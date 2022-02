Make Me Hapi

Learn all about hapi through a series of self-guided challenges.

Getting Started

Install makemehapi by running npm install -g makemehapi Run makemehapi

makemehapi will run you through a series of challenges ranging from a basic "hello world" server then move on to more advanced exercises dealing with rendering views, handling uploads, and managing cookies.

Getting Help

Run into a problem or want to discuss the exercises? Open an issue on this repository!