Shove scopes and tokens into .npmrc
Simple CLI and module to add scopes and auth tokens to npm userconfig.
makeshift remembers the odd key-value syntax in
.npmrc so you don't have to.
Useful for pre-install setup in CI builds or for manual npm config initialization when using a private registry.
If using Travis, you could do this in your
.travis.yml file:
before_install:
- npm i -g makeshift && makeshift -s @myorg -r myregistry:8080
instead of this:
before_install:
- printf "@myorg:registry=http://myregistry:8080/\n//myregistry:8080/:_authToken=${NPM_TOKEN}\n" >> ~/.npmrc
Note that
makeshift will automatically pull an
NPM_TOKEN env var and apply it to the given registry.
Let's say you use a private registry (like npm Enterprise) and you want to associate multiple scopes to your registry,
makeshift has you covered:
makeshift -r https://npm.myco.com -s dev ops it
Or perhaps your auth provider uses 2-factor auth and you can't use
npm login to fetch your token, just
makeshift it:
makeshift -r https://npm.myco.com -t 17b18d9507644940cf46589210a2fa6f706776d3
Or do it all at once:
makeshift -r https://npm.myco.com -s dev ops it -t 17b18d9507644940cf46589210a2fa6f706776d3
$ npm install -g makeshift
$ makeshift --help
Usage: makeshift [-s scope] [-r registry] [-t token]
Associate scopes and/or auth token to a registry in .npmrc
Options:
-s, --scope One or more scopes to associate [array:string]
-r, --registry The registry to apply scopes/token to [string]
-t, --token The token value to set for the registry [string]
-h, --help Show help [commands: help] [boolean]
-v, --version Show version number [commands: version] [boolean]
Note that the CLI will look for env vars prefixed with
NPM_ for any options not given on the command line, e.g.
NPM_TOKEN (useful in CI environment).
npm install --save makeshift
var makeshift = require('makeshift')
makeshift(opts)
.then(npmCmds => npmCmds.forEach(c => console.log(c.cmd)))
.catch(err => console.error('uh oh:', err))
makeshift(opts)
Accepts an options object and returns a then-able
Promise that resolves to an array of "npm command" objects.
Options:
registry: string, defaults to result of
npm config get registry
The registry URL to associate given scopes or auth token to.
scopes: array of strings, no default
One or more package scopes (namespaces) to associate to the registry.
token: string, no default
The auth token to apply to the registry.
run: boolean, defaults to
false
Whether to run the generated npm commands (and modify
.npmrc) when resolving the returned
Promise.
Each "npm command" object given to the resolved
Promise will include these properties:
cmd: string
The
npm config command that would modify
.npmrc
desc: object
An object describing the command, with the following properties:
msg: string
An unformatted command description.
args: array of strings
The arguments that could apply to
msg during formatting.
ISC © Contributors