openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

makeup

by 2gis
1.0.1 (see all)

JavaScript tool for comfortable manual testing of markup

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

449

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

English | Русский

Makeup logo

Build Status Gitter

What Is Makeup?

Makeup is a tool for development and comfortable quality assurance of markup on web projects. You'll certainly find it useful if your design is based on independent blocks and you prioritize stability and reliability.

Makeup is a JavaScript library. It provides visual interface for isolated development and quick manual regression testing of web pages, built from independent blocks.

Check out the interactive Makeup promotion site!

Why Should I Use Makeup?

Makeup allows you to:

  • Compare page design with the sample layout,
  • Monitor blocks for modifications and mismatching content,
  • Develop isolated blocks with ease.

Examples

Features of Makeup can be seen on the Makeup demo page.

Examples can be found in the demo/ subfolder. Just open any .html file in your browser.

Keyboard Shortcuts

Makeup has convenient keyboard shortcuts – see the cheatsheet.

How Do I Use Makeup?

Makeup Express

Express version of Makeup can be launched on any website except those with HTTP header content-security-policy. To use it, run the following script from the developer tools console of your browser:

var s=document.createElement('script');
s.src ="//2gis.github.io/makeup/autoload/script.js";
document.body.appendChild(s);

Quick Start With Makeup

  1. Make a web page with all resourses of your page's layout (markup, styles and images):

    <!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <title>Makeup</title>
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css"> <!-- project styles -->
</head>
<body>
    <button class="button">My button</button> <!-- markup -->
</body>
</html>

  2. Link the Makeup script and styles files to your page:

     <!DOCTYPE html>
 <html>
 <head>
     <title>Makeup</title>
     <link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
     <script src="makeup.js"></script><!-- Makeup -->
     <link rel="stylesheet" href="makeup.css"> <!-- Makeup styles -->
 </head>
 <body>
     <div style="display: none;">
         <button class="button">My button</button>
     </div>
 </body>
 </html>

  3. Initialize the Makeup

    Makeup(params, templating);

    See the full reference on initialization data format.

Development

You are welcome to take part in the development of Makeup. To start working, follow the instruction:

  1. Make sure that you have nodejs, npm and gulp installed.

  2. Fork this repository and clone your fork:

    git clone git@github.com:<your_name>/makeup.git
cd makeup

    To commit your contribution, make a pull request (use the GitHub Flow).

    You can also clone this repository directly, but then you won't be able to push to it or make pull requests:

    git clone git@github.com:2gis/makeup.git
cd makeup

  3. Launch Makeup with

    npm i
npm start

    Demo page will then be available at http://localhost:3333/demo.

License

Makeup is published under the Mozilla Public License, version 2.0.

node-makeup

A project named "node-makeup" had been published in npm under the name "makeup" till 23.10.2015. You can find it at defunctzombie/node-makeup.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial