makeshift

Shove scopes and tokens into .npmrc

Simple CLI and module to add scopes and auth tokens to npm userconfig. makeshift remembers the odd key-value syntax in .npmrc so you don't have to.

Useful for pre-install setup in CI builds or for manual npm config initialization when using a private registry.

Examples

CI

If using Travis, you could do this in your .travis.yml file:

before_install: - npm i -g makeshift && makeshift -s @myorg -r myregistry:8080

instead of this:

before_install: - printf "@myorg:registry=http://myregistry:8080/

//myregistry:8080/:_authToken=${NPM_TOKEN}

" >> ~/.npmrc

Note that makeshift will automatically pull an NPM_TOKEN env var and apply it to the given registry.

Local

Let's say you use a private registry (like npm Enterprise) and you want to associate multiple scopes to your registry, makeshift has you covered:

makeshift -r https://npm.myco.com -s dev ops it

Or perhaps your auth provider uses 2-factor auth and you can't use npm login to fetch your token, just makeshift it:

makeshift -r https://npm.myco.com -t 17b18d9507644940cf46589210a2fa6f706776d3

Or do it all at once:

makeshift -r https://npm.myco.com -s dev ops it -t 17b18d9507644940cf46589210a2fa6f706776d3

Install and Usage

CLI

$ npm install -g makeshift $ makeshift --help Usage : makeshift [-s scope] [-r registry] [-t token] Associate scopes and / or auth token to a registry in .npmrc Options : -s, --scope One or more scopes to associate [ array : string ] -r, --registry The registry to apply scopes/token to [ string ] -t, --token The token value to set for the registry [ string ] -h, --help Show help [commands: help] [boolean] -v, --version Show version number [commands: version] [boolean]

Note that the CLI will look for env vars prefixed with NPM_ for any options not given on the command line, e.g. NPM_TOKEN (useful in CI environment).

Module

npm install --save makeshift

var makeshift = require ( 'makeshift' ) makeshift(opts) .then( npmCmds => npmCmds.forEach( c => console .log(c.cmd))) .catch( err => console .error( 'uh oh:' , err))

API

Accepts an options object and returns a then-able Promise that resolves to an array of "npm command" objects.

Options:

registry : string, defaults to result of npm config get registry The registry URL to associate given scopes or auth token to.

scopes : array of strings, no default One or more package scopes (namespaces) to associate to the registry.

token : string, no default The auth token to apply to the registry.

run : boolean, defaults to false Whether to run the generated npm commands (and modify .npmrc ) when resolving the returned Promise .

Each "npm command" object given to the resolved Promise will include these properties:

cmd : string The npm config command that would modify .npmrc

desc : object An object describing the command, with the following properties: msg : string An unformatted command description. args : array of strings The arguments that could apply to msg during formatting.



License

ISC © Contributors