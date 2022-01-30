MangaDex Full API

An unofficial MangaDex API built with the official JSON API.

Documentation

npm install mangadex-full-api

Examples

const MFA = require ( 'mangadex-full-api' ); MFA.login( 'username' , 'password123' , './bin/.md_cache' ).then( () => { MFA.Manga.search({ title : 'isekai' , limit : Infinity }).then( results => { console .log( `There are ${results.length} manga with 'isekai' in the title:` ); results.forEach( ( elem, i ) => console .log( `[ ${i + 1 } ] ${elem.title} ` )); }).catch( console .error); }).catch( console .error);

const MFA = require ( 'mangadex-full-api' ); MFA.login( 'username' , 'password123' , './bin/.md_cache' ).then( async () => { let manga = await MFA.Manga.getByQuery( 'Ancient Magus Bride' ); let chapters = await manga.getFeed({ translatedLanguage : [ 'en' ] }, true ); let chapter = chapters[ 0 ]; let pages = await chapter.getReadablePages(); let uploader = await chapter.uploader.resolve(); let resolvedGroups = await MFA.resolveArray(chapter.groups) let groupNames = resolvedGroups.map( elem => elem.name); console .log( `Manga " ${manga.title} " has a chapter titled " ${chapter.title} " that was uploaded by ${uploader.username} and scanlated by ${groupNames.join( 'and' )} .` ); console .log( `Here is the first page: ${pages[ 0 ]} ` ); }).catch( console .error);

const MFA = require ( 'mangadex-full-api' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); MFA.login( 'username' , 'password123' , './bin/.md_cache' ).then( async () => { let currentSession = await MFA.Manga.getCurrentUploadSession(); if (currentSession) { await currentSession.close(); console .log( 'Closed existing session.' ); } let mangaId = 'f9c33607-9180-4ba6-b85c-e4b5faee7192' ; let session = await MFA.Manga.createUploadSession(mangaId); console .log( 'Created new upload session.' ); let chapterDir = './chapter' ; let files = fs.readdirSync(chapterDir) await session.uploadPages(files.map( name => { return { data : fs.readFileSync(path.join(chapterDir, name)), name : name }; })); console .log( 'Uploaded pages.' ); let chapter = await session.commit({ chapter : '0' , volume : null , title : 'New Chapter' , translatedLanguage : 'en' }); console .log( `Uploaded new chapter at: https://mangadex.org/chapter/ ${chapter.id} ` ); }).catch( console .error);

import MFA from 'mangadex-full-api' ; MFA.login( 'username' , 'password123' ).then( async () => { const query = 'Ancient Magus Bride' ; const list = await MFA.Manga.search({ title: query, limit: Infinity }); console .log(list.length, 'results for' , query); console .log( 'The first result was written by' , ( await list[ 0 ].authors[ 0 ].resolve()).name); });

Info

Requests will automatically be rate limited to about 5 requests/second.

The entire package is typed thanks to JSDoc and the included index.d.ts file, so TypeScript is supported.

file, so TypeScript is supported. The entire project is written as regular NodeJS with CommonJS imports/exports. As for browser support, see below:

Browser

Mangadex Full API works out of the box with Browserify and does not require additional configuration.

browserify yourproject.js > bundle.js