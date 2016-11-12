openbase logo
mcs

malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin

by Manos
3.1.5 (see all)

Highly customizable custom scrollbar jQuery plugin, featuring vertical/horizontal scrollbars, scrolling momentum, mouse-wheel, keyboard and touch support etc.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.3K

GitHub Stars

4.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Scroll, jQuery Scroll Bar

Top Feedback

1Abandoned

Readme

malihu custom scrollbar plugin

Highly customizable custom scrollbar jQuery plugin (Demo). Features include:

  • Vertical and/or horizontal scrollbar(s)
  • Adjustable scrolling momentum
  • Mouse-wheel, keyboard and touch support
  • Ready-to-use themes and customization via CSS
  • RTL direction support
  • Option parameters for full control of scrollbar functionality
  • Methods for triggering actions like scroll-to, update, destroy etc.
  • User-defined callbacks
  • Selectable/searchable content

Plugin homepage and documentation (Changelog)

Installation

npm: npm install malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin

Bower: bower install malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin

Manual

Usage

Manual: $(selector).mCustomScrollbar();

Browserify: 

var $ = require('jquery');
require('malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin')($);

webpack: 

npm install imports-loader
npm install jquery-mousewheel
npm install malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin

module.exports = {
    module: {
        loaders: [
            { test: /jquery-mousewheel/, loader: "imports?define=>false&this=>window" },
            { test: /malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin/, loader: "imports?define=>false&this=>window" }
        ]
    }
};

var $ = require('jquery');
require("jquery-mousewheel")($);
require('malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin')($);

Requirements

jQuery version 1.6.0 or higher

Browser compatibility

  • Internet Explorer 8+
  • Firefox
  • Chrome
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • iOS
  • Android
  • Windows Phone

License

MIT License (MIT)

http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT

https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=UYJ5G65M6ZA28

100
Yeltsin LimaRecife, Brasil19 Ratings2 Reviews
1 year ago
Abandoned

