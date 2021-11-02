manta is a Node.js SDK for interacting with Joyent's Manta system.
This repository is part of the Joyent Manta project. See CONTRIBUTING.md for contribution guidelines.
Node.js must be installed.
To install globally (to use the CLI tools) you can try running:
$ npm install -g manta
Note that this might require
sudo or escalated privileges to install
properly. This can often result in permissions errors or other failures - in
that case try the below method.
Based on the npm guide to prevent permissions
errors,
this module can be installed locally to a hidden path in your home directory as
a global package by modifying the prefix that
npm uses:
mkdir -p ~/.npm-global
npm config set prefix '~/.npm-global'
npm install -g manta
export PATH=$PATH:~/.npm-global/bin
export MANPATH=$MANPATH:~/.npm-global/share/man
You can persist this
PATH by adding the following line to your
~/.bashrc
file or similar:
export PATH=$PATH:~/.npm-global/bin
export MANPATH=$MANPATH:~/.npm-global/share/man
To install locally as a module (to use the SDK).
$ npm install manta
Optionally install Bash completion. This is done by
sourceing the
share/manta.completion file that is installed with the tools.
source "$(npm prefix -g)/lib/node_modules/manta/share/manta.completion"
Put that (or the equivalent) in your
~/.bashrc file to make it permanent.
You can verify that completions are working by typing the
TAB key with
the following:
$ mls --<TAB>
--account --insecure --long --role --type --verbose
--fulljson --json --marker --subuser --url --version
--help --keyId --reverse --time --user
First setup your environment to match your Joyent Manta account:
$ export MANTA_KEY_ID=$(ssh-keygen -l -f ~/.ssh/id_rsa.pub | awk '{print $2}')
$ export MANTA_URL=https://us-east.manta.joyent.com
$ export MANTA_USER=mark
Alternatively, you can pull your ssh key out of your
ssh-agent if you are
using one (this snippet takes the first key in the agent).
$ export MANTA_KEY_ID=$(ssh-add -l | awk '{print $2}' | head -1)
Then a code snippet:
var assert = require('assert');
var fs = require('fs');
var manta = require('manta');
var client = manta.createClient({
sign: manta.privateKeySigner({
key: fs.readFileSync(process.env.HOME + '/.ssh/id_rsa', 'utf8'),
keyId: process.env.MANTA_KEY_ID,
user: process.env.MANTA_USER
}),
user: process.env.MANTA_USER,
url: process.env.MANTA_URL
});
console.log('manta ready: %s', client.toString());
client.get('/mark/stor/foo', function (err, stream) {
assert.ifError(err);
stream.setEncoding('utf8');
stream.on('data', function (chunk) {
console.log(chunk);
});
});
If your paths begin with
'~~/' then manta will automatically fill in the
current manta user, which helps you write more generic code since you get rid
of the hardcoded user name. The following two rows are identical:
client.get('/mark/stor/foo', function (err, stream) {});
client.get('~~/stor/foo', function (err, stream) {});
Basic commands include:
mls - lists directory contents, default /:user/stor
mmkdir - create a directory
mput - uploads data to a Manta object
mget - downloads an object from Manta
mjob - creates and runs a computational job on Manta
mfind - walks a Manta hierarchy to find names of objects by name, size, or type
A full set of commands for interacting with Manta is in
bin.
Docs can be found here: http://apidocs.joyent.com/manta/
node-manta has both unit tests ("test/unit/.test.js") and integration tests
("test/integration/.test.js"). Integration tests require
MANTA_ envvars for
configuration and will run tests against the configured Manta.
Usage:
make test [TEST-VARS] # run all sets
node test/.../foo.test.js # run a specific test file
make test [TEST_FILTER=unit/] # run just the unit tests
# trace-logging of test code
make test TEST_LOG_LEVEL=trace TEST_JOBS=1 2> >(bunyan)
Test output is node-tap's default "classic" output. Full TAP output is written
to "test.tap". You can use
TAP=1 to have TAP output emited to stdout.
The following
MANTA_... envvars configure the test run and
TEST_...
envvars can tweak how the tests are run. As well, a number of node-tap
TAP_... envvars are available -- run
./node_modules/.bin/tap for docs
on those.
The usual
MANTA_USER,
MANTA_URL,
MANTA_KEY_ID and other vars apply
for integration tests.
MANTA_TEST_ROLE is used for some tests that need an RBAC subrole. Those
tests are skipped if this isn't set.
TEST_LOG_LEVEL=<bunyan log level name> - This can be used to get debug and
trace-level logging of test code. This intentionally avoids using
LOG_LEVEL
which is used by the
m* tools. E.g.: use the following to run one test
file at a time and get rendered trace logging
make test TEST_LOG_LEVEL=trace TEST_JOBS=1 2> >(bunyan)
TEST_FILTER=<grep pattern for test file paths> - By default all "*.test.js"
in the "test/unit/" and "test/integration" dirs are run. To run just
those with "image" in the name, use
make test TEST_FILTER=image.
TEST_JOBS=<number of test files to run concurrently> - By default this is
10. Set to 1 to run tests serially.
TEST_TIMEOUT_S=<number of seconds timeout for each test file> - By default
this is 1200 (10 minutes). Ideally tests are written to take much less than
10 minutes.
TAP=1 to have the test suite emit TAP output. This is a node-tap envvar.
Unit tests (i.e. not requiring the Manta endpoint) in "unit/*.test.js". Integration tests "integration/*.test.js".
We are using node-tap. Read RFD 139 for some guidelines for node-tap usage. The more common we can make some basic usage patterns in the many Triton and Manta repos, the easier the maintenance.
Node-tap supports running test files in parallel, and
make test by
default runs tests in parallel. Therefore:
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2018, Joyent, Inc.
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of
this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in
the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to
use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of
the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so,
subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.
See https://github.com/joyent/node-manta/issues.
Here is how to cut a release:
Make a commit to set the intended version in "package.json#version" and
changing
## not yet released at the top of "CHANGES.md" to:
## not yet released
## $version
```
Get that commit approved and merged via a pull request.
Once that is merged and you've updated your local copy, run:
make cutarelease
This will run a couple checks (clean working copy, versions in package.json and CHANGES.md match), then will git tag and npm publish.
Currently, node-manta is officially supported on the following node versions: