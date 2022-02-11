A mobile UI toolkit, based on Vue.js 2, designed for financial scenarios





Install & Usage

Template for new project

Vue CLI 2

New project can be initialized and integrated with mand-mobile by vue-cli-2 with mand-mobile-template.

vue init mand-mobile/mand-mobile-template my-project

Vue CLI 3

New project can be initialized and integrated with mand-mobile by vue-cli with vue-cli-plugin-mand.

vue create my-project cd my-project npm install --save-dev vue-cli-plugin-mand vue invoke mand

Manually

npm install mand-mobile --save

Import

import { Button } from 'mand-mobile'

Manually import

import Button from 'mand-mobile/lib/button'

Totally import

import Vue from 'vue' import mandMobile from 'mand-mobile' import 'mand-mobile/lib/mand-mobile.css' Vue.use(mandMobile)

Usage

Select the components you need to build your webapp. Find more details in Quick Start.

Development

git clone git@github.com:didi/mand-mobile.git cd mand-mobile npm install npm run dev

Open your browser and visit http://127.0.0.1:4000. Find more details in Development Guide.

Contributing

Welcome to contribute by creating issues or sending pull requests. See Contributing Guide for guidelines.

License

Mand Mobile is licensed under the Apache License 2.0. See the LICENSE file.