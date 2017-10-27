A command line interface for developing Meteor apps using Mantra.
npm install -g mantra-cli
See RELEASE NOTE if you are upgrading and wondering what has changed in the latest version.
Meteor version 1.3 or higher needs to be present in your machine to create and run apps with mantra-cli.
The available commands are:
Currently, CLI expects you to be in the app root directory.
alias: c
Create a Meteor application using Mantra spec under
path.
It performs the following tasks:
.eslintrc and
.gitignore
--verbose, -v
Log the output of the scripts in the console, rather than silencing them.
--storybook, -s
Create storybook files, and save the configuration to the generated
mantra_cli.yaml.
alias: g
Generate a file of
type and name specified
name.
Possible values are:
action
component
By default, a stateless component is generated. By using
--use-class option
(alias
-c), you can generate a ES2015 class extending
React.Component.
mantra g component core:user_list -c
Mantra-cli can also generate a storybook-file for each component. See the configuration section for more info.
container
Generates a
container and its corresponding
component.
collection
Use
--schema option (alias
-s) to specify the schema solution to use for
your Mongo collections. Currently, you can specify
collection2, and
astronomy.
mantra g collection books -s collection2
method
publication
module
For
action,
component, and
container, tests will also be generated.
If the
type is one of
action,
component, or
container, the name should
follow the format
moduleName:entityName. This is because Mantra is modular
on the client side, and all files of those types belong to a module.
Example
mantra generate component core:posts
mantra generate publication users
mantra generate method comments
Automatic update to index.js
For
action,
collection,
method, and
publication, the command automatically
inserts
import and
export statements to the relevant
index.js file.
alias: d
This command removes files.
Destroys all files that its counterpart
mantra generate command would generate.
You can provide all
types supported by the
generate command.
Mantra-CLI allows you to easily customize its behaviors. Currently, you can customize:
You may customize Mantra-CLI by editing
mantra_cli.yaml on the root directory
of your project. Please open an issue with suggestions for more customization.
The configuration is designed to be similar to [mantrajs-atom-package] (https://github.com/mantrajs/mantrajs-atom-package). The long term goal is to make configuration interchangeable.
e.g.
tabSize: 4
e.g.
templates:
- name: 'component'
text: |
import React from 'react';
const <%= componentName %> = ({}) => {
return (
<div>
<%= componentName %>
</div>
);
}
Individual template configurations must have
name, and
text.
action,
container,
component,
collection,
method,
publication
Internally, this template will be evaluated by lodash's template function to
dynamically insert variables. You need to pass variable names surrounded
by
<%= and
%>.
If you pass insufficient variable names, the CLI will throw you an error.
Variables needed for each templates are:
component
container
method
publication
e.g.
Generate stories for Kadira Storybooks with generation of a new component.
storybook: true
0.4.0,
mantra-cli.yml was added. If you are upgrading from
0.3.x,
simply create
mantra-cli.yml file in your project root and start customizing
following the documentation above.
npm install.
/lib.
npm run-script compile compiles your ES2015 code in
/lib into
/dist.
npm test compiles the code and runs the tests.
MIT