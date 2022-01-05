Minifies and obfuscates the class names in JavaScript, CSS, and HTML.
npm i --save-dev mangle-css-class-webpack-plugin
yarn add --dev mangle-css-class-webpack-plugin
The latest version WORKS ONLY with Webpack 5. For Webpack v4 & v3 support, install version 4.x(mangle-css-class-webpack-plugin@4.0.12).
The plugin will generate optimized class name in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files. configure as follows:
webpack.config.js
const MangleCssClassPlugin = require('mangle-css-class-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
...
plugins: [
new MangleCssClassPlugin({
classNameRegExp: '[cl]-[a-z][a-zA-Z0-9_]*',
log: true,
}),
],
};
This will replace class name matched regex in HTML, JavaScript, CSS files. Identify the class names not to match unexpected words since it replaces all words that are matched with the
classNameRegExp.
I suggest that your class names have specific prefix or suffix that identified as a class name.
e.g.
'(abc-|efg-)?[cl]-[a-z][a-zA-Z0-9_]*'
the sample regexp maches
l-main,
c-textbox,
l-main__header,
abc-textbox__input, and so on...
If you want to use the back slash
\ on the regexp, use
[\\\\]* to match class names contained both JS(
\\\\) and CSS(
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\).
The class names won't be used.
e.g.
reserveClassName: ['fa', 'fas', 'far'],
The prefix will be ignored from mangling.
e.g.
classNameRegExp: '(abc-|efg-)?[cl]-[a-z][a-zA-Z0-9_]*',
ignorePrefix: ['abc-', 'efg-'],
In this case,
abc-c-textbox__input becomes
abc-a.
Same behavior as ignorePrefix.
e.g.
classNameRegExp: '((hover|focus|xs|md|sm|lg|xl)[\\\\]*:)*tw-[a-z_-][a-zA-Z0-9_-]*',
ignorePrefixRegExp: '((hover|focus|xs|md|sm|lg|xl)[\\\\]*:)*',
In this case,
hover\:xs\:c-textbox__input becomes
hover\:xs\:a.
Override the default class name generator.
// original: original class name
// opts: options of the plugin
// context: own context of the class generator(initial value is just an empty object)
classGenerator: (original, opts, context) => {
// return custom generated class name.
// Or return undefined if you want to leave it to the original behavior.
}
<!-- html -->
<main class='l-abc'>
<div class='l-efg' />
</main>
// js
document.querySelector('l-efg');
// css
.l-abc {
}
.l-abc .l-efg {
}
<!-- html -->
<main class='a'>
<div class='b' />
</main>
// js
document.querySelector('b');
// css
.a {
}
.a .b {
}