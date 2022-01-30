An unofficial MangaDex API built with the official JSON API.
npm install mangadex-full-api
const MFA = require('mangadex-full-api');
MFA.login('username', 'password123', './bin/.md_cache').then(() => {
MFA.Manga.search({
title: 'isekai',
limit: Infinity // API Max is 100 per request, but this function accepts more
}).then(results => {
console.log(`There are ${results.length} manga with 'isekai' in the title:`);
results.forEach((elem, i) => console.log(`[${i + 1}] ${elem.title}`));
}).catch(console.error);
}).catch(console.error);
const MFA = require('mangadex-full-api');
MFA.login('username', 'password123', './bin/.md_cache').then(async () => {
// Get a manga:
let manga = await MFA.Manga.getByQuery('Ancient Magus Bride');
// Get the manga's chapters:
let chapters = await manga.getFeed({ translatedLanguage: ['en'] }, true);
// True means that related objects are returned with the base request
// See Release 5.2.0 for more info: https://github.com/md-y/mangadex-full-api/releases/tag/5.2.0
let chapter = chapters[0];
// Get the chapter's pages:
let pages = await chapter.getReadablePages();
// Please read the following page if you are creating a chapter-reading application:
// https://api.mangadex.org/docs.html#section/Reading-a-chapter-using-the-API/Report
// Get who uploaded the chapter:
let uploader = await chapter.uploader.resolve();
// Get the names of the groups who scanlated the chapter:
let resolvedGroups = await MFA.resolveArray(chapter.groups) // You can resolve Relationship arrays with this shortcut
let groupNames = resolvedGroups.map(elem => elem.name);
console.log(`Manga "${manga.title}" has a chapter titled "${chapter.title}" that was uploaded by ${uploader.username} and scanlated by ${groupNames.join('and')}.`);
console.log(`Here is the first page: ${pages[0]}`);
}).catch(console.error);
/*
Upload a chapter with node modules:
*/
const MFA = require('mangadex-full-api');
const fs = require('fs');
const path = require('path');
MFA.login('username', 'password123', './bin/.md_cache').then(async () => {
let currentSession = await MFA.Manga.getCurrentUploadSession();
if (currentSession) {
await currentSession.close();
console.log('Closed existing session.');
}
let mangaId = 'f9c33607-9180-4ba6-b85c-e4b5faee7192'; // Official test manga
let session = await MFA.Manga.createUploadSession(mangaId);
console.log('Created new upload session.');
let chapterDir = './chapter'; // Directory to retrieve page images
let files = fs.readdirSync(chapterDir)
await session.uploadPages(files.map(name => {
return {
data: fs.readFileSync(path.join(chapterDir, name)), // Buffer-like data
name: name // The name of this image
};
}));
console.log('Uploaded pages.');
let chapter = await session.commit({
chapter: '0', // Change chapter number
volume: null, // Change volume number
title: 'New Chapter', // Change chapter name
translatedLanguage: 'en'
});
console.log(`Uploaded new chapter at: https://mangadex.org/chapter/${chapter.id}`);
}).catch(console.error);
// TypeScript Example:
import MFA from 'mangadex-full-api';
// You can also import directly like:
// import { Manga, login } from 'mangadex-full-api';
MFA.login('username', 'password123').then(async () => {
const query = 'Ancient Magus Bride';
const list = await MFA.Manga.search({ title: query, limit: Infinity });
console.log(list.length, 'results for', query);
console.log('The first result was written by', (await list[0].authors[0].resolve()).name);
});
index.d.ts file, so TypeScript is supported.
Mangadex Full API works out of the box with Browserify and does not require additional configuration.
browserify yourproject.js > bundle.js
As for Webpack and similar applications, Mangadex Full API only requires
https to be polyfilled;
fs and
path can be excluded.