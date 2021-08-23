Automatically cleanup expired items in a Map
$ npm install map-age-cleaner
import mapAgeCleaner = require('map-age-cleaner');
const map = new Map([
['unicorn', {data: '🦄', maxAge: Date.now() + 1000}]
]);
mapAgeCleaner(map);
map.has('unicorn');
//=> true
// Wait for 1 second...
map.has('unicorn');
//=> false
Note: Items have to be ordered ascending based on the expiry property. This means that the item which will be expired first, should be in the first position of the
Map.
Returns the
Map instance.
Type:
Map
Map instance which should be cleaned up.
Type:
string
Default:
maxAge
Name of the property which olds the expiry timestamp.
Map implementation with expirable items
Set implementation with expirable keys
MIT © Sam Verschueren