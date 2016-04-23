Return an object for a glob of files. Pass a rename function for the keys, or a parse function for the content, allowing it to be used for readable or require-able files.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install map-files --save

Heads up!

Breaking changes in v0.8.0. See the history for details.

Usage

var mapFiles = require ( 'map-files' ); console .log(mapFiles( 'templates/*.txt' ));

Returns an object of vinyl files that looks something like this:

{ 'test/fixtures/a.txt' : <File "test/fixtures/a.txt" <Buffer 41 41 41>>, 'test/fixtures/b.txt': <File "test/fixtures/b.txt" <Buffer 42 42 42>>, 'test/fixtures/c.txt': <File "test/fixtures/c.txt" <Buffer 43 43 43>> }

Options

Specify the current working directory

Params

Type: String

Default: process.cwd()

Example

files( '*.txt' , { cwd : 'templates' });

Rename the key of each file object:

Params

Type: Function

Default: file.relative

Example

var files = mapFiles( 'templates/*.txt' , { renameKey : function ( file ) { return file.basename; } });

Returns something like:

{ 'a.txt' : <File "test/fixtures/a.txt" <Buffer 41 41 41>>, 'b.txt': <File "test/fixtures/b.txt" <Buffer 42 42 42>>, 'c.txt': <File "test/fixtures/c.txt" <Buffer 43 43 43>> }

Pass an object of methods to decorate as getters onto each file in the results.

var yaml = require ( 'js-yaml' ); var files = mapFiles( 'test/fixtures/*.yml' , { renameKey : 'stem' , decorate : { yaml : function ( file ) { return yaml.safeLoad(file.contents.toString()); } } }); console .log(files.a.yaml);

History

v0.8.0

options.name was removed, use options.renameKey instead.

was removed, use instead. options.cache was removed

was removed options.read was removed

was removed options.decorate was added. See the decorate docs.

v0.5.0

As of v0.5.0, map-files returns absolute file paths by default. You can achieve the same results by using a custom name function as in the examples.

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.

