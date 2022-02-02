MangopaySDK is a Node.js client library to work with Mangopay REST API.
Install the module via npm
npm install mangopay2-nodejs-sdk --save
Usage inside your app
var mangopay = require('mangopay2-nodejs-sdk');
var api = new mangopay({
clientId: 'your_client_id',
clientApiKey: 'your_client_api_key',
// Set the right production API url. If testing, omit the property since it defaults to sandbox URL
baseUrl: 'https://api.mangopay.com'
});
api.Users.create(...)
|Option
|Default value
|Description
|clientId
|null
|API Client Id
|clientApiKey
|null
|API Client Api Key
|baseUrl
|"https://api.sandbox.mangopay.com"
|API Base URL. The default value points to sandbox. Production is 'https://api.mangopay.com'
|debugMode
|false
|Active debugging
|logClass
function() {console.log(arguments)}
|Log function to be used for debug
|connectionTimeout
|30000
|Set the connection timeout limit (in milliseconds)
|responseTimeout
|80000
|Set the response timeout limit (in milliseconds)
|apiVersion
|'v2.01'
|API Version
|errorHandler
function(options, err) {console.error(options, err)}
|Set a custom error handler
Github Full Node.js SDK Documentation is located in
/docs folder.
You can also access API References on our website.
MangopaySDK is distributed under MIT license, see the LICENSE file.
Report bugs or suggest features using issue tracker on GitHub.
You can get yourself a free sandbox account or sign up for a production account by registering on the Mangopay site (note that validation of your production account involves several steps, so think about doing it in advance of when you actually want to go live).
mangopay.Users.create({
"FirstName": "Victor",
"LastName": "Hugo",
"Address": "1 rue des Misérables, Paris",
"Birthday": 1300186358,
"Nationality": "FR",
"CountryOfResidence": "FR",
"Occupation": "Writer",
"IncomeRange": "6",
"ProofOfIdentity": null,
"ProofOfAddress": null,
"PersonType": "NATURAL",
"Email": "victor@hugo.com",
"Tag": "custom tag",
}, function(model) {
// User created - using callback
}).then(function(model){
// User created - using promise
});
var myUser = new api.models.UserLegal({
Name: 'MangoPay',
Email: 'info@mangopay.com',
LegalPersonType: 'BUSINESS',
LegalRepresentativeFirstName: 'Mango',
LegalRepresentativeLastName: 'Pay',
LegalRepresentativeEmail: 'mango@mangopay.com',
HeadquartersAddress: new api.models.Address({
AddressLine1: "4101 Reservoir Rd NW",
AddressLine2: "",
City: "Washington",
Region: "District of Columbia",
PostalCode: "20007",
Country: "US"
}),
LegalRepresentativeBirthday: 1300186358,
LegalRepresentativeNationality: 'FR',
LegalRepresentativeCountryOfResidence: 'FR',
CompanyNumber: 123456789,
Tag: 'custom tag'
});
api.Users.create(myUser).then(function(){
// Output the created user data to console
console.log(myUser.Name + ' user created at ' + myUser.CreationDate);
});
Mangopay Node.js SDK supports both callback and promise approach. Here is how they can be implemented :
api.Service.method(... , function(data, response, err){
// Callback method
})
api.Service.method(...).then(function(data) {
// Promise function called
}, function(error) {
//exception
})
In order to paginate or filter results,
we can use
options.parameters to specify these options:
api.Transactions.getAll({
parameters: {
// Pagination
per_page: 2,
page: 2,
// Filters
BeforeDate: 1414000367,
AfterDate: 1414000367,
Nature: REGULAR,
Status: FAILED,
Type: TRANSFER
}
}
For reading the server response headers we can use
options.resolveWithFullResponse: true
api.Users.getAll(null, {
parameters: {
per_page: 1
},
resolveWithFullResponse: true
}).then(function(response){
// Read pages count
console.log(response.headers['x-number-of-pages']);
// Read response body
console.log(response.body);
});
Don't forget to check examples folder !
npm start // installs dependencies and global mocha for testing and jsdox for documentation
npm test // runs the mocha tests
npm run-script documentation // update documentation using jsdox, make sure to have it installed globally
Mocha tests are placed under
/test/ folder. To run the tests, make sure you have all dependencies installed.
Check Contributing section for details.