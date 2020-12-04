Scaffold and build your projects way more faster than before. Preconfigured frontend devstack to the absolute perfection. Fully automated to save your precious time. Ready for any type of web project.

A little example project is here: manGoweb/mango-cli-example.

Under the hood

Styles Stylus expressive, robust, feature-rich CSS preprocessor Sass CSS with superpowers Less the dynamic stylesheet language Autoprefixer vendor prefixes based on the real usage Clean-CSS Fast and efficient CSS minifier Templates Pug (Jade) robust, elegant and feature rich template engine Scripts Webpack Static module bundler for modern JavaScript applications TypeScript Typed superset of JavaScript Babel Use next generation JavaScript today React JavaScript library for building user interfaces from Facebook Svelte Cybernetically enhanced web apps UglifyJS JavaScript minifier Tools BrowserSync Time-saving synchronised browser testing NPM Node.js package manager Gulp Automated build tasks Imagemin Seamless image minification Sourcemaps debug like a pro

Installation

Install mango-cli once from npm and use it everywhere:

npm install -g mango-cli

Requirements

Before installation check that your system has these requirements:

Mac OS X

python ( v2.7 recommended, v3.x.x is not supported) (already installed on Mac)

( recommended, is supported) (already installed on Mac) Xcode You also need to install the Command Line Tools via Xcode. You can find this under the menu Xcode -> Preferences -> Downloads

libvips via Homebrew brew install vips

Windows

windows-build-tools via npm install -g --production windows-build-tools (from an elevated PowerShell) will install and configure Python v2.7 and Visual C++ Build Tools 2015 for you

(from an elevated PowerShell)

Linux

python ( v2.7 recommended, v3.x.x is not supported)

( recommended, is supported) make

A proper C/C++ compiler toolchain, like GCC

Alternative methods

Docker

We also provide a Docker image mangoweb/mango-cli which is available on the Docker HUB

Pre-packed archives

If you're still having problems with the installation, check out prepared release packages.

Extract them locally and run npm link in the mango-cli folder (on Mac OS X you still need the libvips dependency though).

Usage

mango init - scaffolding and initialization

- scaffolding and initialization mango install - dependency installation

- dependency installation mango build - production build

- production build mango dev - development mode

Feel free to use mango [command] -h for detailed instructions

Project scaffolding and initialization

mango init [options] [directory]

Forks a template into folder.

Options:

-s, --source [git_repository] - git repository with a template to fork. Default is currently the mango-cli-example

Managing project dependencies

mango install [packages...]

Installs packages from NPM and stores them in node_modules folder, from where you can require them (thanks to browserify). Maintain current list in the mango.yaml config file under the dependencies section.

Project build

Assuming the config file mango.yaml is present in a current directory and contains:

styles: - styles/screen.styl scripts: - scripts/index.js images: - images/**/*.{jpg,png,svg} templates: - templates/**/*.pug static: - fonts/** dependencies: - jquery watch: - app/** dist_folder: dist

Config file can be in JSON or JS formats. mango.json gets parsed as a JSON file, mango.config.js gets required as-is.

Production build

mango build [tasks...]

All assets are compiled and minified into dist_folder , ready for production use.

Options:

[tasks...] - run only specified tasks as styles , scripts , images , templates , static

Development mode

mango dev [http_proxy]

Starts BrowserSync server (or proxy server) and fs watch for assets change.

Configuration

More in Configuration options docs...

FAQ

More in the Wiki page...

Copyright

Copyright 2016-2018 manGoweb s.r.o. Code released under the MIT license. Evolved from Frontbase devstack.