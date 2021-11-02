manta is a Node.js SDK for interacting with Joyent's Manta system.

This repository is part of the Joyent Manta project. See CONTRIBUTING.md for contribution guidelines.

Installation

Node.js must be installed.

Command line utilities

Install Globally

To install globally (to use the CLI tools) you can try running:

npm install -g manta

Note that this might require sudo or escalated privileges to install properly. This can often result in permissions errors or other failures - in that case try the below method.

Install Globally to a User Directory

Based on the npm guide to prevent permissions errors, this module can be installed locally to a hidden path in your home directory as a global package by modifying the prefix that npm uses:

mkdir -p ~/.npm- global npm config set prefix '~/.npm-global' npm install -g manta export PATH =$ PATH :~/.npm- global /bin export MANPATH=$MANPATH:~/.npm- global / share /man

You can persist this PATH by adding the following line to your ~/.bashrc file or similar:

export PATH= $PATH :~/.npm-global/bin export MANPATH= $MANPATH :~/.npm-global/share/man

Node.js module

To install locally as a module (to use the SDK).

npm install manta

Bash completion

Optionally install Bash completion. This is done by source ing the share/manta.completion file that is installed with the tools.

source " $(npm prefix -g) /lib/node_modules/manta/share/manta.completion"

Put that (or the equivalent) in your ~/.bashrc file to make it permanent.

You can verify that completions are working by typing the TAB key with the following:

$ mls

Usage

First setup your environment to match your Joyent Manta account:

$ export MANTA_KEY_ID=$(ssh-keygen -l -f ~ /.ssh/i d_rsa.pub | awk '{print $2}' ) $ export MANTA_URL=https: $ export MANTA_USER=mark

Alternatively, you can pull your ssh key out of your ssh-agent if you are using one (this snippet takes the first key in the agent).

$ export MANTA_KEY_ID=$(ssh-add -l | awk '{print $2}' | head -1 )

SDK

Then a code snippet:

var assert = require ( 'assert' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var manta = require ( 'manta' ); var client = manta.createClient({ sign : manta.privateKeySigner({ key : fs.readFileSync(process.env.HOME + '/.ssh/id_rsa' , 'utf8' ), keyId : process.env.MANTA_KEY_ID, user : process.env.MANTA_USER }), user : process.env.MANTA_USER, url : process.env.MANTA_URL }); console .log( 'manta ready: %s' , client.toString()); client.get( '/mark/stor/foo' , function ( err, stream ) { assert.ifError(err); stream.setEncoding( 'utf8' ); stream.on( 'data' , function ( chunk ) { console .log(chunk); }); });

If your paths begin with '~~/' then manta will automatically fill in the current manta user, which helps you write more generic code since you get rid of the hardcoded user name. The following two rows are identical:

client.get( '/mark/stor/foo' , function ( err, stream ) {}); client.get( '~~/stor/foo' , function ( err, stream ) {});

CLI

Basic commands include:

mls - lists directory contents, default /:user/stor mmkdir - create a directory mput - uploads data to a Manta object mget - downloads an object from Manta mjob - creates and runs a computational job on Manta mfind - walks a Manta hierarchy to find names of objects by name, size, or type

A full set of commands for interacting with Manta is in bin .

More documentation

Docs can be found here: http://apidocs.joyent.com/manta/

Testing

node-manta has both unit tests ("test/unit/.test.js") and integration tests ("test/integration/.test.js"). Integration tests require MANTA_ envvars for configuration and will run tests against the configured Manta.

Usage:

make test [TEST-VARS] node test /.../foo.test.js make test [TEST_FILTER=unit/] make test TEST_LOG_LEVEL=trace TEST_JOBS=1 2> >(bunyan)

Test output is node-tap's default "classic" output. Full TAP output is written to "test.tap". You can use TAP=1 to have TAP output emited to stdout.

Test vars

The following MANTA_... envvars configure the test run and TEST_... envvars can tweak how the tests are run. As well, a number of node-tap TAP_... envvars are available -- run ./node_modules/.bin/tap for docs on those.

The usual MANTA_USER , MANTA_URL , MANTA_KEY_ID and other vars apply for integration tests.

MANTA_TEST_ROLE is used for some tests that need an RBAC subrole. Those tests are skipped if this isn't set.

TEST_LOG_LEVEL=<bunyan log level name> - This can be used to get debug and trace-level logging of test code. This intentionally avoids using LOG_LEVEL which is used by the m* tools. E.g.: use the following to run one test file at a time and get rendered trace logging make test TEST_LOG_LEVEL=trace TEST_JOBS=1 2 > >(bunyan)

TEST_FILTER=<grep pattern for test file paths> - By default all "*.test.js" in the "test/unit/" and "test/integration" dirs are run. To run just those with "image" in the name, use make test TEST_FILTER=image .

TEST_JOBS=<number of test files to run concurrently> - By default this is 10. Set to 1 to run tests serially.

TEST_TIMEOUT_S=<number of seconds timeout for each test file> - By default this is 1200 (10 minutes). Ideally tests are written to take much less than 10 minutes.

TAP=1 to have the test suite emit TAP output. This is a node-tap envvar.

Testing Development Guide

Unit tests (i.e. not requiring the Manta endpoint) in "unit/*.test.js". Integration tests "integration/*.test.js".

We are using node-tap. Read RFD 139 for some guidelines for node-tap usage. The more common we can make some basic usage patterns in the many Triton and Manta repos, the easier the maintenance.

Node-tap supports running test files in parallel, and make test by default runs tests in parallel. Therefore: Ensure that test files do not depend on each other and can run concurrently. Prefer more and smaller and more targeted test files.



License

The MIT License ( MIT ) Copyright (c) 2018 , Joyent , Inc . Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software" ), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and / or sell copies of the Software , and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions: The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software . THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" , WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND , EXPRESS OR IMPLIED , INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY , FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT . IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM , DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY , WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT , TORT OR OTHERWISE , ARISING FROM , OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE .

Bugs

See https://github.com/joyent/node-manta/issues.

Release process

Here is how to cut a release:

Make a commit to set the intended version in "package.json#version" and changing ## not yet released at the top of "CHANGES.md" to:

```

Get that commit approved and merged via a pull request. Once that is merged and you've updated your local copy, run: make cutarelease This will run a couple checks (clean working copy, versions in package.json and CHANGES.md match), then will git tag and npm publish.

Supported Node.js Versions

Currently, node-manta is officially supported on the following node versions: