Mangopay Node.js SDK

MangopaySDK is a Node.js client library to work with Mangopay REST API.

Installation

Install the module via npm

npm install mangopay2-nodejs-sdk --save

Usage inside your app

var mangopay = require ( 'mangopay2-nodejs-sdk' ); var api = new mangopay({ clientId : 'your_client_id' , clientApiKey : 'your_client_api_key' , baseUrl : 'https://api.mangopay.com' }); api.Users.create(...)

Supported options

Option Default value Description clientId null API Client Id clientApiKey null API Client Api Key baseUrl "https://api.sandbox.mangopay.com" API Base URL. The default value points to sandbox. Production is 'https://api.mangopay.com' debugMode false Active debugging logClass function() {console.log(arguments)} Log function to be used for debug connectionTimeout 30000 Set the connection timeout limit (in milliseconds) responseTimeout 80000 Set the response timeout limit (in milliseconds) apiVersion 'v2.01' API Version errorHandler function(options, err) {console.error(options, err)} Set a custom error handler

Documentation

Github Full Node.js SDK Documentation is located in /docs folder. You can also access API References on our website.

License

MangopaySDK is distributed under MIT license, see the LICENSE file.

Report bugs or suggest features using issue tracker on GitHub.

Account creation

You can get yourself a free sandbox account or sign up for a production account by registering on the Mangopay site (note that validation of your production account involves several steps, so think about doing it in advance of when you actually want to go live).

Creating a user

Using a hash of properties:

mangopay.Users.create({ "FirstName" : "Victor" , "LastName" : "Hugo" , "Address" : "1 rue des Misérables, Paris" , "Birthday" : 1300186358 , "Nationality" : "FR" , "CountryOfResidence" : "FR" , "Occupation" : "Writer" , "IncomeRange" : "6" , "ProofOfIdentity" : null , "ProofOfAddress" : null , "PersonType" : "NATURAL" , "Email" : "victor@hugo.com" , "Tag" : "custom tag" , }, function ( model ) { }).then( function ( model ) { });

Using Mangopay SDK pre-defined models:

var myUser = new api.models.UserLegal({ Name: 'MangoPay' , Email: 'info@mangopay.com' , LegalPersonType: 'BUSINESS' , LegalRepresentativeFirstName: 'Mango' , LegalRepresentativeLastName: 'Pay' , LegalRepresentativeEmail: 'mango@mangopay.com' , HeadquartersAddress: new api.models.Address({ AddressLine1: "4101 Reservoir Rd NW" , AddressLine2: "" , City: "Washington" , Region: "District of Columbia" , PostalCode: "20007" , Country: "US" }), LegalRepresentativeBirthday: 1300186358 , LegalRepresentativeNationality: 'FR' , LegalRepresentativeCountryOfResidence: 'FR' , CompanyNumber: 123456789 , Tag: 'custom tag' }); api.Users.create(myUser).then( function ( ) { console .log(myUser.Name + ' user created at ' + myUser.CreationDate); });

Promise vs Callback

Mangopay Node.js SDK supports both callback and promise approach. Here is how they can be implemented :

api.Service.method(... , function ( data, response, err ) { }) api.Service.method(...).then( function ( data ) { }, function ( error ) { })

Pagination / Filtering

In order to paginate or filter results, we can use options.parameters to specify these options:

api.Transactions.getAll({ parameters: { per_page: 2 , page: 2 , BeforeDate: 1414000367 , AfterDate: 1414000367 , Nature: REGULAR, Status: FAILED, Type: TRANSFER } }

Reading server response headers

For reading the server response headers we can use options.resolveWithFullResponse: true

api.Users.getAll( null , { parameters: { per_page: 1 }, resolveWithFullResponse: true }).then( function ( response ) { console .log(response.headers[ 'x-number-of-pages' ]); console .log(response.body); });

Sample usage of Mangopay SDK installed with npm in a Node.js project

Don't forget to check examples folder !

Contributing

npm start // installs dependencies and global mocha for testing and jsdox for documentation npm test // runs the mocha tests npm run-script documentation // update documentation using jsdox, make sure to have it installed globally

Unit Tests