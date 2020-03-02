openbase logo
ms

map-schema

by Jon Schlinkert
0.3.0 (see all)

Normalize an object by running normalizers and validators that are mapped to a schema.

25.3K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

17

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

map-schema Donate NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Build Status

Normalize an object by running normalizers and validators that are mapped to a schema.

Table of Contents

Details

Install

Install with npm (requires Node.js >=10):

$ npm install --save map-schema

Usage

var schema = require('map-schema');

Example

This is a basic example schema for normalizing and validating fields on package.json (a full version of this will be available on normalize-pkg when complete):

var fs = require('fs');
var isObject = require('isobject');
var Schema = require('map-schema');

// create a schema
var schema = new Schema()
  .field('name', 'string')
  .field('description', 'string')
  .field('repository', ['object', 'string'], {
    normalize: function(val) {
      return isObject(val) ? val.url : val;
    }
  })
  .field('main', 'string', {
    validate: function(filepath) {
      return fs.existsSync(filepath);
    }
  })
  .field('version', 'string', {
    default: '0.1.0'
  })
  .field('license', 'string', {
    default: 'MIT'
  })

var pkg = require('./package');
// normalize an object
console.log(schema.normalize(pkg));
// validation errors array
console.log(schema.errors);

Errors

Validation errors are exposed on schema.errors. Error reporting is pretty basic right now but I plan to implement something better soon.

API

Params

  • options {Object}

Example

var schema = new Schema()
  .field('name', 'string')
  .field('version', 'string')
  .field('license', 'string')
  .field('licenses', 'array', {
    normalize: function(val, key, config) {
       // convert license array to `license` string
       config.license = val[0].type;
       delete config[key];
    }
  })
  .normalize(require('./package'))

Set key on the instance with the given value.

Params

  • key {String}
  • value {Object}

Push a warning onto the schema.warnings array. Placeholder for better message handling and a reporter (planned).

Params

  • method {String}: The name of the method where the warning is recorded.
  • prop {String}: The name of the field for which the warning is being created.
  • message {String}: The warning message.
  • value {String}: The value associated with the warning.
  • returns {any}

Params

  • name {String}
  • type {String|Array}
  • options {Object}
  • returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.

Example

var semver = require('semver');

schema
  .field('keywords', 'array')
  .field('version', 'string', {
    validate: function(val, key, config, schema) {
      return semver.valid(val) !== null;
    }
  })

Params

  • name {Strign}
  • prop {String}
  • returns {Object|any}: Returns the field instance or the value of prop if specified.

Example

schema.field('bugs', ['object', 'string']);
var field = schema.get('bugs', 'types');
//=> ['object', 'string']

Omit a property from the returned object. This method can be used in normalize functions as a way of removing undesired properties.

Params

  • key {String}: The property to remove
  • returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.

Update a property on the returned object. This method will trigger validation and normalization of the updated property.

Params

  • key {String}: The property to update.
  • val {any}: Value of the property to update.
  • returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.

Returns true if field name is an optional field.

Params

  • name {String}
  • returns {Boolean}

Returns true if field name was defined as a required field.

Params

  • name {String}
  • returns {Boolean}

Checks the config object for missing fields and. If found, a warning message is pushed onto the schema.warnings array, which can be used for reporting.

Params

  • config {Object}
  • returns {Array}

Params

  • config {Object}
  • returns {Object}: Returns the config object with keys sorted to match the given array of keys.

Example

schema.sortObject({z: '', a: ''}, ['a', 'z']);
//=> {a: '', z: ''}

When options.sortArrays is not false, sorts all arrays in the given config object using JavaScript's native .localeCompare method.

Params

  • config {Object}
  • returns {Object}: returns the config object with sorted arrays

Returns true if the given value is valid for field key.

Params

  • key {String}
  • val {any}
  • config {Object}
  • returns {Boolean}

Normalize the given config object.

Params

  • {String}: key
  • {any}: value
  • {Object}: config
  • returns {Object}

Normalize a field on the schema.

Params

  • {String}: key
  • {any}: value
  • {Object}: config
  • returns {Object}

Visit method over the given object or array.

Params

  • method {String}
  • value {Object|Array}
  • returns {Object}: Returns the instance for chaining.

Field

Create a new Field of the given type to validate against, and optional config object.

Params

  • type {String|Array}: One more JavaScript native types to use for validation.
  • config {Object}

Example

const field = new Field('string', {
  normalize: function(val) {
    // do stuff to `val`
    return val;
  }
});

.isValidType

Returns true if the given type is a valid type.

Params

  • type {String}
  • returns {Boolean}

.validate

Called in schema.validate, returns true if the given value is valid. This default validate method returns true unless overridden with a custom validate method.

  • returns {Boolean}

Example

var field = new Field({
  types: ['string']
});

field.validate('name', {});
//=> false

.normalize

Normalize the field's value.

Example

var field = new Field({
  types: ['string'],
  normalize: function(val, key, config, schema) {
    // do stuff to `val`
    return val;
  }
});

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2020, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on March 01, 2020.

