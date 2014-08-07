async.mapLimit's functionality available as a standalone npm module.
I often find myself pulling in async for this method alone, so in the spirit of breaking things into smaller pieces here's that method as a single thing you can require.
mapLimit(arr, limit, iterator, callback)
The same as map only no more than "limit" iterators will be simultaneously running at any time.
Note that the items are not processed in batches, so there is no guarantee that the first "limit" iterator functions will complete before any others are started.
MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.