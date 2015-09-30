map-props wraps a React component and allows mapping prop values passed in to other prop values expected by the wrapped component.

Installation

npm install --save map-props

Release Notes

Example

import React, {Component, PropTypes} from 'react' ; import mapProps from 'map-props' ; class UserProfile extends Component { static propTypes = { firstName : PropTypes.string.isRequired, lastName : PropTypes.string.isRequired } render() { const {firstName, lastName} = this .props; return < div className = "user-profile" > {firstName} {lastName} </ div > ; } } UserProfile = mapProps({ firstName : props => props.fullName.split( ' ' )[ 0 ], lastName : props => props.fullName.split( ' ' )[ 1 ] })(UserProfile); export default UserProfile;

Then render this component:

<UserProfile fullName= "Bobby Tables" />

Benefits

By mapping props using a Higher Order Component, you can increase the reusability of other "dumb" (pure and stateless) components.

Complimentary

This library was inspired by, and intended to be used in conjunction with redux , reselect and redux-form , although it does not depend on any of those libraries and can be used in any React-based project.

ES7 Decorator Sugar

Using ES7 decorator proposal, the example above could be written as:

@mapProps({ firstName : props => props.fullName.split( ' ' )[ 0 ], lastName : props => props.fullName.split( ' ' )[ 1 ] }) export default class UserProfile extends Component {

You can enable ES7 decorators with Babel Stage 1. Note that decorators are experimental, and this syntax might change or be removed later.

API

- mapping : Object

a mapping from propName to a function that takes all the props and produces the value to pass to the wrapped component as propName .

This is an extremely young library, so the API may change. Comments and feedback welcome.