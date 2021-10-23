makeerror

A library to make errors.

Basics

Makes an Error constructor function with the signature below. All arguments are optional, and if the first argument is not a String , it will be assumed to be data :

function ( message, data )

You'll typically do something like:

var makeError = require ( 'makeerror' ) var UnknownFileTypeError = makeError( 'UnknownFileTypeError' , 'The specified type is not known.' ) var er = UnknownFileTypeError()

er will have a prototype chain that ensures:

er instanceof UnknownFileTypeError er instanceof Error

Templatized Error Messages

There is support for simple string substitutions like:

var makeError = require ( 'makeerror' ) var UnknownFileTypeError = makeError( 'UnknownFileTypeError' , 'The specified type "{type}" is not known.' ) var er = UnknownFileTypeError({ type : 'bmp' })

Now er.message or er.toString() will return 'The specified type "bmp" is not known.' .

Prototype Hierarchies

You can create simple hierarchies as well using the prototype chain:

var makeError = require ( 'makeerror' ) var ParentError = makeError( 'ParentError' ) var ChildError = makeError( 'ChildError' , 'The child error.' , { proto : ParentError() } ) var er = ChildError()

er will have a prototype chain that ensures: