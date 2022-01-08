Minimalistic reactive UI library. As simple as possible. Extendable. 5KB gzipped (7KB with animations).

Suitable for building framework-independent dynamic widgets as well as small web apps. Create, manage state, animate!

Samples

Basic example

m() function creates a DOM node specification that looks like {type, props, children} .

function creates a DOM node specification that looks like . render() function renders nodes inside a DOM element. If differences with existing DOM nodes are found, necessary nodes or attributes are replaced.

import {m} from 'malevic' ; import {render} from 'malevic/dom' ; render( document .body, m( 'h3' , { class : 'heading' }, 'Hello, World!' ) );

Shorthand tag functions can be used:

import {render, tags} from 'malevic/dom' ; const {h3, strong} = tags; render( document .body, h3({ class : 'heading' }, 'Hello, ' , strong( 'World!' ) ) );

or

import {render, tag} from 'malevic/dom' ; const anchor = tag( 'a' ); render( document .body, anchor({ href : '/' }, 'Click Me' , ) );

When DOM node already exists, a sync() function can be used:

import {sync, tags} from 'malevic/dom' ; const {body, h1} = tags; sync( document .body, body({ class : 'app' }, h1( 'Hello, World!' ) ) );

Functions can be used as components like this:

import {sync, tags} from 'malevic/dom' ; const {body, span, h1, button} = tags; function Button ( props, ...children ) { return button({ onclick : props.handler}, span({ class : 'icon' }), ...children ); } sync( document .body, body({ class : 'app' }, h1( 'App' ), Button({ handler : ( e ) => alert(e.target)}, 'Click me' ) ) );

For more complex components, that need to store some state or access the DOM nodes, the component() function should be used:

import {component, tags} from 'malevic/dom' ; const {button, img, span} = tags; const Button = component( ( context, props, ...children ) => { const store = context.getStore({ clicks : 0 }); const onClick = () => { store.clicks = store.clicks + 1 ; context.refresh(); }; return button({ onclick : onClick}, img({ src : props.icon}), span( 'Clicks' + store.clicks), ...children ); });

See the description for the context object below.

JSX

m pragma should be used to make it work with JSX:

Babel:

{ "plugins" : [ [ "transform-react-jsx" , { "pragma" : "m" }] ] }

TypeScript:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "jsx" : "react" , "jsxFactory" : "m" } }

A component written in JSX will look like:

import {m} from 'malevic' ; import {sync} from 'malevic/dom' ; function Button ( {handler}, ...children ) { return ( < button onclick = {handler} > {...children} </ button > ); } sync( document .body, ( < body class = "app" > < h1 > App </ h1 > < Button handler = {(e) => alert(e.target)}> Click me </ Button > </ body > ));

m is a factory function for creating a spec tree from JSX, so import {m} from 'malevic'; should be included in every JSX or TSX file.

Listening to events

If attribute starts with on , a corresponding event listener is added to a DOM element (or removed if value is null ).

<button onclick={(e) => alert(e.target)} />

Manipulating class list and styles

Possible class attribute values:

<div class = "view active" class ={[ 'view' , props.isActive ? 'active' : null ]} class ={{ 'view' : true , 'active' : props.isActive}} />

Possible style attribute values:

<div style= "background: red !important; opacity: 0;" style={{ 'background' : 'red !important' , 'opacity' : 0 }} />

Lifecycle management

oncreate handler will be invoked after DOM node is created and appended to parent.

handler will be invoked after DOM node is created and appended to parent. onupdate handler will be invoked after all attributes of existing DOM node were synchronized.

handler will be invoked after all attributes of existing DOM node were synchronized. onrender handler will be invoked after DOM node is created or updated.

handler will be invoked after DOM node is created or updated. onremove handler will be invoked after DOM node was removed.

function Heading ( ) { return ( < h4 oncreate = {(domNode) => { domNode.classList.add('rendered'); domNode.textContent = 'Hello'; }} > </ h4 > ); } render( document .body, <Heading/>);

It is possible to assign lifecycle handlers for components as well:

import {component, tags} from 'malevic/dom' ; const {div} = tags; const Component = component( ( context ) => { context.onCreate( ( domNode ) => domNode.classList.add( 'init' )); context.onRemove( ( domNode ) => domNode.parentNode == null ); context.onUpdate( ( domNode ) => domNode === context.node); context.onRender( ( domNode ) => domNode.dataset.renderCount = ++renderCount); return div( 'Hello' ); }

With JSX it will look like:

import {getContext} from 'malevic/dom' ; function Component ( ) { const context = getContext(); context.onCreate( ( domNode ) => domNode.classList.add( 'init' )); context.onRemove( ( domNode ) => domNode.parentNode == null ); context.onUpdate( ( domNode ) => domNode === context.node); context.onRender( ( domNode ) => domNode.dataset.renderCount = ++renderCount); return < div > Hello </ div > ; }

Optimizing component re-renders

When virtual DOM checks should be skipped, context.leave() function could be used.

function Component ( props ) { const {prev} = getContext(); if (prev && prev.props.value === props.value) { return context.leave(); } return < Nested value = {props.value} /> ; }

Here context.prev property returns a previous component specification.

Virtual nodes matching

By default virtual children are matched by a component type or an element tag name. key property should be used to prevent detaching virtual nodes when children order changes:

render(target, ( <List> <Item key={0} /> <Item key={1} /> <Item key={2} /> </List> )); // Attached items: 0, 1, 2 render(target, ( <List> <Item key={3} /> <Item key={2} /> <Item key={1} /> </List> )); // Attached items: 3 // Detached items: 0 // Updated items: 1, 2

Any value can be used for key , matching is done by a strict === comparison.

Getting DOM node before rendering

It is possible to get a parent DOM node before updating the DOM tree.

import {m} from 'malevic' ; import {render, getContext} from 'malevic/dom' ; function App ( ) { const {parent} = getContext(); const rect = parent.getBoundingClientRect(); return ( < Array > < header > </ header > < main > < h3 > Size </ h3 > < p > {`Width: ${rect.width}`} </ p > < p > {`Height: ${rect.height}`} </ p > </ main > < footer > </ footer > </ Array > ); } render( document .body, <App/>);

After a component is rendered, context.node property will return an attached DOM node. If a component creates multiple DOM nodes, context.nodes property will return all of them:

function Many ( {items} ) { const {node, nodes} = getContext(); node; nodes; return ( < Array > < header /> {...items.map((item) => < span > {item} </ span > )} < footer /> </ Array > ); }

When there is a need of getting a descending DOM node before rendering it's child, then inline functions could be used:

render( document .body, ( < h1 > Body size </ h1 > < div class = "wrapper" > {({parent, node}) => { const rect = parent.getBoundingClientRect(); return < Array > < p > Width: {rect.width}px </ p > < p > Height: {rect.height}px </ p > </ Array > ; }} </ div > ));

Using DOM node as a child

Yes. You can just create a DOM node and it will be later injected into the DOM tree:

function Component ( {class: className} ) { let {node} = getContext(); if (!node) { node = document .createElement( 'div' ); } node.className = className; return node; } sync( document .body, ( < body > < Component class = "native" /> </ body > ));

Other possible spec child types are:

An object where type is a string (will create a DOM element).

is a string (will create a DOM element). An object where type is a function (will invoke a component).

is a function (will invoke a component). An array or an object with type equal to Array constructor.

equal to Array constructor. A string (will create a text node).

An inline function that returns a spec, like ({parent, node}) => <div /> .

. null (will leave a placeholder for future nodes).

Animation plug-in

There is a built-in animation plug-in, which makes it possible to schedule attributes' animations.

import {m} from 'malevic' ; import {render} from 'malevic/dom' ; import {withAnimation, animate} from 'malevic/animation' ; const Chart = withAnimation( ( {width, height} ) => ( <svg width={width} height={height}> <circle r={5} fill="red" cx={animate(90, {duration: 1000})} cy={animate(10, {duration: 1000})} /> <path fill="none" stroke="blue" stroke-width={1} d={animate('M10,90 Q50,10 90,90') .initial('M10,10 Q50,90 90,10')} /> </svg> )); render(document.body, ( <Chart width={200} height={150} /> ));

It is possible to animate separate style properties:

const Tooltip = withAnimation( ( {text, color, isVisible, x, y} ) => { return ( < div class = {[ ' tooltip ', {' visible ' : isVisible }]} style = {{ ' transform ' : animate (` translate (${ x } px , ${ y } px )`), ' background-color ' : animate ( color ) .interpolate ( d3.interpolateRgb ) }} > </ div > ); });

A built-in interpolator can interpolate between numbers and strings containing numbers with floating points. For other cases (e.g. colors) please use custom interpolators:

<rect fill={animate([ 255 , 255 , 0 ], { duration : 2000 }) .initial([ 255 , 0 , 0 ]) .interpolate( ( a, b ) => ( t ) => { const mix = ( x, y ) => Math .round(x * ( 1 - t) + y * t); const channels = [ mix(a[ 0 ], b[ 0 ]), mix(a[ 1 ], b[ 1 ]), mix(a[ 2 ], b[ 2 ]) ]; return `rgb( ${channels.join( ', ' )} )` ; })} />

initial() method set's the initial value to a newly attached element, from which it will start animating. If the initial value was not provided, the animation will start from the last value or the final value will be used statically.

It is possible to add multiple keyframes:

<polyline points={animate() .from([[ 0 , 0 ], [ 10 , 10 ]]) .to([[ 20 , 20 ], [ 40 , 40 ]], { duration : 100 , easing : 'linear' }) .to([[ 50 , 50 ], [ 40 , 40 ]], { delay : 100 , duration : 100 }) .to([[ 10 , 10 ], [ 10 , 10 ]], { easing : ( t ) => t * t}) .output( ( points ) => points.map( ( [x, y] ) => ` ${x} , ${y} ` ).join( ' ' ))} />

Sometimes it is easier to manipulate raw values rather than strings. output() method could be used to convert data into an attribute or a CSS value.

State plug-in

State plug-in lets re-render a subtree in response for an interaction:

import {m} from 'malevic' ; import {withState, useState} from 'malevic/state' ; export const Stateful = withState( ( {items} ) => { const {state, setState} = useState({ isExpanded : false }); return ( < div > < button onclick = {() => setState({isExpanded: !state.isExpanded})}> Expand </ button > < ul class = {{ ' expanded ' : state.isExpanded }}> {items.map((text) => < li > {text} </ li > )} </ ul > </ div > ); });

An initial state should be passed to useState function. setState should not be called inside a component, only in event handlers or async callbacks.

State plug-in is a shorthand for manipulating context.store property and context.refresh() method.

context.store is an object that is transferred between matched virtual nodes. Any values can be stored there and used when the next component unboxing happens.

context.getStore(defaults) returns a store and assigns it's default values.

context.refresh() function refreshes a part of the virtual DOM. It should not be called during the component's unboxing.

import {m} from 'malevic' ; import {getContext} from 'malevic/dom' ; function Stateful ( ({items} ) { const context = getContext(); const store = context.getStore({ isExpanded : false }); return ( < div > < button onclick = {() => { store.isExpanded = !store.isExpanded; context.refresh(); }}> Expand </ button > < ul class = {{ ' expanded ' : store.isExpanded }}> {items.map((text) => < li > {text} </ li > )} </ ul > </ div > ); });

Forms plug-in

Forms plug-in makes form elements work in a reactive manner:

import {m} from 'malevic' ; import {withForms} from 'malevic/forms' ; const Form = withForms( ( {checked, text, num, onCheckChange, onTextChange, onNumChange} ) => { return ( <form onsubmit={(e) => e.preventDefault()}> <input type="checkbox" checked={checked} onchange={(e) => onCheckChange(e.target.checked)} /> <input type="number" value={num} readonly={!checked} onchange={(e) => { if (!isNaN(e.target.valueAsNumber)) { onNumChange(e.target.valueAsNumber); } }} onkeypress={(e) => { if (e.code === 'Enter' && !isNaN(e.target.valueAsNumber)) { onNumChange(e.target.valueAsNumber); } }} /> <textarea oninput={(e) => onTextChange(e.target.value)}> {text} </textarea> </form> ); });

Server-side rendering

Malevič.js can simply render inside existing HTML without unnecessary DOM tree modifications.

import {m} from 'malevic' ; import {stringify} from 'malevic/string' ; import {createServer} from 'http' ; import App from './app' ; createServer( ( request, response ) => response.end( `<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head></head> ${stringify( <body> <App state={{} } /> </body> , {indent: ' '})} </html>` ));

Sometimes a component is tied to DOM and cannot be converted to a string properly. isStringifying function comes for rescue:

import {m} from 'malevic' ; import {getContext} from 'malevic/dom' ; import {isStringifying} from 'malevic/string' ; function Component ( ) { if (isStringifying()) { return <div class="target" />; } const {parent} = getContext(); const rect = parent.getBoundingClientRect(); return <div class="target" style={{width: `${rect.width}px`}} /> }

Canvas API

There is API for declaring hierarchical structures and drawing them on HTML5 Canvas.

import {m} from 'malevic' ; import {draw, getContext} from 'malevic/canvas' ; import {render} from 'malevic/dom' ; function Rect ( {width, height, fill} ) { const context = getContext(); context.fillStyle = fill; context.fillRect( 0 , 0 , width, height); } function Transform ( {translate: {x, y}}, ...children ) { const context = getContext(); const prevTransform = context.getTransform(); context.translate(x, y); return [ children, () => context.setTransform(prevTransform), ]; } const canvas = render( document .body, <canvas width={ 1024 } height={ 768 } /> ).firstElementChild; draw( canvas.getContext( '2d' ), <Transform translate={{ x : 32 , y : 32 }}> < Rect width = {256} height = {256} fill = "black" /> </ Transform > );

getContext() function returns the current rendering context. Note that it is possible to use components' specifications, as well as arrays and (context) => ... functions as child nodes.

Custom plug-ins

There is API for adding custom logic and making things more complex.

Plugins.add(Component, plugin) method extends plugins list.

method extends plugins list. If plugin returns null or undefined the next plugin (added earlier) will be used.

Extendable plug-ins:

dom.createElement creates a DOM element.

creates a DOM element. dom.setAttribute sets a DOM element's attribute.

sets a DOM element's attribute. string.isVoidTag determines if HTML tag is void (empty) and cannot have a closing tag.

determines if HTML tag is void (empty) and cannot have a closing tag. string.skipAttribute determines whether the attribute should be skipped.

determines whether the attribute should be skipped. string.stringifyAttribute converts the attribute value to a string. To prevent XSS attacks always use escapeHTML function.

import {plugins, sync} from 'malevic/dom' ; const Component = () => < div /> ; const map = new WeakMap (); plugins.setAttribute .add(Component, ({element, attr, value, prev}) => { if (attr === 'data' && value !== prev) { map.set(element, value); return true ; } return null ; }); const div = sync( document .createElement( 'div' ), <Component data={ 5 } /> ); map.get(div) === 5 ;

Breaking changes since version 0.18

Element lifecycle methods were renamed to oncreate , onupdate and onremove . onrender method was added (called when element was created or updated).

, and . method was added (called when element was created or updated). Component lifecycle methods were renamed to onCreate , onUpdate and onRemove . onRender method was added (called when component was created or updated).

Breaking changes since version 0.12

Everything was broken up: