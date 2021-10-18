Map object keys and values into a new object
npm install map-obj
import mapObject, {mapObjectSkip} from 'map-obj';
const newObject = mapObject({foo: 'bar'}, (key, value) => [value, key]);
//=> {bar: 'foo'}
const newObject = mapObject({FOO: true, bAr: {bAz: true}}, (key, value) => [key.toLowerCase(), value]);
//=> {foo: true, bar: {bAz: true}}
const newObject = mapObject({FOO: true, bAr: {bAz: true}}, (key, value) => [key.toLowerCase(), value], {deep: true});
//=> {foo: true, bar: {baz: true}}
const newObject = mapObject({one: 1, two: 2}, (key, value) => value === 1 ? [key, value] : mapObjectSkip);
//=> {one: 1}
Type:
object
The source object to copy properties from.
Type:
(sourceKey, sourceValue, source) => [targetKey, targetValue, mapperOptions?] | mapObjectSkip
A mapping function.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Whether
targetValue should be recursed.
Requires
deep: true.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Recurse nested objects and objects in arrays.
Type:
object\
Default:
{}
The target object to map properties on to.
Return this value from a
mapper function to exclude the key from the new object.
import mapObject, {mapObjectSkip} from 'map-obj';
const object = {one: 1, two: 2}
const mapper = (key, value) => value === 1 ? [key, value] : mapObjectSkip
const result = mapObject(object, mapper);
console.log(result);
//=> {one: 1}