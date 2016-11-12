Highly customizable custom scrollbar jQuery plugin (Demo). Features include:
npm:
npm install malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin
Bower:
bower install malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin
Manual:
$(selector).mCustomScrollbar();
var $ = require('jquery');
require('malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin')($);
npm install imports-loader
npm install jquery-mousewheel
npm install malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [
{ test: /jquery-mousewheel/, loader: "imports?define=>false&this=>window" },
{ test: /malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin/, loader: "imports?define=>false&this=>window" }
]
}
};
var $ = require('jquery');
require("jquery-mousewheel")($);
require('malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin')($);
jQuery version 1.6.0 or higher
MIT License (MIT)
