mantra-core

by mantrajs
1.7.0 (see all)

Collection of Core APIs used in Mantra

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

#mantra-core

Core API for Mantra.

Introduction

This repo contains the core APP api where we create an mantra app and initialize it.

Also, this package contains exported functions from both react-komposer and react-simple-di. That's purely for the ease of use.

Installation

npm i --save mantra-core react

App API

import MyComp from './myComp';
import {createApp} from 'mantra-core';

// Here's a simple Mantra Module
const module = {
  routes(injectDeps) {
    const InjectedComp = injectDeps(MyComp);
    // load routes and put `InjectedComp` to the screen.
  },
  load(context, actions) {
    // do any module initialization
  },
  actions: {
    myNamespace: {
      doSomething: (context, arg1) => {}
    }
  }
};

const context = {
  client: new DataClient()
};

const app = createApp(context);
app.loadModule(module);
// app.loadModule(someOtherModule);
app.init();

