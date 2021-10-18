openbase logo
Readme

map-obj

Map object keys and values into a new object

Install

npm install map-obj

Usage

import mapObject, {mapObjectSkip} from 'map-obj';

const newObject = mapObject({foo: 'bar'}, (key, value) => [value, key]);
//=> {bar: 'foo'}

const newObject = mapObject({FOO: true, bAr: {bAz: true}}, (key, value) => [key.toLowerCase(), value]);
//=> {foo: true, bar: {bAz: true}}

const newObject = mapObject({FOO: true, bAr: {bAz: true}}, (key, value) => [key.toLowerCase(), value], {deep: true});
//=> {foo: true, bar: {baz: true}}

const newObject = mapObject({one: 1, two: 2}, (key, value) => value === 1 ? [key, value] : mapObjectSkip);
//=> {one: 1}

API

mapObject(source, mapper, options?)

source

Type: object

The source object to copy properties from.

mapper

Type: (sourceKey, sourceValue, source) => [targetKey, targetValue, mapperOptions?] | mapObjectSkip

A mapping function.

mapperOptions

Type: object

shouldRecurse

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Whether targetValue should be recursed.

Requires deep: true.

options

Type: object

deep

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Recurse nested objects and objects in arrays.

target

Type: object\ Default: {}

The target object to map properties on to.

mapObjectSkip

Return this value from a mapper function to exclude the key from the new object.

import mapObject, {mapObjectSkip} from 'map-obj';

const object = {one: 1, two: 2}
const mapper = (key, value) => value === 1 ? [key, value] : mapObjectSkip
const result = mapObject(object, mapper);

console.log(result);
//=> {one: 1}
  filter-obj - Filter object keys and values into a new object
