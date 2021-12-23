Manrope Font

Manrope font is an open-source modern sans-serif font family. Designed by Mikhail Sharanda in 2018-2021.

Preview, download & test: http://manropefont.com/

Manrope Italic

Please support Manrope Italic fork: https://github.com/cssobral2013/manrope

Features

Semi-condensed, clean, minimal sans-serif font family

Variable font + 7 legacy weights

Desktop and web-font formats

Geometric Digits

Packed with OpenType features: Case Sensitive, Auto-Apostrophe, Contextual Alternates, Common Ligatures, Custom Icon-Ligatures, Tabular Figures

Supports most of Latin & Cyrillic languages: Albanian, Belarusian, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, English, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, Galician, German, Greek, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Luxembourgish, Macedonian, Malagasy, Malay, Mongolian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Scottish Gaelic, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian, liish, Swahili, Swedish, Taita, Turkish, Welsh, Zulu



Changelog

v 4.505 / December 21, 2021: Taller contextual alternative for /l when it stands before or after capital /I; Added Modifier Letter Apostrophe /ʼ for Uzbek language; Fixed shape mistake in Cyrillic /Ц; Updated Slovak diacritics /ť /Ľ /ľ - fixed shape and position; Added Single Story /a alternative glyph; Added WOFF2 variable font format; Added inch marks /″;

v 4.504 / October 22, 2020 / Added: Vietnamese dong ₫, fixed ordinal indicators º ª

v 4.503 / Minor improvements

v 4.502 / Minor improvements

v 4.501 / Minor improvements

v 4.5 / March 14, 2020 Vietnamese support; Esperanto support; Fixed Greek I with an accent; Updated Latin marks; Added currencies: ₣, ₩, ₹, ₱, ₪, ₺, ₮, ₿;

v 4 / December 4, 2019 Variable format; Greek support; Improved Cyrillic; Countless minor adjustments; NOTE: adjusted 'units per em' setting, which made line-height slightly bigger than before; NOTE: 'thin' weight has been renamed to 'ExtraLight';

v 3 / March 25, 2019

v 2 / December 4, 2018

v 1.2 / August 24, 2018

v 1.1 / July 29, 2018

v 1 / July 1, 2018 First release;



Building (needed for Google Fonts only)

Fonts are built automatically by GitHub Actions - take a look in the "Actions" tab for the latest build.

If you particularly want to build fonts manually on your own computer, you will need to install the yq utility. On OS X with Homebrew, type brew install yq ; on Linux, try snap install yq ; if all else fails, try the instructions on the linked page.

Then:

make build will produce font files.

will produce font files. make test will run FontBakery's quality assurance tests.

will run FontBakery's quality assurance tests. make proof will generate HTML proof files.

License

This Font Software is licensed under the SIL Open Font License, Version 1.1. This license is copied below, and is also available with a FAQ at http://scripts.sil.org/OFL

Repository Layout

This font repository structure is inspired by Unified Font Repository v0.3, modified for the Google Fonts workflow.

Special thanks to Mirko Velimirovic for contribution.