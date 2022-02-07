mande

Simple, light and extensible wrapper around fetch with smart defaults

Requires fetch support.

mande has better defaults to communicate with APIs using fetch , so instead of writing:

fetch( '/api/users' , { method : 'POST' , headers : { Accept : 'application/json' , 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , }, body : JSON .stringify({ name : 'Dio' , password : 'irejectmyhumanityjojo' , }), }) .then( ( response ) => { if (response.status >= 200 && response.status < 300 ) { return response.json() } throw new Error (response.statusText) }) .then( ( user ) => { })

You can write:

const users = mande( '/api/users' ) users .post({ name : 'Dio' , password : 'irejectmyhumanityjojo' , }) .then( ( user ) => { })

Installation

npm install mande yarn add mande

Usage

Creating a small layer to communicate to your API:

import { mande } from 'mande' const users = mande( '/api/users' , globalOptions) export function getUserById ( id ) { return users.get(id) } export function createUser ( userData ) { return users.post(userData) }

Adding Authorization tokens:

import { mande } from 'mande' const todos = mande( '/api/todos' , globalOptions) export function setToken ( token ) { todos.options.headers.Authorization = 'Bearer ' + token } export function clearToken ( ) { delete todos.options.headers.Authorization } export function createTodo ( todoData ) { return todo.post(todoData) }

onAuthChange( ( user ) => { if (user) setToken(user.token) else clearToken() })

You can also globally add default options to all mande instances:

import { defaults } from 'mande' defaults.headers.Authorization = 'Bearer token'

TypeScript

All methods defined on a mande instance accept a type generic to type their return:

const todos = mande( '/api/todos' , globalOptions) todos.get<{ text: string , id: number , isFinished: boolean }[]>().then( todos => { })

SSR (and Nuxt in Universal mode)

To make Mande work on Server, make sure to provide a fetch polyfill and to use full URLs and not absolute URLs starting with / . For example, using node-fetch , you can do:

export const BASE_URL = process.server ? process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' ? 'http://localhost:3000' : 'https://example.com' : '' const fetchPolyfill = process.server ? require ( 'node-fetch' ) : fetch const contents = mande(BASE_URL + '/api' , {}, fetchPolyfill)

Nuxt

When using with Nuxt and SSR, you must wrap exported functions so they automatically proxy cookies and headers on the server:

import { mande, nuxtWrap } from 'mande' const fetchPolyfill = process.server ? require ( 'node-fetch' ) : fetch const users = mande(BASE_URL + '/api/users' , {}, fetchPolyfill) export const getUserById = nuxtWrap(users, (api, id : string) => api.get(id))

Make sure to add it as a buildModule as well:

module .exports = { buildModules : [ 'mande/nuxt' ], }

This prevents requests from accidentally sharing headers or bearer tokens.

TypeScript

Make sure to include mande/nuxt in your tsconfig.json :

{ "types" : [ "@types/node" , "@nuxt/types" , "mande/nuxt" ] }

API

Most of the code can be discovered through the autocompletion but the API documentation is available at https://posva.net/mande/.

License

MIT