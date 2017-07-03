Map Icons is an icon font for use with Google Maps API and Google Places API using SVG markers and icon labels
Map Icons makes Google Maps Markers dynamic with control over shape, color, size, and icon easily changed using options in the marker object as well as simple SVG Notation and CSS.
There are three quick start ways to download Map Icons available:
git clone https://github.com/scottdejonge/map-icons.git.
For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, Map Icons is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.
Scott de Jonge
Map Icons extends the Google Maps Marker Object to enable either an image or SVG marker to be used with the icon placed on top as a label.
Include the fonts in the
dist/font directory as well as the
dist/css/map-icons.css stylesheet to use icons in markup as an icon font.
To use the icons with Google Maps include
dist/js/map-icons.js
Icon class names are to be used with the
map-icon class prefix.
<span class="map-icon map-icon-point-of-interest"></span>
Styles to icons can be applied with the
.map-icon CSS selector.
.map-icon {
...
}
Explict styles to icons being used on a Google Map should be applied with
.map-icon-label .map-icon CSS selector.
.map-icon-label .map-icon {
font-size: 24px;
color: #FFFFFF;
line-height: 48px;
text-align: center;
white-space: nowrap;
}
Markers are created just like a normal Google Maps Marker, however, the class is extended for the
map_icon_label property to add in markup for marker labels.
Note: You should be creating an instance of
mapIcons.Marker rather than
google.maps.Marker in order for the functionality added by
map_icon_label to work.
var marker = new mapIcons.Marker({
map: map,
position: new google.maps.LatLng(-27.46577, 153.02303),
icon: {
path: mapIcons.shapes.SQUARE_PIN,
fillColor: '#00CCBB',
fillOpacity: 1,
strokeColor: '',
strokeWeight: 0
},
map_icon_label: '<span class="map-icon map-icon-point-of-interest"></span>'
});
Applies to font files inside:
dist directory.
Map Icons licensed under SIL OFL 1.1
Applies to code inside:
dist directory.
Code licensed under MIT License
Applies to files not a part of other licenses.
Documentation licensed under CC BY 3.0