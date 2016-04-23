Return an object for a glob of files. Pass a
rename function for the keys, or a
parse function for the content, allowing it to be used for readable or require-able files.
Install with npm:
$ npm install map-files --save
Heads up!
Breaking changes in v0.8.0. See the history for details.
var mapFiles = require('map-files');
console.log(mapFiles('templates/*.txt'));
Returns an object of vinyl files that looks something like this:
{ 'test/fixtures/a.txt': <File "test/fixtures/a.txt" <Buffer 41 41 41>>,
'test/fixtures/b.txt': <File "test/fixtures/b.txt" <Buffer 42 42 42>>,
'test/fixtures/c.txt': <File "test/fixtures/c.txt" <Buffer 43 43 43>> }
Specify the current working directory
Params
Type:
String
Default:
process.cwd()
Example
files('*.txt', {cwd: 'templates'});
Rename the key of each file object:
Params
Type:
Function
Default:
file.relative
Example
var files = mapFiles('templates/*.txt', {
renameKey: function (file) {
return file.basename;
}
});
Returns something like:
{ 'a.txt': <File "test/fixtures/a.txt" <Buffer 41 41 41>>,
'b.txt': <File "test/fixtures/b.txt" <Buffer 42 42 42>>,
'c.txt': <File "test/fixtures/c.txt" <Buffer 43 43 43>> }
Pass an object of methods to decorate as getters onto each file in the results.
var yaml = require('js-yaml');
var files = mapFiles('test/fixtures/*.yml', {
renameKey: 'stem',
decorate: {
yaml: function(file) {
return yaml.safeLoad(file.contents.toString());
}
}
});
console.log(files.a.yaml);
//=> {title: 'AAA'}
v0.8.0
options.name was removed, use
options.renameKey instead.
options.cache was removed
options.read was removed
options.decorate was added. See the decorate docs.
v0.5.0
As of v0.5.0, map-files returns absolute file paths by default. You can achieve the same results by using a custom
name function as in the examples.
