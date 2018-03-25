Simulate a typewriter effect in vanilla JavaScript.
<div class="typewriter"></div>
const malarkey = require('malarkey')
const element = document.querySelector('.typewriter')
function callback (text) {
element.textContent = text
}
const options = {
typeSpeed: 50,
deleteSpeed: 50,
pauseDuration: 2000,
repeat: true
}
malarkey(callback, options)
.type('Say hello')
.pause()
.delete()
.type('Wave goodbye')
.pause()
.delete()
Initialise the typewriter effect with the given optional
options settings.
callback is a function that is invoked for every
type and
delete event in the sequence. The function signature is
(text), where
text is the string of characters that have been typed so far.
options is an object literal:
|Key
|Description
|Default
typeSpeed
|Duration in milliseconds to
type a single character
50
deleteSpeed
|Duration in milliseconds to
delete a single character
50
pauseDuration
|Duration in milliseconds to
pause
2000
repeat
|Whether to repeat the entire sequence indefinitely
false
Type the given
string, one character at a time.
options.speed to override the default
typeSpeed.
Delete the specified number of characters, one character at a time.
characterCount is a positive integer. If not specified, all characters previously typed will be deleted, one character at a time.
options.speed to override the default
deleteSpeed.
Do nothing for some duration.
options.duration to override the default
pauseDuration.
Immediately clear all characters that were typed.
Call the given
fn function.
fn is
(callback, text). Invoke
callback to signal that
fn has finished execution and that we can move on to the next event in the sequence.
Stops the sequence. Calls the given
fn function when the sequence has been stopped.
fn is
(text).
Resume the sequence. Has no effect if the sequence is already running.
Returns
true if the sequence is currently stopped, else returns
false.
Install via yarn:
$ yarn add malarkey
Or npm:
$ npm install --save malarkey