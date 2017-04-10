English | Русский
Makeup is a tool for development and comfortable quality assurance of markup on web projects. You'll certainly find it useful if your design is based on independent blocks and you prioritize stability and reliability.
Makeup is a JavaScript library. It provides visual interface for isolated development and quick manual regression testing of web pages, built from independent blocks.
Check out the interactive Makeup promotion site!
Makeup allows you to:
Features of Makeup can be seen on the Makeup demo page.
Examples can be found in the demo/ subfolder. Just open any
.html file in your browser.
Makeup has convenient keyboard shortcuts – see the cheatsheet.
Express version of Makeup can be launched on any website except those with HTTP header
content-security-policy. To use it, run the following script from the developer tools console of your browser:
var s=document.createElement('script');
s.src ="//2gis.github.io/makeup/autoload/script.js";
document.body.appendChild(s);
Make a web page with all resourses of your page's layout (markup, styles and images):
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Makeup</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css"> <!-- project styles -->
</head>
<body>
<button class="button">My button</button> <!-- markup -->
</body>
</html>
Link the Makeup script and styles files to your page:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Makeup</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
<script src="makeup.js"></script><!-- Makeup -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="makeup.css"> <!-- Makeup styles -->
</head>
<body>
<div style="display: none;">
<button class="button">My button</button>
</div>
</body>
</html>
Initialize the Makeup
Makeup(params, templating);
See the full reference on initialization data format.
You are welcome to take part in the development of Makeup. To start working, follow the instruction:
Make sure that you have nodejs, npm and gulp installed.
Fork this repository and clone your fork:
git clone git@github.com:<your_name>/makeup.git
cd makeup
To commit your contribution, make a pull request (use the GitHub Flow).
You can also clone this repository directly, but then you won't be able to push to it or make pull requests:
git clone git@github.com:2gis/makeup.git
cd makeup
Launch Makeup with
npm i
npm start
Demo page will then be available at http://localhost:3333/demo.
Makeup is published under the Mozilla Public License, version 2.0.
A project named "node-makeup" had been published in npm under the name "makeup" till 23.10.2015. You can find it at defunctzombie/node-makeup.