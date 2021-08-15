A
Mapsubclass with support for multiple keys for one entry.
A
ManyKeysMap object is identical to a regular
Map, which the exception that it only supports a sequence of keys as key, instead of a single key. This will let you attach a value to a specific combination of keys, instead of a single key.
const regularMap = new Map();
regularMap.set('hello', true);
const manyKeysMap = new ManyKeysMap();
manyKeysMap.set(['hello', 'world'], true);
This is useful when the keys cannot be easily combined (i.e. object)
const handlers = new ManyKeysMap();
handlers.set([element, 'click'], onClickFn);
handlers.set([element, 'keypress', {passive: true}], onKeypressFn);
// Since objects are stored by reference, it’s best to stringify `options` object like the above
handlers.set([element, 'keypress', JSON.stringify({passive: true})], onKeypressFn);
The number of keys allowed is unlimited and their order matters.
$ npm install many-keys-map
It should work exactly the same as a
Map, except that the
key must always be an array.
const ManyKeysMap = require('many-keys-map');
const groups = new ManyKeysMap();
groups.set([header, 'admin'], true);
groups.set([target, 'tools'], [1, 'any value is supported']);
const data = new ManyKeysMap([
[['hello key'], 'value'],
[[42, null], new Date()]
]);
data.get(['hello key']);
// => 'value'
data.get([42, null]);
// => date Object
data.get(['42']);
// => undefined
data.has([Symbol()]);
// => false
for (const [keys, value] of data) {
console.log(keys);
console.log(value);
}
// => ['hello key']
// => 'value'
// => [42, null]
// => date Object
.set([a, b], 'hello')
keys array are stored, not the array itself — so future changes to the array won’t be reflected in the map.
ManyKeysMap supports any number of keys, any of these are valid and different:
.get([a]) and
.get([a, b, c, d, e, f, g])
.get([a, b]) is different from
.get([b, a])
Map.
WeakMap subclass with support for multiple keys for one entry.