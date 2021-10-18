Map object keys and values into a new object

Install

npm install map-obj

Usage

import mapObject, {mapObjectSkip} from 'map-obj' ; const newObject = mapObject({ foo : 'bar' }, (key, value) => [value, key]); const newObject = mapObject({ FOO : true , bAr : { bAz : true }}, (key, value) => [key.toLowerCase(), value]); const newObject = mapObject({ FOO : true , bAr : { bAz : true }}, (key, value) => [key.toLowerCase(), value], { deep : true }); const newObject = mapObject({ one : 1 , two : 2 }, (key, value) => value === 1 ? [key, value] : mapObjectSkip);

API

source

Type: object

The source object to copy properties from.

mapper

Type: (sourceKey, sourceValue, source) => [targetKey, targetValue, mapperOptions?] | mapObjectSkip

A mapping function.

mapperOptions

Type: object

shouldRecurse

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Whether targetValue should be recursed.

Requires deep: true .

options

Type: object

deep

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Recurse nested objects and objects in arrays.

target

Type: object \ Default: {}

The target object to map properties on to.

mapObjectSkip

Return this value from a mapper function to exclude the key from the new object.

import mapObject, {mapObjectSkip} from 'map-obj' ; const object = { one : 1 , two : 2 } const mapper = ( key, value ) => value === 1 ? [key, value] : mapObjectSkip const result = mapObject(object, mapper); console .log(result);

