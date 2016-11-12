openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mcs

malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin-3.1.7

by Manos
3.1.7 (see all)

Highly customizable custom scrollbar jQuery plugin, featuring vertical/horizontal scrollbars, scrolling momentum, mouse-wheel, keyboard and touch support etc.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30

GitHub Stars

4.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

malihu custom scrollbar plugin

Highly customizable custom scrollbar jQuery plugin (Demo). Features include:

  • Vertical and/or horizontal scrollbar(s)
  • Adjustable scrolling momentum
  • Mouse-wheel, keyboard and touch support
  • Ready-to-use themes and customization via CSS
  • RTL direction support
  • Option parameters for full control of scrollbar functionality
  • Methods for triggering actions like scroll-to, update, destroy etc.
  • User-defined callbacks
  • Selectable/searchable content

Plugin homepage and documentation (Changelog)

Installation

npm: npm install malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin

Bower: bower install malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin

Manual

Usage

Manual: $(selector).mCustomScrollbar();

Browserify: 

var $ = require('jquery');
require('malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin')($);

webpack: 

npm install imports-loader
npm install jquery-mousewheel
npm install malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin

module.exports = {
    module: {
        loaders: [
            { test: /jquery-mousewheel/, loader: "imports?define=>false&this=>window" },
            { test: /malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin/, loader: "imports?define=>false&this=>window" }
        ]
    }
};

var $ = require('jquery');
require("jquery-mousewheel")($);
require('malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin')($);

Requirements

jQuery version 1.6.0 or higher

Browser compatibility

  • Internet Explorer 8+
  • Firefox
  • Chrome
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • iOS
  • Android
  • Windows Phone

License

MIT License (MIT)

http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT

https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=UYJ5G65M6ZA28

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial