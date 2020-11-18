PWA Builder Core Library

The library contains the core modules required by PWA Builder, a tool for creating hosted web applications based on a W3C Web App manifest.

Installation

npm install pwabuilder-lib

In node.js:

var lib = require ( 'pwabuilder-lib' )

Documentation

To get started, visit our wiki.

License

