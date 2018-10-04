__ __ _ _
| \/ | | | | |
| \ / | __ _ _ __ ___ _ __ ___ ___ _ _| |_| |__
| |\/| |/ _` | '_ ` _ \| '_ ` _ \ / _ \| | | | __| '_ \
| | | | (_| | | | | | | | | | | | (_) | |_| | |_| | | |
|_| |_|\__,_|_| |_| |_|_| |_| |_|\___/ \__,_|\__|_| |_|
Mammouth is a small language that compiles into PHP, inspired by CoffeeScript. It's compiled to PHP codes/files that you can run in your PHP server.
For documentation, usage, and examples, see: http://mammouth.boutglay.com/
To suggest a feature, report a bug, or general discussion: http://github.com/btwael/mammouth/issues/