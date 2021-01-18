MANGOPAY Card Registration JavaScript Kit

MANGOPAY CardRegistration JavaScript Kit is a client library designed to take care of the card registration process. Refer to MANGOPAY REST API documentation and MANGOPAY card registration process for more information.

Browser compatibility

The library makes cross-origin Ajax calls (CORS) to get the card token and handle card registration with MANGOPAY API. Therefore it requires a browser that supports CORS. The kit does not support Internet Explorer 6 & 7 and Opera Mini.

The payment page that collects card details should use HTTPS. The kit will not work in Internet Explorer 8 and 9 if this page is not encrypted with SSL.

Installation

The kit has been written in pure JavaScript and has no external dependencies. It is enough to include the kit file on your card payment page:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "mangopay-kit.js" > </ script >

Typically you would also have MANGOPAY SDK up and running to work with the MANGOPAY API. Java, PHP, .NET, Python, Ruby and Node distributions are available.

The kit is also available for installation from npm if you prefer.

Configuration

Set mangoPay.cardRegistration.clientId to your MANGOPAY Client ID. mangoPay.cardRegistration.baseURL is set to sandbox environment by default. To enable production environment, set it to https://api.mangopay.com .

Usage

Make sure you have the right configuration in place:

// Set MANGOPAY API base URL and Client ID mangoPay.cardRegistration. baseURL = "https://api.sandbox.mangopay.com" ; mangoPay.cardRegistration. clientId = {your-client-id};

Create a new CardRegistration object on the server and pass it over to the JavaScript kit:

mangoPay .cardRegistration .init ({ cardRegistrationURL : {CardRegistrationURL property}, preregistrationData : {PreregistrationData property}, accessKey : {AccessKey property}, Id : {Id property} });

Collect card details from the user on a payment form:

var cardData = { cardNumber : $( "#card_number" ).val(), cardExpirationDate : $( "#card_exp_date" ).val(), cardCvx : $( "#card_cvx" ).val(), cardType : $( "#card_type" ).val() };

Then call mangoPay.cardRegistration.registerCard :

mangoPay.cardRegistration.registerCard( cardData, function ( res ) { }, function ( res ) { } );

Running the demo

There is a simple PHP demo code included that shows how to use the kit. The demo page requires MANGOPAY SDK class to do the server-side work. Make sure that MANGOPAY PHP SDK is accessible to the demo page.

Unit Tests

Jasmine unit tests are placed under tests dir and can be launched in a browser using tests/index.html. Unit test covers only validation classes and requests with invalid data.

License

MANGOPAY JavaScript Kit is distributed under MIT license.

Report bugs or suggest features using issue tracker at GitHub.