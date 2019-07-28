manakin

The quickest and safest way to set default colorful output for your Node.js console, without messing with the colors, and to continue using the rich syntax and the output format supported by Node.js console methods:

• with a list of parameters: console.log(obj1 [, obj2, ..., objN]);

• with message formatting: console.log(msg [, subst1, ..., substN]);

Can be used either locally or globally (by overriding the console object), with automatic colors applied according to which method is used - see the screenshot below.

minimum code ✔ no dependencies ✔

This library provides consistent output format for console methods after applying the colors, in contrast to generic color libraries that only apply colors to text.

Installing

$ npm install manakin

Usage

Using colors globally

require ( 'manakin' ).global; console .log(val1, val2, ...); console .warn(val1, val2, ...); console .error(val1, val2, ...); console .info(val1, val2, ...); console .success(val1, val2, ...); console .ok(val1, val2, ...);

Using colors locally

var con = require ( 'manakin' ).local; con.log(val1, val2, ...); con.warn(val1, val2, ...); con.error(val1, val2, ...); con.info(val1, val2, ...); con.success(val1, val2, ...); con.ok(val1, val2, ...);

Customization Features

You can easily do the following:

change brightness individually for each available method

override predefined colors for existing methods

create custom-color methods, with the same output formatting

For more details and examples, see the full API and examples.

License

Copyright © 2018 Vitaly Tomilov; Released under the MIT license.