ['object', 'string'], {
normalize: function(val) {
return isObject(val) ? val.url : val;
}
})
.field('main', 'string', {
validate: function(filepath) {
return fs.existsSync(filepath);
}
})
.field('version', 'string', {
default: '0.1.0'
})
.field('license', 'string', {
default: 'MIT'
})
var pkg = require('./package');
// normalize an object
console.log(schema.normalize(pkg));
// validation errors array
console.log(schema.errors);
Errors
Validation errors are exposed on
schema.errors. Error reporting is pretty basic right now but I plan to implement something better soon.
Params
options {Object}
Example
var schema = new Schema()
.field('name', 'string')
.field('version', 'string')
.field('license', 'string')
.field('licenses', 'array', {
normalize: function(val, key, config) {
// convert license array to `license` string
config.license = val[0].type;
delete config[key];
}
})
.normalize(require('./package'))
Set
key on the instance with the given
value.
Params
key {String}
value {Object}
Push a warning onto the
schema.warnings array. Placeholder for
better message handling and a reporter (planned).
Params
method {String}: The name of the method where the warning is recorded.
prop {String}: The name of the field for which the warning is being created.
message {String}: The warning message.
value {String}: The value associated with the warning.
returns {any}
Params
name {String}
type {String|Array}
options {Object}
returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.
Example
var semver = require('semver');
schema
.field('keywords', 'array')
.field('version', 'string', {
validate: function(val, key, config, schema) {
return semver.valid(val) !== null;
}
})
Params
name {Strign}
prop {String}
returns {Object|any}: Returns the field instance or the value of
prop if specified.
Example
schema.field('bugs', ['object', 'string']);
var field = schema.get('bugs', 'types');
//=> ['object', 'string']
Omit a property from the returned object. This method can be used in normalize functions as a way of removing undesired properties.
Params
key {String}: The property to remove
returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.
Update a property on the returned object. This method will trigger validation and normalization of the updated property.
Params
key {String}: The property to update.
val {any}: Value of the property to update.
returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.
Returns true if field
name is an optional field.
Params
name {String}
returns {Boolean}
Returns true if field
name was defined as a required field.
Params
name {String}
returns {Boolean}
Checks the config object for missing fields and. If found,
a warning message is pushed onto the
schema.warnings array,
which can be used for reporting.
Params
config {Object}
returns {Array}
Params
config {Object}
returns {Object}: Returns the config object with keys sorted to match the given array of keys.
Example
schema.sortObject({z: '', a: ''}, ['a', 'z']);
//=> {a: '', z: ''}
When
options.sortArrays is not false, sorts all arrays in the
given
config object using JavaScript's native
.localeCompare
method.
Params
config {Object}
returns {Object}: returns the config object with sorted arrays
Returns true if the given value is valid for field
key.
Params
key {String}
val {any}
config {Object}
returns {Boolean}
Normalize the given
config object.
Params
returns {Object}
Normalize a field on the schema.
Params
returns {Object}
Visit
method over the given object or array.
Params
method {String}
value {Object|Array}
returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.
Create a new
Field of the given
type to validate against, and optional
config object.
Params
type {String|Array}: One more JavaScript native types to use for validation.
config {Object}
Example
const field = new Field('string', {
normalize: function(val) {
// do stuff to `val`
return val;
}
});
Returns true if the given
type is a valid type.
Params
type {String}
returns {Boolean}
Called in
schema.validate, returns true if the given
value is valid. This default validate method returns true unless overridden with a custom
validate method.
returns {Boolean}
Example
var field = new Field({
types: ['string']
});
field.validate('name', {});
//=> false
Normalize the field's value.
Example
var field = new Field({
types: ['string'],
normalize: function(val, key, config, schema) {
// do stuff to `val`
return val;
}
});
