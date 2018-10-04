__ __ _ _ | \ / | | | | | | \ / | __ _ _ __ ___ _ __ ___ ___ _ _| |_| |__ | | \ / | |/ _` | '_ ` _ \ | '_ ` _ \ / _ \ | | | | __| '_ \ | | | | (_| | | | | | | | | | | | (_) | |_| | |_| | | | |_| |_| \ _ _,_|_| |_| |_|_| |_| |_| \ _ __/ \ _ _,_| \ _ _|_| |_|

Mammouth is a small language that compiles into PHP, inspired by CoffeeScript. It's compiled to PHP codes/files that you can run in your PHP server.

For documentation, usage, and examples, see: http://mammouth.boutglay.com/

To suggest a feature, report a bug, or general discussion: http://github.com/btwael/mammouth/issues/