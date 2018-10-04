openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mam

mammouth

by Wael Boutglay
3.0.1 (see all)

Unfancy PHP

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

210

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

     __  __                                       _   _     
    |  \/  |                                     | | | |    
    | \  / | __ _ _ __ ___  _ __ ___   ___  _   _| |_| |__  
    | |\/| |/ _` | '_ ` _ \| '_ ` _ \ / _ \| | | | __| '_ \ 
    | |  | | (_| | | | | | | | | | | | (_) | |_| | |_| | | |
    |_|  |_|\__,_|_| |_| |_|_| |_| |_|\___/ \__,_|\__|_| |_|

Mammouth is a small language that compiles into PHP, inspired by CoffeeScript. It's compiled to PHP codes/files that you can run in your PHP server.

For documentation, usage, and examples, see: http://mammouth.boutglay.com/

To suggest a feature, report a bug, or general discussion: http://github.com/btwael/mammouth/issues/

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial