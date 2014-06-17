openbase logo
makelogs

by elastic
4.3.0 (see all)

Simple script that generates sample logs for testing kibana

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

577

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

10

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Please use @elastic/makelogs instead

Readme

@elastic/makelogs

Simple generator used to push fake HTTP traffic logs into elasticsearch. It uses the node.js client.

This version of makelogs is designed to work with the latest builds from elasticsearch master, and is not compatible with previous versions.

Events are pushed into logstash-YYYY.MM.DD formatted indices (configurable using --indexPrefix), using the bulk API, and are easily consumed by Kibana.

Documents look like this:

{
  "_index": "logstash-2014.06.17",
  "_type": "_doc",
  "_id": "706786",
  "_score": 11.412156,
  "_source": {
     "index": "logstash-2014.06.17",
     "@timestamp": "2014-06-17T17:00:27.053Z",
     "ip": "225.27.202.82",
     "extension": "html",
     "response": "200",
     "geo": {
        "coordinates": [
           44.23107,
           -94.99893444
        ],
        "src": "IM",
        "dest": "PK",
        "srcdest": "IM:PK"
     },
     "@tags": [
        "error",
        "info"
     ],
     "utc_time": "2014-06-17T17:00:27.053Z",
     "referer": "http://nytimes.com/error/gemini-11",
     "agent": "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64; rv:6.0a1) Gecko/20110421 Firefox/6.0a1",
     "clientip": "225.27.202.82",
     "bytes": 5108.1583889899775,
     "request": "/ivan-bella.html",
     "@message": "225.27.202.82 - - [2014-06-17T17:00:27.053Z] \"GET /ivan-bella.html HTTP/1.1\" 200 5108.1583889899775 \"-\" \"Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64; rv:6.0a1) Gecko/20110421 Firefox/6.0a1\"",
     "spaces": "this   is   a   thing    with lots of     spaces       wwwwoooooo",
     "xss": "<script>console.log(\"xss\")</script>",
     "headings": [
        "<h3>robert-satcher</h5>",
        "http://twitter.com/success/scott-altman"
     ],
     "links": [
        "mamoru-mohri@www.slate.com",
        "http://www.slate.com/info/boris-yegorov",
        "www.twitter.com"
     ],
     "machine": {
        "os": "win 7",
        "ram": 17179869184
     }
  }
}

to install

npm install -g @elastic/makelogs

then run makelogs --help for usage info:

$ ./bin/makelogs --help
A utility to generate sample log data.

Usage: node ./bin/makelogs@beta [options]

Options:
  ...

The tool is, admittedly, not super configurable. Just tell it how many events you want, how many days to generate data for, and it will cruise.

Do not use this on any sort of production elasticsearch installation.

The event stream can be a tad unforgiving, and could cause some damage to an elasticsearch cluster under load. It is designed for debugging locally.

