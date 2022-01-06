openbase logo
mkd

map-keys-deep-lodash

by Alexi Rahman
1.2.3 (see all)

Map/rename keys recursively with Lodash

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

map-keys-deep-lodash

Map/rename keys recursively

Sometimes we need to map keys from an object recursively. map-keys-deep-lodash solves this and uses only lodash as external dependency.

The code for this module uses new features in the Javascript language, but the code is transpiled by Babel to ES2015 so most projects who needs it should be able to use it.

Install

Install with npm

$ npm i map-keys-deep-lodash --save

Usage

const mapKeysDeep = require("map-keys-deep-lodash");

mapKeysDeep({a: "b", c: "d", e: {c: "f", g: {c: "h"}}}, (value, key) => {
  if (key === "c") {
    return "zzz";
  }

  return key;
});
//=> {a: "b", zzz: "d", e: {zzz: "f", g: {zzz: "h"}}}

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm i -d && npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue

Author

License

Released under the MIT license.

