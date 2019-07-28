openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
man

manakin

by Vitaly Tomilov
0.5.2 (see all)

🐦 Prime colors for your Node.js console — quick & safe.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

55.7K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

manakin

Build Status Coverage Status Downloads Count Join the chat at https://gitter.im/vitaly-t/manakin

Wire-tailed manakin

The quickest and safest way to set default colorful output for your Node.js console, without messing with the colors, and to continue using the rich syntax and the output format supported by Node.js console methods:

 • with a list of parameters: console.log(obj1 [, obj2, ..., objN]);
 • with message formatting: console.log(msg [, subst1, ..., substN]);

Can be used either locally or globally (by overriding the console object), with automatic colors applied according to which method is used - see the screenshot below.


minimum code ✔  no dependencies


This library provides consistent output format for console methods after applying the colors, in contrast to generic color libraries that only apply colors to text.

Console output colors

Installing

$ npm install manakin --save

Usage

Using colors globally

require('manakin').global; // sets colors globally, for the `console` object

console.log(val1, val2, ...); // white/default text output
console.warn(val1, val2, ...); // yellow text output
console.error(val1, val2, ...); // red text output
console.info(val1, val2, ...); // cyan text output
console.success(val1, val2, ...); // green text output (custom method)
console.ok(val1, val2, ...); // green text output (custom method)

Using colors locally

var con = require('manakin').local; // use colors locally

con.log(val1, val2, ...); // white/default text output
con.warn(val1, val2, ...); // yellow text output
con.error(val1, val2, ...); // red text output
con.info(val1, val2, ...); // cyan text output
con.success(val1, val2, ...); // green text output (custom method)
con.ok(val1, val2, ...); // green text output (custom method)

Customization Features

You can easily do the following:

For more details and examples, see the full API and examples.

License

Copyright © 2018 Vitaly Tomilov; Released under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial