MalScraper

At the moment, MalScraper allows one to:

Gather information about all the anime being released in a season.

Gather anime-related news (include light-novels, manga, films...). 160 news available.

Make an anime search (in 2 different ways!).

Get different information for this anime.

Get only the best result for an anime search.

Get a list of an anime's episodes.

Access the full official MyAnimeList API (includes search, add, update and delete from your user watch lists).

MalScraper is being developed mainly for KawAnime but anyone can use it for its own purpose.

Any contribution is welcomed.

Tables of content:

Installation

npm install --save mal-scraper

Use

const malScraper = require ( 'mal-scraper' )

Methods

Parameter Type Description type string type of search (manga or anime) opts object options for search (all keys are optional)

Usage example:

const malScraper = require ( 'mal-scraper' ) const search = malScraper.search const type = 'anime' console .log(search.helpers) search.search(type, { maxResults : 100 , has : 250 , term : 'Sakura' , type : 0 , status : 0 , score : 0 , producer : 0 , rating : 0 , startDate : { day : 12 , month : 2 , year : 1990 }, endDate : { day : 12 , month : 2 , year : 2015 }, genreType : 0 , genres : [ 1 ] }) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error)

Returns: A Anime search model or Manga search model object

Parameter Type Description Name string The name of the anime to search, the best match corresponding to that name will be returned getBestMatch Boolean Whether you want to use match-sorter to find the best result or not (defaults to true)

Usage example:

const malScraper = require ( 'mal-scraper' ) const name = 'Sakura Trick' malScraper.getInfoFromName(name) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err)) malScraper.getInfoFromName(name, true ) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err)) malScraper.getInfoFromName(name, false ) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err))

Returns: A Anime data model object

This method is faster than getInfoFromName() as it only make one HTTP request

Parameter Type Description URL string The URL to the anime

Usage example:

const malScraper = require ( 'mal-scraper' ) const url = 'https://myanimelist.net/anime/20047/Sakura_Trick' malScraper.getInfoFromURL(url) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err))

Returns: A Anime data model object (same as getInfoFromName() )

Parameter Type Description query string The search query

Usage example:

const malScraper = require ( 'mal-scraper' ) const query = 'sakura' malScraper.getResultsFromSearch(query) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err))

Returns: An array of a maximum length of 10 containing Search result data model objects

This method get the list of anime, OVAs, movies and ONAs released (or planned to be released) during the season of the specified year

Parameter Optional Type Description year No number The year season No string The season, must be either spring , summer , fall or winter type Yes string The type, must be either TV , TVNew , TVCon , ONAs , OVAs , Specials or Movies

Usage example:

const malScraper = require ( 'mal-scraper' ) const year = 2017 const season = 'fall' malScraper.getSeason(year, season) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err))

Returns: A Seasonal release data model object

With type parameter:

Please note: 'TVNew' represents the 'New' anime for this season, whilst 'TVCon' represents the 'Continuing' anime in this season. 'TV' is simply an aggregate for both of these.

const malScraper = require ( 'mal-scraper' ) const year = 2017 const season = 'fall' const type = 'TV' malScraper.getSeason(year, season, type) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err))

Returns: A Seasonal anime release data model object

From v2.6.0

Parameter Type Description username string The name of the user after number Useful to paginate. Is the number of results you want to start from. By default, MAL returns 300 entries only. type string Optional, can be either anime or manga

Usage example:

const malScraper = require ( 'mal-scraper' ) const username = 'Kylart' const after = 25 const type = 'anime' malScraper.getWatchListFromUser(username, after, type) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err))

Returns: A User watch list data model object

v2.5.2 and before

Parameter Type Description username string The name of the user type string Optional, can be either anime or manga

Usage example:

const malScraper = require ( 'mal-scraper' ) const username = 'Kylart' const type = 'anime' malScraper.getWatchListFromUser(username, type) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err))

Returns: A User watch list data model object

Parameter Type Description nbNews number The count of news you want to get, default is 160. Note that there is 20 news per page, so if you set it to 60 for example, it will result in 3 requests. You should be aware of that, as MyAnimeList will most likely rate-limit you if more than 35-40~ requests are done in a few seconds

Usage example:

const malScraper = require ( 'mal-scraper' ) const nbNews = 120 malScraper.getNewsNoDetails(nbNews) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err))

Returns: An array of News data model objects

Parameter Type Description anime object OR string If an object, it must have the name and id property. If you only have the name and not the id, you may call the method with the name as a string, this will be slower but the id will be automatically fetched on the way anime.name string The name of the anime anime.id number The unique identifier of this anime

Usage example:

const malScraper = require ( 'mal-scraper' ) malScraper.getEpisodesList({ name : 'Sakura Trick' , id : 20047 }) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err)) const name = "Sakura Trick" malScraper.getEpisodesList(name) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err))

Returns: An array of Anime episodes data model objects

Parameter Type Description anime object An object that must have the name and id property or just the name alone. If you only have the name and not the id, you may call the method with the name as a string, this will be slower but the id will be automatically fetched on the way anime.name string The name of the anime anime.id number The unique identifier of this anime anime.limit number [optionnal] The number max of reviews to fetch - can be really long if omit anime.skip number [optionnal] The number of reviews to skip

Usage example:

const malScraper = require ( 'mal-scraper' ) malScraper.getReviewsList({ name : 'Sakura Trick' , id : 20047 , limit : 1 , skip : 20 }) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err)) const name = "Sakura Trick" malScraper.getReviewsList({ name : 'Sakura Trick' , limit : 1 , skip : 20 }) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err))

Returns: An array of Anime reviews data model objects

Parameter Type Description anime object OR string If an object, it must have the name and id property. If you only have the name and not the id, you may call the method with the name as a string, this will be slower but the id will be automatically fetched on the way anime.name string The name of the anime anime.id number The unique identifier of this anime

Usage example:

const malScraper = require ( 'mal-scraper' ) malScraper.getRecommendationsList({ name : 'Sakura Trick' , id : 20047 }) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err)) const name = "Sakura Trick" malScraper.getRecommendationsList(name) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err))

Returns: An array of Anime recommendations data model objects

Parameter Type Description anime object OR string If an object, it must have the name and id property. If you only have the name and not the id, you may call the method with the name as a string, this will be slower but the id will be automatically fetched on the way anime.name string The name of the anime anime.id number The unique identifier of this anime

const malScraper = require ( 'mal-scraper' ) malScraper.getStats({ name : 'Ginga Eiyuu Densetsu' , id : 820 }) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err)) const name = "Ginga Eiyuu Densetsu" malScraper.getStats(name) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err))

Returns: An array of Anime stats data model objects

Parameter Type Description anime object OR string If an object, it must have the name and id property. If you only have the name and not the id, you may call the method with the name as a string, this will be slower but the id will be automatically fetched on the way anime.name string The name of the anime anime.id number The unique identifier of this anime

const malScraper = require ( 'mal-scraper' ) malScraper.getPictures({ name : 'Ginga Eiyuu Densetsu' , id : 820 }) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err)) const name = "Ginga Eiyuu Densetsu" malScraper.getPictures(name) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err))

Returns: An array of Anime pictures data model objects

Official API constructor

This requires a valid MyAnimeList account

MalScraper also provide a full coverage of MyAnimeList's official API. The official API methods are available once you initialized the officialApi constructor

Parameter Type Description credentials object Object of a MAL account credentials credentials.username string The username of the account to use for the official API credentials.password string The password of the account to use for the official API

Usage example:

const malScraper = require ( 'mal-scraper' ) const api = new malScraper.officialApi({ username : 'my_super_username' , password : 'my_super_secret_password' })

This method allows you to check if the credentials given in the constructor are valid

Usage example:

const malScraper = require ( 'mal-scraper' ) const api = new malScraper.officialApi({ username : 'my_super_username' , password : 'my_super_secret_password' }) api.checkCredentials() .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err))

Returns: A string "Invalid credentials" if the credentials are invalid, otherwise, the raw XML document with the id and the username of the account

Parameter Type Description type string The type, can be either manga or anime . Default is anime name string The name of the manga/anime to search

const malScraper = require ( 'mal-scraper' ) const api = new malScraper.officialApi({ username : 'my_super_username' , password : 'my_super_secret_password' }) const name = 'Sakura Trick' const type = 'manga' api.search(type, name) .then( ( data ) => console .log(data)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err))

Returns: An array of anime search results data model or manga search results data model objects

This method allows you to act on the account given in the constructor anime list

Parameter Type Description action object An object which should contain the type of the manga/anime and the action to do action.support string The type of the manga/anime to act on. Can be either anime or manga action.action string The action to do, can be either add , update or delete id number The unique identifier of the manga/anime name string The name of the manga/anime to search details object An object that can contain all the properties described here details.episodes number Anime only - Number of episodes you watched details.status number OR string Whether you completed, dropped... the anime/manga, see the statuses references details.score number The score you would give to this anime/manga, must be a whole number between 0 and 10 details.times_rewatched number Anime only - Number of times you re-watched the anime details.date_start string mmddyyyy date format of when you finished the anime/manga details.date_finish string mmddyyyy date format of when you finished the anime/manga details.tags string Tags separated by commas that you think correspond to this anime/manga details.volumes number Manga only - Number of volumes you read details.times_reread number Manga only - Number of times you re-read this manga

const malScraper = require ( 'mal-scraper' ) const api = new malScraper.officialApi({ username : 'my_super_username' , password : 'my_super_secret_password' }) const id = 20047 api.actOnList({ support : 'anime' , action : 'add' }, id, { status : 1 , score : 10 })

Data models

Anime data model

You should treat all properties as possibly undefined/empty, the only guaranteed properties are title , type and id

Property Type Description title string The title of the anime synopsis string The synopsis of the anime picture string The URL of the cover picture of the anime characters array An array of Character data model objects staff array An array of Staff data model objects trailer string URL to the embedded video englishTitle string The english title of the anime synonyms string A list of synonyms of the anime title (other languages names, related ovas/movies/animes) separated by commas, like "Sakura Trick, Sakura Trap" type string The type of the anime, can be either TV , OVA , Movie or Special episodes string The number of aired episodes status string The status of the anime (whether it is airing, finished...) aired string The date from which the airing started to the one from which it ended, this property will be empty if one of the two dates is unknown premiered string The date of when the anime has been premiered broadcast string When the anime is broadcasted volumes string The number of volumes of the novel chapters string The numbers of chapters of the novel published string The dates of publications of the novel authors string The authors of the novel serialization string The serialization of the novel producers array An array of the anime producers studios array An array of the anime producers source string On what the anime is based on (e.g: based on a manga...) genres array An array of the anime genres (Action, Slice of Life...) duration string Average duration of an episode (or total duration if movie...) rating string The rating of the anime (e.g: R18+..), see the List of possible ratings score string The average score scoreStats string By how many users this anime has been scored, like "scored by 255,693 users" ranked string The rank of the anime popularity string The popularity of the anime members string How many users are members of the anime (have it on their list) favorites string Count of how many users have this anime as favorite id number The unique identifier of the anime url string the URL to the page

List of possible ratings

Anime ratings can be either:

G - All Ages

PG - Children

PG-13 - Teens 13 or older

R - 17+ (violence & profanity)

R+ - Mild Nudity

Rx - Hentai

Anime search model

Property Type Description thumbnail string Full url for anime thumbnail url string Full url for anime page video string full url of anime trailer video if any shortDescription string Short description of the anime (or manga) title string Anime title type string Anime type nbEps string Anime number of episodes score string Anime score startDate string Anime start date endDate string Anime end date members string Anime number of members rating string Anime rating

Manga search model

Property Type Description thumbnail string Full url for anime thumbnail url string Full url for anime page video string full url of anime trailer video if any shortDescription string Short description of the anime (or manga) title string Anime title type string Anime type score string Anime score nbChapters string Number of chapters released so far vols string Number of volumes released so far startDate string Anime start date endDate string Anime end date members string Anime number of members

Staff data model

Property Type Description link string Link to the MAL profile of this person picture string Link to a picture of the person at the best possible size name string Their name and surname, like Surname, Name role string The role this person has/had in this anime (Director, Sound Director...)

Character data model

Property Type Description link string Link to the MAL profile of this character picture string Link to a picture of the character at the best possible size name string Their name and surname, like Surname, Name role string The role this person has/had in this anime (Main, Supporting...) seiyuu object An object containing additional data about who dubbed this character seiyuu.link string Link to the MAL profile of who dubbed this character seiyuu.picture string Link to a picture of the seiyuu at the best possible size seiyuu.name string Their name and surname, like Surname, Name

Search result data model

Property Type Description id number The unique identifier of this result type string The type of the result (e.g: anime...) name string The title of the anime url string The URL to the anime image_url string URL of the image thumbnail_url string URL of the thumbnail image es_score number A number representing the accuracy of the result, where 1 is a perfect match and 0 a totally irrelevant one payload object An object containing additional data about the anime payload.media_type string The type of the anime, can be either TV , Movie , OVA or Special payload.start_year number The year the airing of the anime started payload.aired string The date from which the airing started to the one from which it ended payload.score string The average score given to this anime payload.status string The current status of the anime (whether it is still airing, finished...)

Seasonal release data model

Note: If nothing is found for the given date, the current year/season releases list will be returned

Seasonal anime release data model

Property Type Description picture string Link to the picture of the anime synopsis string The synopsis of the anime licensor string The licensor title string The name of the anime link string The direct link to the anime page genres array An array of strings which are the genres of this anime producers array An array of strings which are the producers of this anime fromType string From what this anime is based on/an adaptation of (Light novel, manga...) nbEp string The number of aired episodes this anime has releaseDate string When this anime has been released score string The average score users have given to this anime

User watch list data model

An array of User anime entry data model objects or User manga entry data model

v2.5.2 and before

User stats data model

Property Type Description TV string Number of TV anime this user watched OVA string Number of OVA anime this user watched Movies string Number of Movies anime this user watched Spcl string Number of special anime this user watched ONA string Number of ONA anime this user watched Days string Number of days spent in front of anime for this user Eps string Number of eps watched by this user MeanScore string Mean score given by this user ScoreDev string Score deviation for this user

User anime entry data model

Property Type Description status integer Status of the anime in the user's watch list (completed, on-hold...), see the Statuses references score integer Score given by the user tags string anime tags for this anime. Tags are separated by a comma isRewatching integer Whther this user is rewatching this anime numWatchedEpisodes: integer Number of episodes this user watched for this anime animeTitle string The title of the anime animeNumEpisodes integer How many episodes this anime has animeAiringStatus string The status of the anime, see the Series statuses references animeId string The unique identifier of this anime animeStudios string Studios of this anime animeLicensors string Who licensed this anime animeSeason string ??? hasEpisodeVideo boolean Whether episode information are available on MAL hasPromotionVideo boolean Whether anime trailer is available on MAL videoUrl string path to video url on MAL animeUrl string path to anime url on MAL animeImagePath string path to anime thumbnail url on MAL isAddedToList boolean ??? animeMediaTypeString string Type of this anime animeMpaaRatingString string Rating of this anime startDateString string When did this user start watching it finishDateString string When did this user finish it animeStartDateString string Start date of the anime following the format (MM-DD-YYYY) animeEndDateString string End date of the anime following the format (MM-DD-YYYY) daysString string ??? storageString string Storage type for this anime (set by the user) priorityString string Priority of this anime for the user

User manga entry data model

Property Type Description myID string Deprecated status string Status of the manga in the user's watch list (completed, on-hold...), see the Statuses references score string The score the user has given to this manga tags string The tags the user has given to this manga isRereading string Whether the user is re-reading this manga or not, where 0 means not nbReadChapters string Count of how many chapters of this manga the user has read nbReadVolumes string Count of how many volumes of this manga the user has read mangaTitle string The title of the manga mangaNumChapters string Total count of chapters this manga has mangaNumVolumes string Count of volumes this manga has mangaPublishingStatus string The status of the manga, see the Series statuses references mangaId string The unique identifier of this manga mangaMagazines string Magazines where this manga airs mangaUrl string Path to manga page mangaImagePath string path to manga thumbnail isAddedToList boolean ??? mangaMediaTypeString string The type of the manga, see the Types references startDateString string A mm-dd-yyyy format date of when the user started watching this manga finishDateString string A mm-dd-yyyy format date of when the user finished watching this manga mangaStartDateString string A mm-dd-yyyy format date of when the manga started mangaEndDateString string A mm-dd-yyyy format date of when the manga ended daysString string ??? retailString string ??? priorityString string Priority of this manga for the user

The types, statuses and series statuses aren't explicitly given by MyAnimeList, a number is given instead, here's the corresponding statuses/types according to their numbers

Types references

0 : Unknown

: Unknown 1 : TV | Manga

: TV | Manga 2 : OVA | Novel

: OVA | Novel 3 : Movie | One-shot

: Movie | One-shot 4 : Special | Doujinshi

: Special | Doujinshi 5 : ONA | Manhwha

: ONA | Manhwha 6 : Music | Manhua

Statuses references

1 : Watching | Reading

: Watching | Reading 2 : Completed

: Completed 3 : On-hold

: On-hold 4 : Dropped

: Dropped 6 : Plan-to-watch | Plan-to-read

Series statuses references

1 : Currently airing | Publishing

: Currently airing | Publishing 2 : Finished airing | Finished

: Finished airing | Finished 3 : Not yet aired | Not yet published

News data model

Property Type Description title string The title of the news link string The link to the article image string URL of the cover image of the article text string A short preview of the news description newsNumber string The unique identifier of the news

Anime reviews data model

Property Type Description author string The name of the author date date The date of the comment seen string The number of episode seen overall number The overall note of the anime story number The story note of the anime animation number The animation note of the anime sound number The sound note of the anime character number The character note of the anime enjoyment number The enjoyment note of the anime review string The complete review

Anime recommendations data model

Property Type Description pictureImage date The link of the picture's anime recommended animeLink string The link of the anime recommended anime number The name of the anime recommended mainRecommendation number The recommendation author string The name of the author

Anime episodes data model

Property Type Description epNumber number The episode number aired string A "Jan 10, 2014" date like of when the episode has been aired discussionLink string - title string The title of the episode japaneseTitle string The japanese title of the episode

Anime search results data model

Property Type Description id string The unique identifier of this anime title string The title of the anime english string The english title of the anime synonyms string A set of synonyms of this anime episodes string The total count of aired episodes this anime has score string The average score given by users to this anime type string The type of the anime (TV, OVA...) status string The status of the anime (Airing, Finished airing...) start_date string A yyyy-mm-dd date format of when the anime started to be aired end_date string A yyyy-mm-dd date format of when the anime finished synopsis string The synopsis of the anime image string URL to the cover image of the anime

Manga search results data model

Property Type Description id string The unique identifier of this manga title string The title of the manga english string The english title of the manga synonyms string A set of synonyms of this manga chapters string The total count of chapters this manga has volumes string The total count of volumes this manga has score string The average score given by users to this manga type string The type of the manga (Manga, Doujinshi...) status string The status of the manga (Publishing, Finished...) start_date string A yyyy-mm-dd date format of when the manga started publication end_date string A yyyy-mm-dd date format of when the manga finished synopsis string The synopsis of the manga image string URL to the cover image of the manga

Anime stats data model

Property Type Description watching number The total number of person who are watching the anime completed number The total number of person who completed the anime onHold number The total number of person who stop watching the anime but will continue later dropped number The total number of person who stop watching the anime planToWatch number The total number of person who plan to watch the anime total number Total of stats score10 number The number of person ranking the anime with a 10/10 score9 number The number of person ranking the anime with a 9/10 score8 number The number of person ranking the anime with a 8/10 score7 number The number of person ranking the anime with a 7/10 score6 number The number of person ranking the anime with a 6/10 score5 number The number of person ranking the anime with a 5/10 score4 number The number of person ranking the anime with a 4/10 score3 number The number of person ranking the anime with a 3/10 score2 number The number of person ranking the anime with a 2/10 score1 number The number of person ranking the anime with a 1/10

Anime pictures data model

Property Type Description imageLink number The link of the image

Contributing

