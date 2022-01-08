UI to help you build and document web components.
Malvid can be integrated into your project in two ways: Using the CLI or using the API of Malvid. Check out our guide for more information. Get started with Malvid »
The website of Malvid is open-source and built entirely with Malvid. You can take a look at the components and how they are made in the repository of the website.
Malvid helps you to build, document and visualise components by turning a directory into an interactive UI.
Components are independent and reusable pieces of a project. A component could be a tiny chunk of HTML, a whole page or something in between. Malvid does not enforce any specific templating engine or naming conventions for those components.
Boilerplates:
Guides:
Resources:
Similar tools:
Sites powered by Malvid:
Malvid depends on...
Make sure to install and update all dependencies before you setup Malvid.
The interface of Malvid puts the focus on your components. This chapter gives you an overview about it's possibilities. Interface »
Navigate through your components using the hotkeys provided by Malvid. Hotkeys »
Malvid can be integrated into your project using its API or CLI. The API gives you more flexibility and allows you to use Malvid in your existing asset pipeline or toolset. API »
The CLI of Malvid is located in the
bin folder and allows you to run Malvid without adding JS files to your project. This approach is simpler than using the API, but provides less flexibility. CLI »
Malvid scans folders and detects all components in the given structure. This chapter explains how to store and manage components and how to add additional information to the UI using a configuration file. Components »
The API of Malvid allows you to use your existing asset pipeline or toolset together with Malvid. This includes Rosid, Gulp, NPM scripts and other systems. Integrations »
If you want more control over Malvid, pass an object of options to it. Options »
Answers to frequently asked questions. FAQ »