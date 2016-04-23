openbase logo
mf

map-files

by Jon Schlinkert
0.8.2 (see all)

Return an object for a glob of files. Pass a `rename` function for the keys, or a `parse` function for the content, allowing it to be used for readable or require-able files.

Readme

map-files NPM version NPM downloads Build Status

Return an object for a glob of files. Pass a rename function for the keys, or a parse function for the content, allowing it to be used for readable or require-able files.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install map-files --save

Heads up!

Breaking changes in v0.8.0. See the history for details.

Usage

var mapFiles = require('map-files');
console.log(mapFiles('templates/*.txt'));

Returns an object of vinyl files that looks something like this:

{ 'test/fixtures/a.txt': <File "test/fixtures/a.txt" <Buffer 41 41 41>>,
  'test/fixtures/b.txt': <File "test/fixtures/b.txt" <Buffer 42 42 42>>,
  'test/fixtures/c.txt': <File "test/fixtures/c.txt" <Buffer 43 43 43>> }

Options

options.cwd

Specify the current working directory

Params

Type: String

Default: process.cwd()

Example

files('*.txt', {cwd: 'templates'});

options.renameKey

Rename the key of each file object:

Params

Type: Function

Default: file.relative

Example

var files = mapFiles('templates/*.txt', {
  renameKey: function (file) {
    return file.basename;
  }
});

Returns something like:

{ 'a.txt': <File "test/fixtures/a.txt" <Buffer 41 41 41>>,
  'b.txt': <File "test/fixtures/b.txt" <Buffer 42 42 42>>,
  'c.txt': <File "test/fixtures/c.txt" <Buffer 43 43 43>> }

options.decorate

Pass an object of methods to decorate as getters onto each file in the results.

var yaml = require('js-yaml');

var files = mapFiles('test/fixtures/*.yml', {
  renameKey: 'stem',
  decorate: {
    yaml: function(file) {
      return yaml.safeLoad(file.contents.toString());
    }
  }
});

console.log(files.a.yaml);
//=> {title: 'AAA'}

History

v0.8.0

  • options.name was removed, use options.renameKey instead.
  • options.cache was removed
  • options.read was removed
  • options.decorate was added. See the decorate docs.

v0.5.0

As of v0.5.0, map-files returns absolute file paths by default. You can achieve the same results by using a custom name function as in the examples.

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

Generate readme and API documentation with verb:

$ npm install verb && npm run docs

Or, if verb is installed globally:

$ verb

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm install -d && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb, v0.9.0, on April 23, 2016.

