Map/rename keys recursively
Sometimes we need to map keys from an object recursively. map-keys-deep-lodash solves this and uses only lodash as external dependency.
The code for this module uses new features in the Javascript language, but the code is transpiled by Babel to ES2015 so most projects who needs it should be able to use it.
Install with npm
$ npm i map-keys-deep-lodash --save
const mapKeysDeep = require("map-keys-deep-lodash");
mapKeysDeep({a: "b", c: "d", e: {c: "f", g: {c: "h"}}}, (value, key) => {
if (key === "c") {
return "zzz";
}
return key;
});
//=> {a: "b", zzz: "d", e: {zzz: "f", g: {zzz: "h"}}}
Install dev dependencies:
$ npm i -d && npm test
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue
Released under the MIT license.