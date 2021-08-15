A Map subclass with support for multiple keys for one entry.

A ManyKeysMap object is identical to a regular Map , which the exception that it only supports a sequence of keys as key, instead of a single key. This will let you attach a value to a specific combination of keys, instead of a single key.

const regularMap = new Map (); regularMap.set( 'hello' , true ); const manyKeysMap = new ManyKeysMap(); manyKeysMap.set([ 'hello' , 'world' ], true );

This is useful when the keys cannot be easily combined (i.e. object)

const handlers = new ManyKeysMap(); handlers.set([element, 'click' ], onClickFn); handlers.set([element, 'keypress' , { passive : true }], onKeypressFn); handlers.set([element, 'keypress' , JSON .stringify({ passive : true })], onKeypressFn);

The number of keys allowed is unlimited and their order matters.

Install

$ npm install many-keys- map

Usage

It should work exactly the same as a Map , except that the key must always be an array.

const ManyKeysMap = require ( 'many-keys-map' ); const groups = new ManyKeysMap(); groups.set([header, 'admin' ], true ); groups.set([target, 'tools' ], [ 1 , 'any value is supported' ]); const data = new ManyKeysMap([ [[ 'hello key' ], 'value' ], [[ 42 , null ], new Date ()] ]); data.get([ 'hello key' ]); data.get([ 42 , null ]); data.get([ '42' ]); data.has([ Symbol ()]); for ( const [keys, value] of data) { console .log(keys); console .log(value); }

Allowed keys

Keys must always be an array, e.g. .set([a, b], 'hello') Only the values in the keys array are stored, not the array itself — so future changes to the array won’t be reflected in the map. ManyKeysMap supports any number of keys, any of these are valid and different: .get([a]) and .get([a, b, c, d, e, f, g]) The order of keys matters, so .get([a, b]) is different from .get([b, a]) The keys can be anything supported by Map .

