Selectize is an extensible jQuery-based custom
<select>; UI control. It's useful for tagging, contact lists, country selectors, and so on. It clocks in at around ~7kb (gzipped). The goal is to provide a solid & usable experience with a clean and powerful API.
npm install --save jquery@3.5.1).
Optional:
drag_drop plugin)
All pre-built files needed to use Selectize can be found in the "dist" folder.
If you're looking to get started with minimal fuss, include
standalone/selectize.min.js (bundles Sifter and Microplugin
dependencies – also available un-minified for debugging, just remove the
.min part) and
css/selectize.default.css.
Selectize is available at cdnjs.
$("select").selectize(options);
The available options are documented here.
To support Internet Explorer 8, es5-shim must be added your page.
<!--[if lt IE 9
]><script src="http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/es5-shim/2.0.8/es5-shim.min.js"></script
><![endif]-->
By default, all plugins are included. To hand-pick what plugins (if any) to include, run
grunt with the "--plugins" flag. After this completes, grab the files you need from the "dist" folder.
# dependencies
npm install
# build selectize
grunt --plugins=
grunt --plugins=*
grunt --plugins=remove_button,restore_on_backspace
When issuing a pull request:
please do not include/commit changes in the
dist/ folder to avoid
merge conflicts. A good way to include the right files is to use
git gui or
git add when committing to select the files you want to
add to your commit.
please include tests with your feature so that we're not tempted to break it in the future!
Add an entry to the top of the CHANGELOG, and update the documentation
in
docs/ as needed. (Refactors and documentation changes don't need a
changelog entry.)
Squash your commits together in one or a few complete, logical commits, with a concise and descriptive message. One commit means one feature/bugfix/thing that has changed, or a diff bringing the code one step forward to a better, working state.
Once your commit is nice and clean, and you want to discard the other
changes, you can use
git checkout . (that will erase changes to
tracked files) and
git clean [-i/--interactive] (to erase untracked
files). However, be careful with those commands, as their function
is to erase things/changes.
Please ensure all the tests pass:
npm test # phantomjs
BROWSERS=Firefox npm test
BROWSERS=Firefox,Chrome npm test
BROWSERS=Firefox,Chrome,Safari npm test
To run Selectize locally:
npm start
You can then run the examples in
http://localhost:4000/examples/.
However, be careful not to add the
dist/ files in your commit, as
Grunt automatically regenerates the files in
dist/ as the source is
changed.
Copyright © 2013–2016 Brian Reavis & Contributors\ Copyright © 2020-2021 Selectize Team & Contributors
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.