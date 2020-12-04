Scaffold and build your projects way more faster than before. Preconfigured frontend devstack to the absolute perfection. Fully automated to save your precious time. Ready for any type of web project.
A little example project is here: manGoweb/mango-cli-example.
|Styles
|Stylus
|expressive, robust, feature-rich CSS preprocessor
|Sass
|CSS with superpowers
|Less
|the dynamic stylesheet language
|Autoprefixer
|vendor prefixes based on the real usage
|Clean-CSS
|Fast and efficient CSS minifier
|Templates
|Pug (Jade)
|robust, elegant and feature rich template engine
|Scripts
|Webpack
|Static module bundler for modern JavaScript applications
|TypeScript
|Typed superset of JavaScript
|Babel
|Use next generation JavaScript today
|React
|JavaScript library for building user interfaces from Facebook
|Svelte
|Cybernetically enhanced web apps
|UglifyJS
|JavaScript minifier
|Tools
|BrowserSync
|Time-saving synchronised browser testing
|NPM
|Node.js package manager
|Gulp
|Automated build tasks
|Imagemin
|Seamless image minification
|Sourcemaps
|debug like a pro
Install mango-cli once from
npm and use it everywhere:
npm install -g mango-cli
Before installation check that your system has these requirements:
PATH
python (
v2.7 recommended,
v3.x.x is not supported) (already installed on Mac)
Command Line Tools via Xcode. You can find this under the menu
Xcode -> Preferences -> Downloads
brew install vips
npm install -g --production windows-build-tools (from an elevated PowerShell)
python (
v2.7 recommended,
v3.x.x is not supported)
make
We also provide a Docker image
mangoweb/mango-cli which is available on the Docker HUB
If you're still having problems with the installation, check out prepared release packages.
Extract them locally and run
npm link in the
mango-cli folder (on Mac OS X you still need the
libvips dependency though).
mango init - scaffolding and initialization
mango install - dependency installation
mango build - production build
mango dev - development mode
Feel free to use
mango [command] -h for detailed instructions
mango init [options] [directory]
Forks a template into folder.
Options:
-s, --source [git_repository] - git repository with a template to fork. Default is currently the mango-cli-example
mango install [packages...]
Installs packages from NPM and stores them in
node_modules folder, from where you can
require them (thanks to browserify).
Maintain current list in the
mango.yaml config file under the
dependencies section.
Assuming the config file
mango.yaml is present in a current directory and contains:
styles:
- styles/screen.styl
scripts:
- scripts/index.js
images:
- images/**/*.{jpg,png,svg}
templates:
- templates/**/*.pug
static:
- fonts/**
dependencies:
- jquery
watch:
- app/**
dist_folder: dist
Config file can be in JSON or JS formats.
mango.json gets parsed as a JSON file,
mango.config.js gets required as-is.
mango build [tasks...]
All assets are compiled and minified into
dist_folder, ready for production use.
Options:
[tasks...] - run only specified tasks as
styles,
scripts,
images,
templates,
static
mango dev [http_proxy]
Starts BrowserSync server (or proxy server) and fs watch for assets change.
More in Configuration options docs...
More in the Wiki page...
Copyright 2016-2018 manGoweb s.r.o. Code released under the MIT license. Evolved from Frontbase devstack.
