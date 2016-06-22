#mantra-core
Core API for Mantra.
This repo contains the core APP api where we create an mantra app and initialize it.
Also, this package contains exported functions from both
react-komposer and
react-simple-di.
That's purely for the ease of use.
npm i --save mantra-core react
import MyComp from './myComp';
import {createApp} from 'mantra-core';
// Here's a simple Mantra Module
const module = {
routes(injectDeps) {
const InjectedComp = injectDeps(MyComp);
// load routes and put `InjectedComp` to the screen.
},
load(context, actions) {
// do any module initialization
},
actions: {
myNamespace: {
doSomething: (context, arg1) => {}
}
}
};
const context = {
client: new DataClient()
};
const app = createApp(context);
app.loadModule(module);
// app.loadModule(someOtherModule);
app.init();